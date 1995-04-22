EPoCrew Crypto Super ORB EA 30 days

EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Crypto | Advanced Opening Range Breakout System for CRYPTO

 

📊 Strategy Overview

The EPo-CreW Super ORB EA is a sophisticated trading system designed specifically for CRYPTOCURRENCY pairs, implementing a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with intelligent retracement detection.

  THIS IS ONLY A TRIAL VERSION, DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144447?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Core Concept:

• Identifies the first 4-hour range of each trading day

• Trades breakouts with precision retracement entries

• Captures both trend continuation and mean reversion moves

• Adapts dynamically to crypto market volatility

 

🚀 Key Features

 

1. Smart ORB Detection

• Automatically detects the first 4-hour candle range

• Draws clear daily high/low levels on chart

• Visual range shading for immediate context

• Tracks breakout status in real-time

 

2. Multiple Entry Strategies

Timeframe: H4 Range + M5/M15 Execution

 

Signal Types:

• Breakout Retracement: Enters after price breaks then returns to range (Counter-trend)

• Rejection Patterns: Pin bars, engulfing, doji at range boundaries (Reversal)

• Intra-Range Trading: Mean reversion within established range (Range-bound)

• Pattern Recognition: Double tops/bottoms, inside bars (Continuation)

 

3. Advanced Position Management

• Multiple TP Modes: Single, Triple, or Daily High/Low

• Flexible Position Sizing: Equal, Pyramid, or Reverse distribution

• Smart Lot Calculation: Automatic adjustment to broker requirements

• Hedging/Netting Support: Works with all account types

 

4. Comprehensive Risk Management

 

Stop Loss Options:

• Manual fixed points

• Swing high/low detection

• ATR-based dynamic stops

 

Take Profit Modes:

• Single TP: Fixed risk-reward ratio

• Multi-TP: Three levels with configurable RR

• Daily HL: TP at opposite range boundary

 

5. Intelligent Trailing & Breakeven

• Fixed distance profit trigger

• ATR-based activation

• Percentage of entry price activation

• Risk Reward based activation

 

6. News Filter Integration

• Blocks trading around major economic events

• Configurable impact levels (High/Medium/Low)

• Visual news countdown on chart

• Affected currencies highlighting

• Crypto-aware (USD events, Fed, CPI, etc.)

 

7. Professional Dashboard

Real-time display of:

• Current session (Asian/London/NY/Overlap)

• Range status and breakout state

• ATR value and SL distance

• Open positions with P/L

• Today's performance ($ and %)

• Upcoming news events

• Trial status (if applicable)

 

📈 How It Works

 

Breakout Retracement Entry:

1. Price breaks above daily high

2. Price retraces back inside range

3. EA enters counter-trend position

4. Stop loss placed beyond recent swing

 

Rejection Entry:

1. Price approaches range boundary

2. Pin bar/engulfing pattern forms

3. EA enters reversal position

4. Target opposite boundary

 

⚙️ Input Parameters

 

Trade Settings

• Lot Size distribution method for multiple orders: Equal Lots/Decreasing Lots (Largest lot size will be TP1)/Increasing Lots (Smallest Lot will be set as TP 1)

• Trade Volume – Lot size lots to use: If you choose Decreasing/Increasing lot, this lot size needs to be higher

• Allow multiple positions on same symbol (Hedging): Will allow EA to open buy and sell positions if previous positions were not closed

• Max Positions/Symbol: Maximum concurrent positions that can be opened per symbol

• Min Minutes Between Trades: Time gap between same-direction trades. Helps avoid opening too many additional positions when Allow multiple entries is on

• Positions Per Signal: 1-100 Number of positions to open per signal. If this is set to 3, and TP mode is set to Single or Daily High, then EA will open 3 positions

 

Take Profit Settings

• TP Mode: Single TP with RR/Daily HL/Three TPs

• Single TP RR: Works with Single TP Mode, has own RR and allows opening of up to 100 positions

• TP1, TP2 & TP3 RR Ratio: Only works with Three TPs mode

• Daily Low/High: TP set at Daily low/high and allows opening up to 100 positions

 

Stop Loss Settings

• Stop Loss Mode: Manual/Swing Low-High/ATR Swing

• Manual SL Points: Set as desired, use back test results to set this

• ATR Period: Set if ATR Swing Mode is selected

• ATR SL Multiplier: Used internally for ATR Swing calculations

• Swing Lookback: Bars EA uses when calculating Swing Low-High stop loss. This value should be small, preferably between 10 & 20

 

Trailing & Breakeven

• Enable Trailing Stop: Set true to use Trailing

• Trail Mode: Points/ATR/Percent/Risk Points – The Points is manual points user wants to use to start trail. The rest are all automatic options

• Enable Breakeven: Set true to use BE

• BE Mode: Points/ATR/Percent/Risk ATR - The Points is manual points user wants to use to start BE. The rest are all automatic options

• Zero-Risk Breakeven: This forces EA to set a positive BE instead of setting at entry

 

News Filter

• Enable News Filter: Set to true to enable

• News Impact Level: Select the news impact EA must avoid trading. High/Medium/Low/None High

• Minutes Before: EA stops trading at this time before news

• Minutes After: EA starts trading after this time

 

💎 Why Choose EPo-CreW Super Crypto ORB EA?

 

Crypto-Optimized

• Specifically calibrated for cryptocurrency markets

• Handles 24/7 trading environment

• Adapts to extreme volatility

• Proper point/pip calculation for crypto pairs

 

Professional Risk Management

• Multiple stop loss methods

• Intelligent trailing stops

• Breakeven protection

• News filter for high-impact events

 

Visual Clarity

• Clear range lines with shading

• Signal arrows with labels

• TP/SL dots on chart

• Comprehensive dashboard

• News countdown display

 

Flexible Trading

• Works with any crypto pair

• Multiple TP modes

• Various position sizing strategies

• Hedging and netting account support

 

🔧 Technical Requirements

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2000+)

• Markets: Cryptocurrency pairs (BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, ADA, etc.)

• Timeframe: Any (EA uses H4 for range, M5/M15 for signals)

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting

• Minimum Deposit: $50 (recommended $500+)

 

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always:

• Use proper position sizing

• Test on demo first or try the trial version

• Monitor regularly

• Understand the strategy

• Never risk more than you can afford to lose

 

📞 Support

• Telegram: t.me/Fundamental_fx

 

EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Professional cryptocurrency trading, simplified.

 


推荐产品
Nitro Scalp
Abdulrahman Saad
专家
Introducing Nitro Scalp the premier institutional grade trading solution engineered specifically for XAUUSD Nitro Scalp represents a significant leap in automated trading technology by combining multi timeframe trend analysis with micro momentum precision. At its core Nitro Scalp is built on a triple layer filtration system designed to eliminate the common pitfalls of automated trading. Unlike standard expert advisors that struggle during market consolidation Nitro Scalp utilizes an advanced AD
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
NEXA Breakout Velocity
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Breakout Velocity NEXA Breakout Velocity 是一款基于价格通道突破、动量速度（ROC）、成交量过滤以及 ATR 风险控制的自动交易系统。 该系统旨在识别波动率扩张阶段，即价格突破区间并伴随动量和成交量增加的市场环境。 所有信号均基于已收盘K线计算。 同一交易品种仅持有一个仓位。 策略概述 系统结合以下核心组件： 价格通道突破识别 ROC 动量过滤 成交量扩张过滤 可选低周期确认 基于 ATR 的止损计算 固定风险收益比目标 基于账户风险比例的自动仓位计算 动态风险控制机制 本策略不仅依赖突破本身，同时要求动量与成交量配合确认。 工作原理 根据最近的高点和低点计算价格通道。 检查上一根已收盘K线是否突破通道。 将当前 ROC 数值与历史平均值进行比较。 将当前成交量与平均成交量进行比较。 如启用，则在低周期进行确认。 根据 ATR 计算止损距离。 根据风险收益比计算止盈目标。 根据账户风险比例自动计算交易手数。 所有计算均基于已收盘K线。 推荐默认设置 图表周期：M15 启用自动交易 启动前确保历史数据充足 系统可用于其他周期，但结构主要面
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (2)
专家
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Aegis Aurora EA
Koji Kuboyama
专家
Aegis Aurora EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for USDNOK on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the calm strength of the Nordic landscape, Aurora focuses on capturing sustained market trends while avoiding unnecessary complexity. The strategy combines trend identification, pullback entries, and risk management filters to seek stable long-term performance. Key Features • Optimized for USDNOK (H1) • Trend-following strategy • 7-Year Forward Test validation • Multiple risk pro
Simple Long Term MACD
Stephen Carmody
专家
Long Term Double MACD Strategy with EMA Trend Confirmation This strategy uses a leading and lagging MACD indicator. The leading indicator gives the entry signals, and the lagging indicator gives the exit signals. This Expert does not use any account management and as such you should make sure to set good stop losses. Works best on longer timeframes on low volatility pairs.
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
专家
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
MT5 Quantum Gold Pro
Gaya Chibane
5 (2)
专家
==================================================== 2. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO ====================================================   MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO —— 黄金交易的终极机构级系统 精准。稳定。性能已验证。   重要信息：购买后，请通过MQL5发送私信，以获取优化后的XAUUSD M1设置文件、安装指南以及24/7专属支持。   限时首发促销：49美元（3次销售后恢复原价499美元） 促销期间价格将逐步上涨。 赠送福利：私信联系我可获得一个额外EA。   介绍 我是 MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO。我是由专业交易员及机构级交易机器人开发者 Gaya CHIBANE 设计的机构级系统。MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO 代表了一次重大进化：一个自适应、自校准的GRID EA，专为XAUUSD（黄金）设计，并针对2024–2026进行了优化。   规格与建议 - 交易品种：仅限 XAUUSD（黄金） - 时间周期：M1 - 最低
FREE
Stribrobot
Lubos Terynger
3 (2)
专家
Stribrobot — Silver Trading Bot Automated EA for XAGUSD running on H1 timeframe. Uses trend following with RSI, EMA and ADX signals combined with Bollinger Band based take profit targeting. Built in market regime detection automatically adjusts behavior based on current conditions. Position sizing adapts to volatility in real time — reduces risk during high volatility spikes, increases it during calm periods. Session filters focus trading during the most active silver hours, skipping low liquidi
FREE
SwingZoneEA
Firas Jerbi
5 (3)
专家
Swing Zone EA – Smart Zone Trading with Fibonacci Targets Swing Zone EA automatically detects high-probability support and resistance zones using fractal swing points confirmed by candlestick patterns and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). When price touches a zone, the EA opens up to 4 positions, each with its own Take Profit placed on Fibonacci extension levels measured from the zone itself, and a Stop Loss placed on a negative Fibonacci level behind the zone. How it works The EA scans the chart for
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
专家
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析与监控仪表板 TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的交易分析和账户监控解决方案。 本产品将 MT5 交易数据整理到结构化的网页仪表板中，使交易者能够查看账户信息、监控未平仓头寸、分析交易历史、跟踪策略、记录交易日志以及查看绩效统计数据。 TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro 旨在帮助交易者整理交易信息，并通过受支持的桌面和移动网页浏览器访问这些数据。 主要功能 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 未平仓头寸监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户绩效统计 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 • 可分享的只读报告 MT5 账户仪表板 在一个结构化的仪表板中查看 MetaTrader 5 交易账户的重要信息。 可显示的信息包括： • 账户余额 • 净值 • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 未平仓头寸 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户信息 仪表板集中显示
FREE
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
指标
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
专家
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap MetaTrader 5 自动交易系统（EA） 1. 概述 NEXA Bb Volatility Trap 是一款基于布林带宽度（Bollinger Band Width）收缩与扩张来识别市场波动变化的自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 该系统旨在捕捉低波动阶段之后出现的价格扩张行情。 所有交易决策均基于 已收盘的K线数据 执行。 本产品为自动交易工具，任何交易均存在亏损风险。 2. 交易逻辑 本 Expert Advisor 使用两个不同的时间周期。 2.1 波动率收缩识别 在较高时间周期中，通过统计 Z-Score 分析布林带宽度。 当市场波动率明显低于其平均水平时，系统进入准备状态。 2.2 入场触发条件 在波动率收缩之后，当以下条件在较低时间周期同时满足时，系统可能执行交易： 检测到布林带宽度扩张 K线实体比例确认价格运动具有足够强度 动量方向一致 确认突破近期高点或低点 该结构用于识别波动率扩张阶段中的价格运动。 3. 交易入场与仓位管理 每个有效信号将开启 两个分拆仓位（TP1 / TP2） 。 第一个仓位按照
FREE
Vertical Volume
Kim Yonghwa
4.8 (5)
指标
特点 用于检查价格量的指标。 主要适用于EURUSD，其他货币对可能无法工作或计算时间较长。 为了平稳使用，请打开“将图表边界从右边界向右移”的选项，如屏幕截图所示。 出现新的柱状数据时重置数据。 变量 COlOR：指标颜色设置 WIDTH：指标宽度设置 PERIOD：确定计算数据的时间周期 ------------------------‐-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREE
Bodhi EW EA Community Version
Bitcityz Innovative Startup Capital Joint Stock Company
专家
BODHI Elliott Wave EA — Free Edition Automatic Elliott Wave trading robot for MetaTrader 5 This EA  BODHI Elliott Wave EA   is only free for the next two months; after August 31 , 2026 , it will sell for $ 499 and will increase by $ 10 for every 10 licenses sold.  Follow us & Support Chanel  https://t.me/tradewithme179 No manual analysis. No complex setup. Rule-validated Wave 3 and Wave 5 entries — free, forever.   Overview BODHI Elliott Wave EA Free is a fully automated Expert Advisor that det
FREE
Slipstream
Octavian Doica
专家
Slipstream is a trend-following expert advisor for   EURUSD H1 . It enters on a fast/slow SMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum, and compounds aggressively, using   martingale-style lot scaling   to recover after a losing trade. Backtest 2020–2026 (1:500, $1,000 start, 99% history quality):   81 trades, 100% win rate, profit factor 12.1, +$132k net , Sharpe 1.86. Pair:  EURUSD - H1; Minimum initial deposit: $100; Leverage: 1:500; Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Fusion Markets, Dukascopy, FP M
FREE
Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
指标
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
专家
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
Dinosaur Hunter
Cao Wang
专家
这个EA叫 Dinosaur Hunter是因为，它能抓住非常大的行情，比如 5000-10000 点。 DH交易并不频繁，因为它要耐心的等待行情出现。 DH可以将多个货币对加载在一个Chart上，以增加交易次数。 信号 这是一个Demo版本，只支持 Fix Lot 0.01。要获得完整版本，请购买 Dinosaur Hunter Pro 。 这个EA已经通过2015至今的测试。测试采用数据来自Dukascopy。 如果你在ICMarkets上交易，可以直接使用我的配置参数。 如果你采用其它交易商，请先进行测试。 交易设置 关键设置时 MultiPairs，设置为true，根据PARAMETERS设置进行交易。 设置为false，根据Single Pair Settings 进行交易。 Single Pair Settings  Basic Period MA Period Pre Bars MA Fast Count MA Slow Count CCI Period Fast Trend Level Slow Trend Level CCI Level Open Hour
FREE
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
专家
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
Multi Strategy Ranges Indicator MT5
Niquel Mendoza
4 (1)
指标
The Multi Strategy Ranges Indicator MT5 is a powerful tool designed to detect and visualize price consolidation zones in the market. This indicator identifies ranges and draws them on the chart, providing clear signals for efficient trading. Key Features Our indicator incorporates three essential strategies for trading within consolidation ranges: Range Breakout Strategy: A classic range breakout strategy. When the price breaks the upper or lower boundary of the range, a buy or sell signal i
FREE
Easytrading Panel Basic by Vexo
Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
专家
EasyTrading Panel Basic by Vexo EasyTrading Panel Basic is a free manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides a streamlined workflow for placing market orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit calculation. The panel works on any symbol and any timeframe. How It Works The panel displays on-chart with your account balance, current lot size, risk percentage, reward-to-risk ratio, and calculated stop loss. All values update in real time as you adjust par
FREE
ICT Scalp Algo GOLD
Alberto Andres Nino Gallardo
专家
ICT Scalp Algo GOLD EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for fast intraday scalp trading with a structured ICT-inspired approach. The EA is built for traders who want a rules-based trading system that combines directional context, price action logic, and automated trade execution inside MT5. It focuses on identifying short-term opportunities, building complete trade plans automatically, and managing execution in a disciplined and consistent way. ICT Scalp Algo GOLD EA is designed to p
FREE
SMT Divergence NASDAQ vs SP500 Fixed Timeframe
Jaturakoop Saoloek
指标
==================================================================== SMT DIVERGENCE - NASDAQ vs S&P500 (NAS100 / US500) MQL5 Market Product Description ==================================================================== PRODUCT NAME: SMT Divergence Nasdaq vs S&P500 | Smart Money Index Scalper SHORT DESCRIPTION (max 63 chars): Spot Nasdaq reversals using SMT Divergence with S&P500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FULL DESCRIPTION ---------------------
FREE
XAU M1 Trend Pro
Michail Manelidis
指标
Advanced Gold Scalping Signal Indicator XAU M1 Trend Pro is a precision-built trend and signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . It combines multi-layer filtering, volatility analysis, and smart scoring logic to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals while avoiding market noise. Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and consistency in fast-moving gold markets. Key Features Smart Buy & Sell Signals Generates real-time alerts when high-probabili
FREE
RangeRaider
Robin Koch
专家
RangeRaider is a fully automated range-breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It identifies the consolidation range that forms around the session open, waits for a confirmed breakout, and opens a single position in the direction of the break with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. The logic is clean and rule-based, without grid, martingale or averaging. How it works The EA measures the price range that builds up around the chosen session. When price breaks and confirms beyond that range, it
FREE
White Crows
Viktor Pekar
指标
White Crow Indicator by VArmadA A simple yet powerful  candle analysis based indicator using the White Soldiers & Crow patterns. Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry. How It Works: Arrows indicate a ongoing trend. After multiple bullish or bearish candles in a row the chances for another candle towards that trend is higher. Instructions: - Crow Count: Set the number of candles that need to su
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
指标
简体中文（Chinese – Simplified） 欢迎使用 EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 指标！ 本指南将教您如何使用这一强大的工具，根据市场第一个 4 小时开盘区间来识别高概率交易机会。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的交易者，该系统都将帮助您以更高的信心和一致性进行交易。 交易策略. 这是一个演示产品，将在安装之日起 30 天后到期。 完整版在此： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160926?source=Site OR https://t.me/Fundamental_fx 交易：所有货币、黄金和BTCUSD 注意：确保切换到 M5 时间框架。这是使用此指标的最佳时间框架 策略 1：突破与回调（主要策略） SELL（卖出）设置： 价格向上突破蓝线（高点突破） 出现金色 BREAKOUT（突破）箭头 等待价格收盘回到蓝线下方 出现红色 SELL 箭头（回调入场） 在指示的入场价位卖出（SELL） 止损（SL） 设置在红点处（区间高点上方） 止盈（TP） 设置在蓝点处（TP1、TP2、TP3） BUY（买入）设
FREE
EPo CreW Smart News Trader
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
专家
EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER 基于 经济日历分析的自动新闻交易 概述 专业系统分析事件，基于预测 / 前 值 / 央行目 标 / 子成分决策。适合高影响新 闻波动。 主要特点 智能分析 经纪商日历自动获取高 / 中影响 + 子成分 (CPI/NFP/GDP/PMI) 高 级 CPI ( 央行背景 ) 跳 过演讲 决策 鹰派 / 鸽派计算多成分加权评分国家规则 + 中性 逻辑手动覆盖 风险管理账户 % 或固定手数最大 风险 , BE, 移 动止损多仓 / 事件 货币对优先主要 + 高波 动交叉最大额外对 , 对冲 , 直接 / 反向 实际交易监控发布数据自动管理 , 部分平 仓 , 加 仓盈利 ️ 界面倒 计时 , 日 历 , BUY/SELL 理由一 键平仓 , 通知 ️ 参数 Enable Trading | Medium Impact 风险 : Risk % | Max Risk % | Fixed Lot | SL/TP 仓位 : BE Points | Trail Start/Points | Max
FREE
EPo CreW Smart News Trader Full
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
专家
EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER 基于 经济日历分析的自动新闻交易 概述 专业系统分析事件，基于预测 / 前 值 / 央行目 标 / 子成分决策。适合高影响新 闻波动。 主要特点 智能分析 经纪商日历自动获取高 / 中影响 + 子成分 (CPI/NFP/GDP/PMI) 高 级 CPI ( 央行背景 ) 跳 过演讲 决策 鹰派 / 鸽派计算多成分加权评分国家规则 + 中性 逻辑手动覆盖 风险管理账户 % 或固定手数最大 风险 , BE, 移 动止损多仓 / 事件 货币对优先主要 + 高波 动交叉最大额外对 , 对冲 , 直接 / 反向 实际交易监控发布数据自动管理 , 部分平 仓 , 加 仓盈利 ️ 界面倒 计时 , 日 历 , BUY/SELL 理由一 键平仓 , 通知 ️ 参数 Enable Trading | Medium Impact 风险 : Risk % | Max Risk % | Fixed Lot | SL/TP 仓位 : BE Points | Trail Start/Points | Max
EPoCrew Crypto Super ORB H4 EA
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
专家
EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Crypto | Advanced Opening Range Breakout System for CRYPTO   Strategy Overview The EPo-CreW Super ORB EA is a sophisticated trading system designed specifically for CRYPTOCURRENCY pairs, implementing a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with intelligent retracement detection.   Core Concept: • Identifies the first 4-hour range of each trading day • Trades breakouts with precision retracement entries • Captures both trend continuation and mean reversion
EPoCrew Gold Super ORB H4 Indi
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
指标
Overview The EPo-CreW Super-ORB GOLD Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Based on the powerful Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy, this indicator automatically identifies the first 4-hour range of the trading day and generates clear visual signals when price breaks out and retraces back into the range. Perfect for: Gold traders seeking clear, objective entry signals without the complexity of manual range drawing. The EA is a
EPoCrew Gold Super ORB H4 EA
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
专家
高 级黄金 (XAUUSD) 开 盘范围突破系统 for MetaTrader 5 将交易日首 4 小 时转为机会。 专为 XAUUSD ( 黄金 ) 精准交易 设计。 全自 动。专业风控。无马丁格尔。无网格。 为什么这款 EA 不同 多数突破系 统盲目交易。 EPO-CreW Super ORB EA 智能交易。 非追逐波 动，而是： 1️ ⃣ 捕捉首 4 小 时日范围 2️ ⃣ 等待确 认突破 (K 线收盘超范围 ) 3️ ⃣ 等待回撤入范 围 4️ ⃣ 以 计算 SL/TP 入 场 5️ ⃣ 专业持仓管理 大幅降低假突破，提升交易 质量。 优化为黄金 (XAUUSD) 黄金不同于外 汇对。 专调： 黄金波 动特性 黄金 时段流动性 黄金突破 结构 黄金回撤 倾向 智能入 场系统 自 动 4 小 时范围检测 突破确 认 ( 无 过早入场 ) 回撤入 场逻辑 形 态识别 (Pin Bar 、吞没、 Doji 、内包 ) 可 选范围内交易策略 高 级持仓管理 自定 义持仓扩展： 等 额手数 金字塔
EPoCrew Forex Super ORB H4 EA
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
专家
EP0-CreW 超级 ORB H4 外汇专家顾问 EP0-CreW 超级ORB是一款基于成熟开盘区间突破策略的高级外汇专家顾问。它分析每个交易日的第一个4小时区间，然后在价格突破时执行高概率交易并回撤至区间边界。EA具备智能持仓管理，提供三种不同的获利了结模式（单一TP、多TP和每日最高/最低TP），允许交易者选择自己偏好的风险与回报策略。 该EA内置新闻过滤、相关分析、跟踪止损和盈亏平衡保护，提供全面的风险管理。它支持每个信号多头寸（1-100），并提供灵活的批次分配选项，适合保守和激进的交易风格。该系统适用于所有外汇交易对，并支持夏令时（DST）感知的会段跟踪，以实现最佳交易时机。 核心策略： 开盘区间突破（ORB） 次级策略 ：内区间交易，伴随形态拒绝
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Full Version
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
指标
简体中文（Chinese – Simplified） 欢迎使用 EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 指标！ 本指南将教您如何使用这一强大的工具，根据市场第一个 4 小时开盘区间来识别高概率交易机会。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的交易者，该系统都将帮助您以更高的信心和一致性进行交易。 交易策略.   交易：所有货币、黄金和BTCUSD 注意：确保切换到 M5 时间框架。这是使用此指标的最佳时间框架 策略 1：突破与回调（主要策略） SELL（卖出）设置： 价格向上突破蓝线（高点突破） 出现金色 BREAKOUT（突破）箭头 等待价格收盘回到蓝线下方 出现红色 SELL 箭头（回调入场） 在指示的入场价位卖出（SELL） 止损（SL） 设置在红点处（区间高点上方） 止盈（TP） 设置在蓝点处（TP1、TP2、TP3） BUY（买入）设置： 价格向下突破红线（低点突破） 出现金色 BREAKOUT（突破）箭头 等待价格收盘回到红线上方 出现绿色 BUY 箭头（回调入场） 在指示的入场价位买入（BUY） 止损（SL） 设置在红点处（区间低点下方） 止盈（TP） 设置在蓝点处
筛选:
无评论
回复评论