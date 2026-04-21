Liquidity Map EA

Liquidity Acceptance Map EA - XAUUSD Gold Scalper - Smart Money Strategy 

UNLOCK THE POWER OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING CONCEPTS

Stop trading blindly against the banks. The Liquidity Acceptance Map (LAM) EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to trade alongside institutional money. It detects hidden liquidity pools where pending orders are hidden and enters the market exactly when the price "sweeps" these levels to trap retail traders—before the true move begins.

Why is this the Best Forex EA for 2026? Most EAs use lagging indicators. The LAM EA uses raw Price Action Logic. It detects when the market dips below a recent low (or spikes above a high) and immediately rejects that price—a classic sign of a "Liquidity Sweep." This EA catches the reversal at the perfect moment.

KEY BENEFITS AND FEATURES

  • XAUUSD Specialist: Optimized specifically for the Gold market volatility. Perfect for M1 Scalping.
  • Smart Liquidity Logic: Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish sweeps.
    • Bullish Sweep: Price dips below low and recovers (Buy Signal).
    • Bearish Sweep: Price spikes above high and drops (Sell Signal).
  • Ultimate Safety: Built-in Margin Protection. It calculates lots based on your account size and automatically reduces risk if funds are low (Passed rigorous MQL5 Validation).
  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in your favor, ensuring you get the most out of every trend.
  • Smart Time Filter: Trade only during the most profitable hours (Default: 18:00 - 23:00) to avoid low-volatility chop.
  • Auto Lot Management: Set your risk percentage, and the EA calculates the perfect lot size automatically.

INPUT SETTINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

We have pre-configured this EA to work "out of the box," but please read these recommendations for maximum profit:

Recommended Settings:

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute) – For high-frequency scalping.
  • Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy.
  • Account Type: ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results.
  • Min Balance: $500 or higher (More is better for risk stability).
  • Risk: Start with 1.0% (Auto Lot is ON by default).

User Recommendation Guide:

  • Do not change settings blindly.
  • Best results on ECN accounts.
  • 24/7 Support available for configuration help.

WHY THIS EA PASSES VALIDATION

Many EAs crash on low balances. The LAM EA includes a custom-written "Fail-Safe Leverage" algorithm. Even if your broker data fails, this EA protects your margin from Error 134 (Not Enough Money), making it one of the most robust robots on the market.

HOW TO USE

  1. Download and attach to XAUUSD M1 chart.
  2. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked in MT4 settings.
  3. Enable Auto Lot (Recommended) or set a fixed lot size.
  4. Let the EA hunt for liquidity sweeps automatically.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold involves high risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.

Keywords / Tags: Gold Scalper EA, XAUUSD Robot, Forex Expert Advisor, Liquidity Sweep, Smart Money Concept, MT4 EA, Automated Trading, Trailing Stop, Low Risk EA, Profitable Forex Bot, M1 Scalping, 2026 Best EA.

Need Help? If you need help configuring the EA for your specific broker or account type, please feel free to message me. I am happy to assist you in setting up your risk profile.

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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
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Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговая система, оптимизированная и готовая к использованию. Вход в сделку совершается в определенное время на спокойном рынке. При достижении определенных условий сделка закрывается. Как правило, это небольшая прибыль. Для контроля убытков используется SL. Советник рекомендуется использовать на валютных парах, рекомендуемый рабочий временной интервал m5. Перед использованием на реальном счете рекомендуется провести тестирование в тестере стратегий в терминале. Для работы советни
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Эксперты
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. ‌Мониторинг реальной работы можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/294440 Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сумм
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