ICT Killzone Scalper

ICT Killzone Scalper EA


ICT Killzone Scalper MT5 is a session-based scalping Expert Advisor that trades only when price action is most active (ICT “Killzones”). The EA combines several confirmations (Market Structure Shift, OTE retracement, Fair Value Gaps, Turtle Soup fakeouts, and a Power of 3 phase filter) and only opens a trade when enough conditions align. Orders are always sent with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA includes spread/time filters plus an optional trailing stop.

This EA is designed to be simple to run: attach it to ONE chart of the symbol you want to trade, set your broker time offset once, and choose your risk (lot size). An on-chart panel shows whether a killzone is active, the current structure bias, phase, open positions, current lot, and win streak.

Key Features

Killzone session trading: London / New York / Asian (EST-based sessions)
  • Signal scoring with confirmations:
  • Market Structure Shift (MSS)
  • OTE zone (0.62–0.79 retracement of the current session range)
  • ICT Fair Value Gap (FVG) return-to-gap logic
  • Turtle Soup (false breakout → reversal)
  • Power of 3 phase filter (Accumulation/Manipulation/Distribution)
  • Risk controls: max spread filter, minimum seconds between trades, max positions, Magic Number, optional trailing stop
  • Optional lot progression after wins (can be disabled for fixed-lot trading)
  • No grid, no martingale

How to Set Up (5 minutes)

  • Open the symbol you want to trade (example: EURUSD or XAUUSD).
  • Attach the EA to ONE chart (it trades only that chart symbol).
  • Allow Algo Trading in MT5 and enable live trading in the EA settings.
  • Set broker time correctly (important):
    1. Find your broker/server time and compare it to GMT (UTC).
    2. Set GMT Offset (Your Broker Time) so the EA can map broker time → GMT → EST killzones.
    3. Example: if your broker time is GMT+2, set InpGMTOffset = 2.
    4. Choose your risk (simple option):
  • Start with Base Lot Size (example: 0.01–0.05 depending on balance and symbol volatility).
  • Keep the default filters at first, then optimize:
  • Max Spread (Pips) blocks trades during high spread
  • Min Seconds Between Trades avoids overtrading


Recommended Starter Settings

  • Trade ONLY in Killzones = true (recommended)
  • Max Spread (Pips):

Majors: 2.0–3.0

Gold (XAUUSD): often higher; use what fits your broker’s typical spread

  • Max Positions:
Conservative: 1–2

More aggressive: 3–5

  • Use Trailing Stop = false initially (turn on later if you prefer trade management)
  • Use Lot Progression After Wins = false initially (enable only if you understand compounding risk)


Technical Details

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

  • Risk: 1% (adjustable)

  • Deposit: Min $500; Recommended $1,000+

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ advised)

  • Account: ECN/RAW

  • VPS: Recommended


Inputs Explained (quick)

  • Base Lot Size – fixed lot used for each trade (unless lot progression increases it)
  • Max Positions – maximum open positions for this EA on the symbol
  • Magic Number – unique ID so the EA manages only its own trades
  • Take Profit (Pips) / Stop Loss (Pips) – fixed TP/SL placed immediately on entry
  • Use Trailing Stop, Trail Start, Trail Step – optional trailing logic
  • Lot Progression After Wins, Win Multiplier, Max Win Streak, Reset on Loss – optional win-streak lot sizing
  • Killzones toggles – enable/disable London / New York / Asian sessions
  • GMT Offset – required to align session trading times with your broker server time
  • Display options – enable/disable the on-chart information panel

Important Notes


The EA trades based on the chart timeframe’s candles. For scalping, M5–M15 is usually a good starting point.
Use a VPS for best stability (especially during session opens).
Always test on a demo account first and validate spreads/killzone timing with your broker.
