Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# TRADING STRATEGIES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





= STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover

• Uses dual Moving Average crossover system (Fast MA + Slow MA)

• BUY signal: Fast MA crosses above Slow MA

• SELL signal: Fast MA crosses below Slow MA

• Customizable MA periods, methods (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), and applied prices

• RSI filter prevents entries in overbought/oversold conditions





= STRATEGY 2: Distance Breakout

• Monitors price movement from a reference point

• BUY when price breaks above the trigger distance

• SELL when price breaks below the trigger distance

• Automatically adjusts reference point after each trade

• Ideal for capturing strong directional moves



This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives: New EA releases and updates

Strategy optimization tips

Bug fixes and maintenance notices

Trading education

Community discussions

Direct support from the development team Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena



= STRATEGY 3: EMA Momentum

• Advanced momentum-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages

• Requires consecutive tick confirmation before entry

• Measures EMA momentum over customizable bar periods

• Independent position management with separate magic number

• Risk-based lot sizing option (percentage of balance)





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# KEY FEATURES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





= RSI Filter System

• Blocks BUY trades when RSI is overbought (default: ≥70)

• Blocks SELL trades when RSI is oversold (default: ≤30)

• Fully customizable RSI period and threshold levels

• Can be enabled/disabled per user preference





= HFT Optimization

• Spread filter - blocks trades when spread exceeds maximum

• Minimum time between trades - prevents overtrading

• Tick momentum confirmation for precise entries

• Optimized for fast execution environments





= Dynamic Lot Management

• Automatic lot size adjustment based on account balance

• Base lot + incremental increase per balance step

• Example: $500 step with 0.01 increment = auto-scaling

• Maximum lot size limiter for risk control

• Built-in margin check prevents Error 134





= Advanced Risk Management

• Automatic margin validation before each trade

• Reduces lot size if insufficient margin available

• Skips trades gracefully when margin is too low

• Prevents account blow-up from overleveraging





= Breakeven & Trailing Stop

• Breakeven function moves SL to entry + offset when profit target reached

• Progressive trailing stop follows price movement

• Separate settings for MA/Distance and EMA Momentum strategies

• Customizable trigger points and step distances





= Daily Trade Limits

• Maximum daily trades limiter for EMA Momentum strategy

• Automatic reset at start of new trading day

• Position limit per strategy





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# INPUT PARAMETERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





= GENERAL SETTINGS:

• Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA orders

• Lot Size (Base) - Fixed lot size when dynamic lot is disabled





= DYNAMIC LOT MANAGEMENT:

• Enable Dynamic Lot Size - ON/OFF toggle

• Starting Lot Size - Initial lot size (default: 0.01)

• Lot Increase per Step - Lot increment amount (default: 0.01)

• Balance Step ($) - Balance increase needed for lot upgrade (default: $500)

• Maximum Lot Size - Upper limit for lot size (default: 10.0)





= MOVING AVERAGE SETTINGS:

• Period First MA - Fast moving average period (default: 2)

• Calculation Method - SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA

• Applied Price - Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted

• Period Second MA - Slow moving average period (default: 20)





= DISTANCE BREAKOUT SETTINGS:

• Distance in Points - Trigger distance from reference price (default: 1000)





= RSI FILTER SETTINGS:

• Enable RSI Filter - ON/OFF toggle

• RSI Period - Calculation period (default: 14)

• RSI Overbought - Level to block BUY (default: 70)

• RSI Oversold - Level to block SELL (default: 30)





= HFT SETTINGS:

• Enable HFT Mode - ON/OFF toggle

• Max Spread (Points) - Maximum allowed spread (default: 20)

• Min Seconds Between Trades - Cooldown period (default: 5)

• Enable Breakeven Trailing Stop - ON/OFF toggle

• Breakeven Trigger (Points) - Profit to activate breakeven (default: 100)

• Breakeven Offset (Points) - Offset above entry (default: 10)

• Trail Step After Breakeven - Trailing step size (default: 50)

• Points Activation Trailing Stop - Trail activation distance (default: 250)





= EMA MOMENTUM STRATEGY:

• Enable EMA Momentum Strategy - ON/OFF toggle

• Fast EMA Period - Fast EMA period (default: 5)

• Slow EMA Period - Slow EMA period (default: 15)

• Bars for Momentum Calculation - Momentum lookback (default: 3)

• Minimum Momentum (Points) - Entry threshold (default: 20)

• Consecutive Ticks Before Entry - Tick confirmation (default: 2)

• Take Profit (Points) - TP distance (default: 3000)

• Stop Loss (Points) - SL distance (default: 3000)

• Enable Break-Even - ON/OFF toggle

• Break-Even Trigger (Points) - Profit to trigger BE (default: 80)

• Break-Even Offset (Points) - BE offset (default: 10)

• Enable Trailing Stop - ON/OFF toggle

• Trail Start (Points profit) - Profit to start trailing (default: 100)

• Trail Step (Points) - Trail step increment (default: 30)

• Max Positions - Maximum concurrent positions (default: 1)

• Max Daily Trades - Daily trade limit, 0=unlimited (default: 500)

• Use Risk-Based Lot Size - ON/OFF toggle

• Risk Per Trade (%) - Risk percentage (default: 1.0%)





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





= TIMEFRAME: H1 (1 Hour) - Primary recommended timeframe

= SYMBOLS: Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)

= ACCOUNT TYPE: ECN/RAW spread accounts recommended for best results

= MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $500+ recommended for proper lot scaling

= LEVERAGE: 1:100 or higher recommended





= Conservative Settings:

• Risk Per Trade: 0.5-1%

• Max Daily Trades: 10-20

• Max Spread: 10-15 points

• Enable all filters (RSI, HFT Mode)





= Moderate Settings:

• Risk Per Trade: 1-2%

• Max Daily Trades: 50-100

• Max Spread: 20 points

• Enable all filters





= Aggressive Settings:

• Risk Per Trade: 2-3%

• Max Daily Trades: 200-500

• Max Spread: 30 points

• Use at your own risk





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# REQUIREMENTS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





• Platform: MetaTrader 4 Build 1320 or higher

• Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Cent accounts supported)

• Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

• Leverage: 1:50 minimum (1:100+ recommended)

• VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

• Internet: Stable connection with low latency





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# INSTALLATION

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





1. Download the EA file

2. Open MetaTrader 4 → File → Open Data Folder

3. Navigate to MQL4 → Experts folder

4. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder

5. Restart MetaTrader 4 or right-click Navigator → Refresh

6. Drag the EA onto your desired chart

7. Enable "Allow live trading" in EA properties

8. Configure input parameters according to your preferences

9. Click OK to start the EA





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# BACKTESTING

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





• Model: Every tick (most accurate)

• Initial Deposit: $1000+ recommended

• Spread: Current or custom (realistic spread)

• Optimization: Genetic algorithm recommended

• Period: Minimum 1-2 years of data





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# VERSION HISTORY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Version 1.00 (Initial Release)

• Three integrated trading strategies

• RSI filter system

• HFT optimization features

• Dynamic lot management

• Breakeven and trailing stop functions

• Advanced margin protection

• Daily trade limits





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# RISK DISCLAIMER

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.





There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.





This Expert Advisor is provided "as is" without any guarantees of profitability. Always test on a demo account first and understand the strategy before using real money.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

# SUPPORT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━