Relative Strength Index HFT

Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features.

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# TRADING STRATEGIES
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= STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover
• Uses dual Moving Average crossover system (Fast MA + Slow MA)
• BUY signal: Fast MA crosses above Slow MA
• SELL signal: Fast MA crosses below Slow MA
• Customizable MA periods, methods (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), and applied prices
• RSI filter prevents entries in overbought/oversold conditions

= STRATEGY 2: Distance Breakout
• Monitors price movement from a reference point
• BUY when price breaks above the trigger distance
• SELL when price breaks below the trigger distance
• Automatically adjusts reference point after each trade
• Ideal for capturing strong directional moves


This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


= STRATEGY 3: EMA Momentum
• Advanced momentum-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages
• Requires consecutive tick confirmation before entry
• Measures EMA momentum over customizable bar periods
• Independent position management with separate magic number
• Risk-based lot sizing option (percentage of balance)

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# KEY FEATURES
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=  RSI Filter System
   • Blocks BUY trades when RSI is overbought (default: ≥70)
   • Blocks SELL trades when RSI is oversold (default: ≤30)
   • Fully customizable RSI period and threshold levels
   • Can be enabled/disabled per user preference

=  HFT Optimization
   • Spread filter - blocks trades when spread exceeds maximum
   • Minimum time between trades - prevents overtrading
   • Tick momentum confirmation for precise entries
   • Optimized for fast execution environments

=  Dynamic Lot Management
   • Automatic lot size adjustment based on account balance
   • Base lot + incremental increase per balance step
   • Example: $500 step with 0.01 increment = auto-scaling
   • Maximum lot size limiter for risk control
   • Built-in margin check prevents Error 134

=  Advanced Risk Management
   • Automatic margin validation before each trade
   • Reduces lot size if insufficient margin available
   • Skips trades gracefully when margin is too low
   • Prevents account blow-up from overleveraging

= Breakeven & Trailing Stop
   • Breakeven function moves SL to entry + offset when profit target reached
   • Progressive trailing stop follows price movement
   • Separate settings for MA/Distance and EMA Momentum strategies
   • Customizable trigger points and step distances

= Daily Trade Limits
   • Maximum daily trades limiter for EMA Momentum strategy
   • Automatic reset at start of new trading day
   • Position limit per strategy

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# INPUT PARAMETERS
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=  GENERAL SETTINGS:
• Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA orders
• Lot Size (Base) - Fixed lot size when dynamic lot is disabled

= DYNAMIC LOT MANAGEMENT:
• Enable Dynamic Lot Size - ON/OFF toggle
• Starting Lot Size - Initial lot size (default: 0.01)
• Lot Increase per Step - Lot increment amount (default: 0.01)
• Balance Step ($) - Balance increase needed for lot upgrade (default: $500)
• Maximum Lot Size - Upper limit for lot size (default: 10.0)

=  MOVING AVERAGE SETTINGS:
• Period First MA - Fast moving average period (default: 2)
• Calculation Method - SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA
• Applied Price - Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted
• Period Second MA - Slow moving average period (default: 20)

=  DISTANCE BREAKOUT SETTINGS:
• Distance in Points - Trigger distance from reference price (default: 1000)

= RSI FILTER SETTINGS:
• Enable RSI Filter - ON/OFF toggle
• RSI Period - Calculation period (default: 14)
• RSI Overbought - Level to block BUY (default: 70)
• RSI Oversold - Level to block SELL (default: 30)

=  HFT SETTINGS:
• Enable HFT Mode - ON/OFF toggle
• Max Spread (Points) - Maximum allowed spread (default: 20)
• Min Seconds Between Trades - Cooldown period (default: 5)
• Enable Breakeven Trailing Stop - ON/OFF toggle
• Breakeven Trigger (Points) - Profit to activate breakeven (default: 100)
• Breakeven Offset (Points) - Offset above entry (default: 10)
• Trail Step After Breakeven - Trailing step size (default: 50)
• Points Activation Trailing Stop - Trail activation distance (default: 250)

=  EMA MOMENTUM STRATEGY:
• Enable EMA Momentum Strategy - ON/OFF toggle
• Fast EMA Period - Fast EMA period (default: 5)
• Slow EMA Period - Slow EMA period (default: 15)
• Bars for Momentum Calculation - Momentum lookback (default: 3)
• Minimum Momentum (Points) - Entry threshold (default: 20)
• Consecutive Ticks Before Entry - Tick confirmation (default: 2)
• Take Profit (Points) - TP distance (default: 3000)
• Stop Loss (Points) - SL distance (default: 3000)
• Enable Break-Even - ON/OFF toggle
• Break-Even Trigger (Points) - Profit to trigger BE (default: 80)
• Break-Even Offset (Points) - BE offset (default: 10)
• Enable Trailing Stop - ON/OFF toggle
• Trail Start (Points profit) - Profit to start trailing (default: 100)
• Trail Step (Points) - Trail step increment (default: 30)
• Max Positions - Maximum concurrent positions (default: 1)
• Max Daily Trades - Daily trade limit, 0=unlimited (default: 500)
• Use Risk-Based Lot Size - ON/OFF toggle
• Risk Per Trade (%) - Risk percentage (default: 1.0%)

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# RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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=  TIMEFRAME: H1 (1 Hour) - Primary recommended timeframe
= SYMBOLS: Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)
= ACCOUNT TYPE: ECN/RAW spread accounts recommended for best results
=  MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $500+ recommended for proper lot scaling
=  LEVERAGE: 1:100 or higher recommended

=  Conservative Settings:
• Risk Per Trade: 0.5-1%
• Max Daily Trades: 10-20
• Max Spread: 10-15 points
• Enable all filters (RSI, HFT Mode)

=  Moderate Settings:
• Risk Per Trade: 1-2%
• Max Daily Trades: 50-100
• Max Spread: 20 points
• Enable all filters

=  Aggressive Settings:
• Risk Per Trade: 2-3%
• Max Daily Trades: 200-500
• Max Spread: 30 points
• Use at your own risk

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# REQUIREMENTS
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• Platform: MetaTrader 4 Build 1320 or higher
• Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Cent accounts supported)
• Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
• Leverage: 1:50 minimum (1:100+ recommended)
• VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
• Internet: Stable connection with low latency

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# INSTALLATION
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1. Download the EA file
2. Open MetaTrader 4 → File → Open Data Folder
3. Navigate to MQL4 → Experts folder
4. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder
5. Restart MetaTrader 4 or right-click Navigator → Refresh
6. Drag the EA onto your desired chart
7. Enable "Allow live trading" in EA properties
8. Configure input parameters according to your preferences
9. Click OK to start the EA

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# BACKTESTING
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• Model: Every tick (most accurate)
• Initial Deposit: $1000+ recommended
• Spread: Current or custom (realistic spread)
• Optimization: Genetic algorithm recommended
• Period: Minimum 1-2 years of data

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# VERSION HISTORY
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Version 1.00 (Initial Release)
• Three integrated trading strategies
• RSI filter system
• HFT optimization features
• Dynamic lot management
• Breakeven and trailing stop functions
• Advanced margin protection
• Daily trade limits

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# RISK DISCLAIMER
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Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

This Expert Advisor is provided "as is" without any guarantees of profitability. Always test on a demo account first and understand the strategy before using real money.

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 # SUPPORT
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DM me for Broker Set File. 

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Рибейт робот. Деньги на депозите вращаются в районе ноля, при этом совершается очень много сделок и набивается рибейт.Не нагружает депозит, есть стоплосс и тейк-профит.Необходимо ставить сразу на несколько инструментов, пары при этом могут быть любыми, но рекомендуется ставить на те, в которых явно прослеживается тренд на дневном графике. При продолжительных разворотах робот теряет, но происходит это очень медленно и относительно безопасно, поэтому рекомендуется хотя бы раз в день отслеживать тр
Latency Edge
Sabina Fik
Эксперты
Latency Edge Scalpel Latency Edge Scalpel — это торговое решение институционального уровня, разработанное для высокоточного скальпинга на децентрализованном рынке Forex. Это не очередная сетка или мартингейл — это сложный математический инструмент, предназначенный для эксплуатации микроструктурных ценовых разрывов и моментальных дисбалансов волатильности. Алгоритмическое ядро В основе Latency Edge Scalpel лежит гибридный движок фильтрации волатильности. Он не просто следит за ценой — он анализи
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Эксперты
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Эксперты
Reversal Overlap Bot - полностью автоматическая торговая стратегия. В работе совсем не используются технические индикаторы. В начале торговли выставляется первый ордер в определенном направлении (на Ваше усмотрение). При открытии нового бара, этот ордер закрывается, если он находится в профите. В противном случае, открывается следующий, в противоположном направлении. Закрытие ордеров происходит по достижении профита. Если на графике остаются убыточные ордера, то робот закроет один из них. При за
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Эксперты
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Racing
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Уникальный алгоритм торгового эксперта вычисляет характер ценовых движений за определенный  промежуток времени и выстраивает тактику работы в зависимости от текущей рыночной конъюнктуры. Алгоритм автоподстройки под меняющиеся рыночные тенденции позволяет советнику работать не линейно и с минимальным опозданием следовать на ценой. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты ( 5M ): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY . Наилучшие результаты торговли достигаются на ECN-счетах с низким спредом. Установка советника на V
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Описание продукта Trading Vision: Автоматизированный помощник для трейдеров на рынке Форекс Введение В современном мире финансовых рынков автоматизация торговли на платформе Форекс становится не только желательной, но и необходимой для достижения успеха. Основная цель автоматических торговых систем, таких как Trading Vision, — упростить процесс торговли, внедряя передовые алгоритмы для анализа рыночных трендов. Это позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегическом мышлении, оставляя рутинные
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Эксперты
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Forex Workstation   – мощный и эффективный бот для торговли на рынке Форекс, разработанный для использования паттернов, уровней задержки цен, анализа волатильности и масштабирования рынка. Этот бот предлагает уникальные возможности для автоматизированной торговли и оптимизации стратегий на различных валютных парах. Давайте рассмотрим основные функции и настройки Forex Workstation: Основные функции: •   Мультивалютность: Forex Workstation поддерживает широкий спектр валютных пар, что позволяет ди
Advanced Sniper Pro EA mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED SNIPER PRO — это точная автоматическая торговая система с процентом выигрышей около 90%. Этот советник — один из самых стабильных, последовательных и прибыльных скальперских роботов в мире. Это оригинальный продукт, который предлагается только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file Советник имеет множество настроек, которые профессиональные трейдеры могут использовать для своих нужд. Новички на рынке Форекс мог
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
Be Bestowed By Heaven
Ding Bo Dai
Эксперты
1. Строгая логическая оценка: Благодаря многоуровневому вложению нескольких условий обеспечивается выполнение открытия позиции только в строго определенных и ограничивающих условиях, таких как включение программного переключателя, наличие линий фибоначчи, не являющееся временем открытия MACD и отсутствие активации стратегии Мартингейла. Такой подход позволяет избежать ненужных сделок и уменьшает неоправданный риск. 2. Интеграция различных инструментов технического анализа: Сочетание линий фибо
Tug
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника вычисляет вычисляет важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Далее, торговый эксперт вычисляет вероятность движения цены "к" или "от" этого ценового уровня. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter В случае определения высокой вероятности движения цены в нужном направлении, советник открывает сделку. Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Опасные методы торговли не используются. Рекомендуемые инструменты (5М): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Порядок установки советн
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Эксперты
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Sniper EA – Эксперт по Скальпингу Золота для Торговли Трендами XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT4 — это современный Forex Expert Advisor для торговли золотом, построенный на точной логике, основанной на тренде, для стабильной работы даже в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Этот мощный робот для скальпинга золота сосредоточен на торговле XAUUSD в ключевые сессии, обеспечивая стабильный рост при строгом контроле риска и профессиональном управлении капиталом. С помощью умной автоматизированной стратег
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Эксперты
TikiPip EA – Полная стабильность с контролируемым управлением рисками Я разработал TikiPip EA для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность и ответственное управление капиталом. Он не обещает волшебных результатов, а предлагает стабильную ежемесячную доходность с контролем над рисками. Это надёжный инструмент, работающий 24/5, с адаптивным интеллектом на основе волатильности, позволяющим ему подстраиваться под любые рыночные условия. Посетите канал TikiPip EA здесь: TIKIPIP EA - КАНАЛ Проверьте
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