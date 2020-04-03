Quant Reversion Grid Pro

QUANT REVERSION GRID PRO - ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC RECOVERY SYSTEM

Smart Grid Reversion is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Accounts) designed for traders who require a professional tool for mean-reversion trading. By combining statistical momentum analysis with a dynamic grid-based recovery system, this EA provides a robust framework for managing market cycles through intelligent position scaling.

STRATEGY LOGIC

The system follows a disciplined institutional approach:

  • Mean-Reversion Entries: The EA identifies overextended price action using a combination of momentum oscillators (RSI) and trend-deviation filters (SMA).
  • Dynamic Grid Management: Features adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to match current market volatility.
  • Smart Position Reduction: A proprietary algorithm to partially close the basket (best + worst positions) to lower exposure during prolonged trends.
  • Basket Management: All trades are managed as a single entity with profit targets calculated in the account currency for precise money management.

INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED

SETUP (Base Configuration)

  • Symbols_List: List of assets to trade (e.g., "AUDNZD,AUDCAD"). It is recommended to run one instance per chart for better control.
  • Magic_Number: Unique ID to distinguish this EA's trades. Mandatory if running multiple strategies on the same account.

ENTRY FILTERS

  • RSI_Period: Period for momentum detection. Low RSI signals oversold (Buy), high RSI signals overbought (Sell). Optimizable.
  • RSI_Level_OB / OS: Thresholds that trigger reversal signals when the price is far from its average.
  • SMA_Period: Long-term trend baseline (200 is the institutional standard).
  • SMA_Min_Dist_Pips: Minimum required distance from the SMA. Ensures the EA only enters on significant price extensions. Optimizable.

GRID CONFIGURATION

  • Grid_Mode: Fixed maintains a constant distance; Dynamic increases spacing geometrically to handle strong trends. Optimizable.
  • Initial_Lot: Starting volume for the first trade of a cycle.
  • Auto_Lot_Scale: Proportional scaling logic that increases the starting lot based on account balance growth.
  • Grid_Step_Pips: Initial distance between the first and second order. Optimizable.
  • Step_Multiplier: Expansion factor for dynamic spacing to protect the account during volatile moves. Optimizable.
  • Lot_Multiplier: The Martingale progression factor used to reach the break-even point efficiently. Optimizable.
  • Max_Orders: Hard limit on open positions per direction to prevent overexposure.

EXIT MANAGEMENT

  • Target_Profit_CCY: Total monetary profit (including swaps/commissions) required to close the entire basket. Optimizable.
  • Enable_Smart_Red: Activates the "Best + Worst" partial closure logic to reduce drawdown.
  • Smart_Red_Start: Minimum number of orders required to trigger the reduction feature.
  • Smart_Red_Min_Prof: Minimum net profit required for a partial closure to occur.

SECURITY & PROTECTION

  • Use_News_Filter: Pauses entries during high-impact economic events (NFP, Fed, etc.) using the MT5 Calendar.
  • News_Stop_Pre/Post_Min: Duration of the trading blackout before and after news.
  • Use_Equity_Stop: Ultimate safety net that shuts down all trading if a specific drawdown % is reached.

VITAL STEPS FOR SUCCESS: VALIDATION & TESTING

This EA is a professional tool and its success is directly linked to the user's validation process.

Mandatory Optimization (IIS & OOS)

There are no "magic" default settings. You must perform rigorous optimization for your specific instrument and timeframe:

  • In-Sample (IIS): Optimize your parameters on a historical period.
  • Out-of-Sample (OOS): Validate those parameters on a separate, unseen period.
  • Walk-Forward Analysis: Use this method to ensure the strategy is robust and avoid curve-fitting (over-optimization).

Demo Testing & Risk Context

  • Demo First: Before deploying real capital, run the EA on a Demo account for at least 2-4 weeks to verify execution and robustness.
  • Risk/Reward: While this system can provide significant returns, they must be contextualized against the risk taken. Higher returns require higher risk settings.

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

  • Institutional Algorithms: Z-Score and Volatility targeting logic.
  • 100% Native Code: No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 VPS and Cloud Network.
  • Comprehensive Risk Control: Multi-layer system including news filters and equity protection.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Grid and Martingale-based strategies carry inherent risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The user acknowledges full responsibility for the risk management settings applied. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.

Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 Build 3802+

For technical questions or optimization assistance, please contact us via the MQL5 private messaging system.



