Quant Reversion Grid Pro
- 专家
- Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
QUANT REVERSION GRID PRO - ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC RECOVERY SYSTEM
Smart Grid Reversion is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Accounts) designed for traders who require a professional tool for mean-reversion trading. By combining statistical momentum analysis with a dynamic grid-based recovery system, this EA provides a robust framework for managing market cycles through intelligent position scaling.
STRATEGY LOGIC
The system follows a disciplined institutional approach:
- Mean-Reversion Entries: The EA identifies overextended price action using a combination of momentum oscillators (RSI) and trend-deviation filters (SMA).
- Dynamic Grid Management: Features adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to match current market volatility.
- Smart Position Reduction: A proprietary algorithm to partially close the basket (best + worst positions) to lower exposure during prolonged trends.
- Basket Management: All trades are managed as a single entity with profit targets calculated in the account currency for precise money management.
INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED
SETUP (Base Configuration)
- Symbols_List: List of assets to trade (e.g., "AUDNZD,AUDCAD"). It is recommended to run one instance per chart for better control.
- Magic_Number: Unique ID to distinguish this EA's trades. Mandatory if running multiple strategies on the same account.
ENTRY FILTERS
- RSI_Period: Period for momentum detection. Low RSI signals oversold (Buy), high RSI signals overbought (Sell). Optimizable.
- RSI_Level_OB / OS: Thresholds that trigger reversal signals when the price is far from its average.
- SMA_Period: Long-term trend baseline (200 is the institutional standard).
- SMA_Min_Dist_Pips: Minimum required distance from the SMA. Ensures the EA only enters on significant price extensions. Optimizable.
GRID CONFIGURATION
- Grid_Mode: Fixed maintains a constant distance; Dynamic increases spacing geometrically to handle strong trends. Optimizable.
- Initial_Lot: Starting volume for the first trade of a cycle.
- Auto_Lot_Scale: Proportional scaling logic that increases the starting lot based on account balance growth.
- Grid_Step_Pips: Initial distance between the first and second order. Optimizable.
- Step_Multiplier: Expansion factor for dynamic spacing to protect the account during volatile moves. Optimizable.
- Lot_Multiplier: The Martingale progression factor used to reach the break-even point efficiently. Optimizable.
- Max_Orders: Hard limit on open positions per direction to prevent overexposure.
EXIT MANAGEMENT
- Target_Profit_CCY: Total monetary profit (including swaps/commissions) required to close the entire basket. Optimizable.
- Enable_Smart_Red: Activates the "Best + Worst" partial closure logic to reduce drawdown.
- Smart_Red_Start: Minimum number of orders required to trigger the reduction feature.
- Smart_Red_Min_Prof: Minimum net profit required for a partial closure to occur.
SECURITY & PROTECTION
- Use_News_Filter: Pauses entries during high-impact economic events (NFP, Fed, etc.) using the MT5 Calendar.
- News_Stop_Pre/Post_Min: Duration of the trading blackout before and after news.
- Use_Equity_Stop: Ultimate safety net that shuts down all trading if a specific drawdown % is reached.
VITAL STEPS FOR SUCCESS: VALIDATION & TESTING
This EA is a professional tool and its success is directly linked to the user's validation process.
Mandatory Optimization (IIS & OOS)
There are no "magic" default settings. You must perform rigorous optimization for your specific instrument and timeframe:
- In-Sample (IIS): Optimize your parameters on a historical period.
- Out-of-Sample (OOS): Validate those parameters on a separate, unseen period.
- Walk-Forward Analysis: Use this method to ensure the strategy is robust and avoid curve-fitting (over-optimization).
Demo Testing & Risk Context
- Demo First: Before deploying real capital, run the EA on a Demo account for at least 2-4 weeks to verify execution and robustness.
- Risk/Reward: While this system can provide significant returns, they must be contextualized against the risk taken. Higher returns require higher risk settings.
WHY CHOOSE THIS EA
- Institutional Algorithms: Z-Score and Volatility targeting logic.
- 100% Native Code: No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 VPS and Cloud Network.
- Comprehensive Risk Control: Multi-layer system including news filters and equity protection.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Grid and Martingale-based strategies carry inherent risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The user acknowledges full responsibility for the risk management settings applied. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.
Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 Build 3802+
For technical questions or optimization assistance, please contact us via the MQL5 private messaging system.