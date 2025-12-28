QUANT REVERSION GRID PRO - ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC RECOVERY SYSTEM



Smart Grid Reversion is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Accounts) designed for traders who require a professional tool for mean-reversion trading. By combining statistical momentum analysis with a dynamic grid-based recovery system, this EA provides a robust framework for managing market cycles through intelligent position scaling.

STRATEGY LOGIC

The system follows a disciplined institutional approach:

Mean-Reversion Entries : The EA identifies overextended price action using a combination of momentum oscillators (RSI) and trend-deviation filters (SMA).

: The EA identifies overextended price action using a combination of momentum oscillators (RSI) and trend-deviation filters (SMA). Dynamic Grid Management : Features adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to match current market volatility.

: Features adaptive grid spacing that adjusts to match current market volatility. Smart Position Reduction : A proprietary algorithm to partially close the basket (best + worst positions) to lower exposure during prolonged trends.

: A proprietary algorithm to partially close the basket (best + worst positions) to lower exposure during prolonged trends. Basket Management: All trades are managed as a single entity with profit targets calculated in the account currency for precise money management.

INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED

SETUP (Base Configuration)

Symbols_List : List of assets to trade (e.g., "AUDNZD,AUDCAD"). It is recommended to run one instance per chart for better control.

List of assets to trade (e.g., "AUDNZD,AUDCAD"). It is recommended to run one instance per chart for better control. Magic_Number: Unique ID to distinguish this EA's trades. Mandatory if running multiple strategies on the same account.

ENTRY FILTERS

RSI_Period : Period for momentum detection. Low RSI signals oversold (Buy), high RSI signals overbought (Sell). Optimizable .

Period for momentum detection. Low RSI signals oversold (Buy), high RSI signals overbought (Sell). . RSI_Level_OB / OS : Thresholds that trigger reversal signals when the price is far from its average.

Thresholds that trigger reversal signals when the price is far from its average. SMA_Period : Long-term trend baseline (200 is the institutional standard).

Long-term trend baseline (200 is the institutional standard). SMA_Min_Dist_Pips: Minimum required distance from the SMA. Ensures the EA only enters on significant price extensions. Optimizable .

GRID CONFIGURATION

Grid_Mode : Fixed maintains a constant distance; Dynamic increases spacing geometrically to handle strong trends. Optimizable .

maintains a constant distance; increases spacing geometrically to handle strong trends. . Initial_Lot : Starting volume for the first trade of a cycle.

Auto_Lot_Scale : Proportional scaling logic that increases the starting lot based on account balance growth.

Proportional scaling logic that increases the starting lot based on account balance growth. Grid_Step_Pips : Initial distance between the first and second order. Optimizable .

Initial distance between the first and second order. . Step_Multiplier : Expansion factor for dynamic spacing to protect the account during volatile moves. Optimizable .

Expansion factor for dynamic spacing to protect the account during volatile moves. . Lot_Multiplier : The Martingale progression factor used to reach the break-even point efficiently. Optimizable .

The Martingale progression factor used to reach the break-even point efficiently. . Max_Orders: Hard limit on open positions per direction to prevent overexposure.

EXIT MANAGEMENT

Target_Profit_CCY : Total monetary profit (including swaps/commissions) required to close the entire basket. Optimizable .

Total monetary profit (including swaps/commissions) required to close the entire basket. . Enable_Smart_Red : Activates the "Best + Worst" partial closure logic to reduce drawdown.

Activates the "Best + Worst" partial closure logic to reduce drawdown. Smart_Red_Start : Minimum number of orders required to trigger the reduction feature.

Minimum number of orders required to trigger the reduction feature. Smart_Red_Min_Prof: Minimum net profit required for a partial closure to occur.

SECURITY & PROTECTION

Use_News_Filter : Pauses entries during high-impact economic events (NFP, Fed, etc.) using the MT5 Calendar.

News_Stop_Pre/Post_Min : Duration of the trading blackout before and after news.

Duration of the trading blackout before and after news. Use_Equity_Stop: Ultimate safety net that shuts down all trading if a specific drawdown % is reached.

VITAL STEPS FOR SUCCESS: VALIDATION & TESTING

This EA is a professional tool and its success is directly linked to the user's validation process.

Mandatory Optimization (IIS & OOS)

There are no "magic" default settings. You must perform rigorous optimization for your specific instrument and timeframe:

In-Sample (IIS) : Optimize your parameters on a historical period.

Optimize your parameters on a historical period. Out-of-Sample (OOS) : Validate those parameters on a separate, unseen period.

Validate those parameters on a separate, unseen period. Walk-Forward Analysis: Use this method to ensure the strategy is robust and avoid curve-fitting (over-optimization).

Demo Testing & Risk Context

Demo First : Before deploying real capital, run the EA on a Demo account for at least 2-4 weeks to verify execution and robustness.

Before deploying real capital, run the EA on a Demo account for at least 2-4 weeks to verify execution and robustness. Risk/Reward: While this system can provide significant returns, they must be contextualized against the risk taken. Higher returns require higher risk settings.

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

Institutional Algorithms : Z-Score and Volatility targeting logic.

Z-Score and Volatility targeting logic. 100% Native Code : No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 VPS and Cloud Network.

No DLL imports required. Full compatibility with MQL5 VPS and Cloud Network. Comprehensive Risk Control: Multi-layer system including news filters and equity protection.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Grid and Martingale-based strategies carry inherent risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The user acknowledges full responsibility for the risk management settings applied. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.

Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 Build 3802+

For technical questions or optimization assistance, please contact us via the MQL5 private messaging system.