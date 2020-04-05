Zetra Gold EA


Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Zetra Gold EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The system combines intelligent scalping and short-term swing trading to capture high-probability market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and precise trade execution.

Unlike systems that continuously open multiple positions, ZetraGold EA follows a controlled approach by managing only one active trade at a time. This allows every position to receive full attention from the algorithm, reducing unnecessary market exposure while maintaining clean and structured trade management.

The trading engine continuously analyzes market structure, momentum, volatility, and price behavior before executing any trade. Every position must satisfy strict internal conditions, allowing the EA to adapt to changing market environments while maintaining consistent execution quality.

Zetra Gold EA is designed for traders who value precision over quantity. Instead of chasing every market movement, the system patiently waits for quality opportunities before entering the market.

Intelligent Trade Management

Every trade is automatically managed from entry to exit using advanced risk management algorithms.

The EA includes:

  • Automatic Break-Even protection

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Intelligent Stop Loss management

  • Flexible Take Profit management

  • One Trade at a Time execution logic

  • Controlled market exposure

  • Stable position management

Once a trade moves into profit, the system can automatically protect capital by moving the Stop Loss to Break-Even before activating the Trailing Stop. This helps preserve profits while allowing winning trades additional room to develop.

Smart Market Analysis

Before opening any position, ZetraGold EA evaluates multiple market conditions including:

  • Market momentum

  • Price action behavior

  • Market volatility

  • Trend confirmation

  • Trade quality filters

  • Execution validation

Only when all required conditions align will the EA execute a trade.

This disciplined process helps eliminate unnecessary entries while focusing on higher-quality market opportunities.

Engineered for Gold Trading

ZetraGold EA is optimized specifically for XAUUSD, one of the world's most actively traded financial instruments.

The system combines:

  • Fast scalping opportunities

  • High-quality swing entries

  • Automated risk management

  • Precision execution

  • Adaptive market filtering

The result is a balanced trading approach capable of responding to both fast intraday movements and larger directional market opportunities.

Key Features

  • Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Strategy

  • One Trade at a Time Technology

  • Automatic Break-Even

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Intelligent Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Advanced Market Filters

  • Precision Entry Logic

  • Optimized for XAUUSD

  • Fast Execution Engine

  • Easy-to-use Settings

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Why Traders Choose ZetraGold EA

Many automated systems attempt to maximize the number of trades.

ZetraGold EA follows a different philosophy.

The objective is not to trade more.

The objective is to trade better.

By limiting execution to one carefully selected position at a time, the EA avoids unnecessary overtrading and focuses on disciplined decision-making based on predefined market conditions.

This engineering-first approach helps maintain consistency, cleaner execution, and structured risk management.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Style: Scalping & Swing

Trade Management: Fully Automated

Maximum Simultaneous Trades: 1

Recommended Deposit: 500 usd

Time frame recommended: 15m/ 30m

Supported Account Types:

  • Standard

  • Hedging

  • Netting

VPS Requirement : Highly recommended for low-latency execution.

Free Lifetime Updates

ZetraGold EA is continuously improved through ongoing quantitative research and real-time market adaptation.
All future algorithmic updates, parameter optimizations, performance enhancements, and new features are provided completely free of charge to existing license holders. Secure your access today to lock in permanent utility without ever paying recurring subscription or maintenance fees.

Exclusive Ownership

ZetraGold EA is strictly not developed for mass retail distribution or high-volume sales.

Our core focus is preserving execution edge, preventing broker slippage, and maintaining high-tier infrastructure stability rather than selling unlimited copies. To guarantee product quality, the system operates under a strict, capped licensing architecture:

  • Strict Copy Caps : This release phase is limited to exactly 50 active licenses . Once reached, onboarding will close immediately.
  • Dynamic Price Scaling : To protect early adopters, the acquisition cost increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold .


Frequently Asked Questions

What markets does ZetraGold EA support?

The EA is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Is the EA fully automatic?

Yes. ZetraGold EA automatically analyzes the market, opens trades, manages positions, activates Break-Even, controls Trailing Stop, and closes trades without manual intervention.

How many trades can the EA open?

Only one active trade is managed at any given time. This design helps maintain disciplined execution and controlled market exposure.

Does the EA include risk management?

Yes.

Built-in protection includes:

  • Break-Even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Intelligent position management

Can I customize the settings?

Yes.

Users can adjust:

  • Lot Size

  • Risk Settings

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-Even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Trading Hours

  • Other advanced parameters

Will I receive future updates?

Yes.

All future versions and improvements are provided free to existing customers.

Professional Trading Solution

ZetraGold EA has been developed with a strong emphasis on precision, disciplined execution, and intelligent trade management. Rather than relying on excessive trading activity, the system is engineered to identify high-quality opportunities and manage every position with structured risk controls.

Whether market conditions favor rapid intraday movements or broader directional trends, ZetraGold EA is designed to adapt while maintaining a consistent, engineering-driven approach to automated Gold trading.

After Purchase

After purchasing Zetra Gold EA, please send me a private message with your purchase confirmation. You will receive:
  • The complete user manual and setup guide.
  • Access to the private support group.
  • Direct installation assistance and configuration guidance.
  • Notifications about future updates and important announcements.

I am personally available to help you get started and ensure your EA is configured correctly for the best possible experience.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. ZetraGold EA is a trading tool designed to automate trading decisions based on predefined algorithms. Profits are not guaranteed, and users may experience losses, including the loss of their invested capital. Always use appropriate risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and account management.


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5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Apex Instituation Edge Indicator
Minentle Ndubane
Индикаторы
Read Manual Setup Guide Apex Institutional Edge is a high-performance technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and tracks Supply and Demand zones across all markets and timeframes. Designed with optimized native MQL5 engineering , the indicator detects institutional-style price imbalances and displays them as clean, easy-to-read zones directly on your chart. Key Features • Automatic Supply and Demand zone detection • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) zone overlay • Fresh a
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