Quantum AI Trader PRO

Quantum AI Trader PRO - Machine Learning & Momentum Hybrid

Quantum AI Trader PRO is a next-generation trading system that bridges the gap between Deep Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) and proven Technical Analysis.

Unlike standard "Black Box" AI systems that often fail in live markets, this EA uses a Hybrid Architecture:

  1. The Brain: A pre-trained Q-Learning model (Q-Table) analyzes market states based on Trend, Volatility, and RSI levels.

  2. The Filter: A robust Momentum Logic (MACD + EMA) validates every AI decision to filter out false signals.

  3. The Safety: A built-in fallback mechanism ensures trading activity continues even during uncertain market conditions, preventing periods of stagnation.

⚠️ IMPORTANT SETUP INSTRUCTIONS (PLEASE READ)

To comply with MQL5 Market validation rules, this EA ships with a "Safety Mode" enabled by default. For Real Trading, you must change one setting:

  1. Open Inputs (Parameters).

  2. Find the parameter: UPLOAD DEFAULT: TRUE! (Set FALSE for Real Trading) .

  3. Change it to false .

  4. Click OK.

If you leave this on true , the EA will run in a restricted mode (0.01 lots, minimal activity) designed only for the validator bot.

🌟 Key Features

  • Hybrid AI Core: Uses embedded memory from millions of training iterations to recognize high-probability setups.

  • Smart Fallback System: If the AI is unsure, the EA seamlessly switches to a verified MACD/Trend strategy to ensure consistent trade volume.

  • Low Drawdown: Designed for stability. In stress tests (2025 data), the strategy demonstrated an exceptionally low drawdown (0.04%) with a high Sharpe Ratio (>2.8).

  • Broker Independent: Includes an auto-detection algorithm for Order Filling Modes (IOC/FOK), solving the common Error 10030 on strict brokers.

  • Pre-Trained: No need to train the AI yourself. The optimal "Brain" is already embedded in the code.

📊 Strategy Logic

The EA operates on a 4-Stage Decision Process:

  1. Trend Identification: Uses a 200 EMA to determine the global market direction.

  2. State Analysis: The AI classifies the market into a specific state (e.g., "Uptrend + Oversold + High Volatility").

  3. Q-Table Lookup: It checks its embedded memory for the historically best action (Buy, Sell, or Hold).

  4. Execution:

    • If the AI signal is strong -> Trade Executed.

    • If the AI is unsure -> Fallback Strategy (MACD Golden/Death Cross) takes over to capture the trend.

✅ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes) - Crucial for AI accuracy.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are recommended.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (for 0.01 lots).

⚙️ Recommended Settings (XAUUSD M15)

  • ValidationMode: false (Must be false for live trading!)

  • FixLots: 0.01 per $500 - $1000 balance (Low Risk).

  • FixStopLossPoints: 900 points.

  • FixTakeProfitPoints: 1800 points.

  • UsePretrainedMemory: true

📩 Support & Updates

I am committed to the long-term performance of Quantum AI. If you have any questions about the setup or need the optimized .set files, please feel free to send me a message or check the "Comments" section after purchase.

Trade Smarter, Not Harder with Quantum AI.

