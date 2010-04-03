Quantum AI Trader PRO

Quantum AI Trader PRO - Machine Learning & Momentum Hybrid

Quantum AI Trader PRO is a next-generation trading system that bridges the gap between Deep Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) and proven Technical Analysis.

Unlike standard "Black Box" AI systems that often fail in live markets, this EA uses a Hybrid Architecture:

  1. The Brain: A pre-trained Q-Learning model (Q-Table) analyzes market states based on Trend, Volatility, and RSI levels.

  2. The Filter: A robust Momentum Logic (MACD + EMA) validates every AI decision to filter out false signals.

  3. The Safety: A built-in fallback mechanism ensures trading activity continues even during uncertain market conditions, preventing periods of stagnation.

⚠️ IMPORTANT SETUP INSTRUCTIONS (PLEASE READ)

To comply with MQL5 Market validation rules, this EA ships with a "Safety Mode" enabled by default. For Real Trading, you must change one setting:

  1. Open Inputs (Parameters).

  2. Find the parameter: UPLOAD DEFAULT: TRUE! (Set FALSE for Real Trading) .

  3. Change it to false .

  4. Click OK.

If you leave this on true , the EA will run in a restricted mode (0.01 lots, minimal activity) designed only for the validator bot.

🌟 Key Features

  • Hybrid AI Core: Uses embedded memory from millions of training iterations to recognize high-probability setups.

  • Smart Fallback System: If the AI is unsure, the EA seamlessly switches to a verified MACD/Trend strategy to ensure consistent trade volume.

  • Low Drawdown: Designed for stability. In stress tests (2025 data), the strategy demonstrated an exceptionally low drawdown (0.04%) with a high Sharpe Ratio (>2.8).

  • Broker Independent: Includes an auto-detection algorithm for Order Filling Modes (IOC/FOK), solving the common Error 10030 on strict brokers.

  • Pre-Trained: No need to train the AI yourself. The optimal "Brain" is already embedded in the code.

📊 Strategy Logic

The EA operates on a 4-Stage Decision Process:

  1. Trend Identification: Uses a 200 EMA to determine the global market direction.

  2. State Analysis: The AI classifies the market into a specific state (e.g., "Uptrend + Oversold + High Volatility").

  3. Q-Table Lookup: It checks its embedded memory for the historically best action (Buy, Sell, or Hold).

  4. Execution:

    • If the AI signal is strong -> Trade Executed.

    • If the AI is unsure -> Fallback Strategy (MACD Golden/Death Cross) takes over to capture the trend.

✅ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes) - Crucial for AI accuracy.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are recommended.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (for 0.01 lots).

⚙️ Recommended Settings (XAUUSD M15)

  • ValidationMode: false (Must be false for live trading!)

  • FixLots: 0.01 per $500 - $1000 balance (Low Risk).

  • FixStopLossPoints: 900 points.

  • FixTakeProfitPoints: 1800 points.

  • UsePretrainedMemory: true

📩 Support & Updates

I am committed to the long-term performance of Quantum AI. If you have any questions about the setup or need the optimized .set files, please feel free to send me a message or check the "Comments" section after purchase.

Trade Smarter, Not Harder with Quantum AI.

Produits recommandés
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.05 (44)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
MNG Mt5
TDINVEST LLP
4.3 (10)
Experts
IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
MysticTrader
Leonardo Cubillas Massana
Experts
# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence ## A Project in Evolution   I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it. If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful. ## ️ Current Features - Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1   - Modes: Normal/Offensive - Use only on DEMO accounts - Integrated risk management ## What I'm Specifically Looking For - Which mode felt more comfortable? - Was the EA easy to install and use? - What would you improve
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
Experts
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.67 (3)
Experts
GridMaster ULTRA v6.2 - Intelligence Artificielle Adaptative L'EA de Grille le Plus Avancé du Marché MT5 GridMaster ULTRA  révolutionne le trading de grille avec une Intelligence Artificielle adaptative qui s'ajuste automatiquement aux conditions de marché en temps réel. DESCRIPTION COURTE Expert Advisor de grille intelligent avec IA adaptative, analyse multi-dimensionnelle du marché, gestion de risque dynamique et optimisation automatique des paramètres. Système de protection avancé et
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
Experts
Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par différentes conditions de marché et unités de temps (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique centrale de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenne
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Experts
META i9 – Moteur de Trading Adaptatif Quantique  -  Référence Technique META i9 est un Expert Advisor entièrement autonome basé sur une architecture à trois couches : Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Avec l’achat de META i9, META i7 vous est offert gratuitement ! (Offre limitée à une semaine) Alors que META i7 repose sur deux réseaux neuronaux coopératifs, META i9 va encore plus loin : Ses architectures neuronales ont été co
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis