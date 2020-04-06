Golden trend finder Simple EA

📈 Unlock Your Trading Potential with Golden Trend Finder Simple EA! 🚀

Tired of endless hours staring at charts? Ready to automate your strategy and target high-potential trends? The Golden Trend Finder EA is a sophisticated and ready-to-use Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD) with precision.

This EA is not a risky "set and forget" system like Martingale or Grid; instead, it is built on a robust, trend-following strategy that analyzes market momentum and volatility to identify and capitalize on strong trading opportunities.

🔥 Key Advantages & Features:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5): The EA comes pre-optimized for the M5 timeframe on Gold, a favorite high-volatility asset. This means it's tuned for immediate action—just attach it to your chart and you're ready to trade on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions.

The optimization results were tested on Exness Cent Account, showing: Maximum drawdown: 4,79% Profit factor: 7.35 Initial capital: $100

  • Intelligent Trend Confirmation: It uses a powerful combination of Moving Averages (SMA & EMA), the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and the Parabolic SAR (SAR) to rigorously confirm trade signals, ensuring you're only entering high-probability trends.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Forget static lot sizes! The EA incorporates a Probability-Based Money Management System that automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the strength (probability) of the detected signal. Higher confidence signals get a more appropriate lot size. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively. The system uses Average True Range (ATR) to set a dynamic Trailing Stop, which only activates once the trade is a certain distance in profit, securing gains as the trend continues. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Built-in Daily Cut Loss: Trade with peace of mind knowing you're protected. Set a maximum daily drawdown percentage, and the EA will automatically close all trades if the limit is reached, preserving your capital for the next trading day. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Time Filtering: Control when the EA operates, allowing you to avoid unpredictable market hours and focus only on the most active and favorable trading times.

  • Safety First: We avoid risky, high-drawdown methods. No Martingale or Grid techniques are used, prioritizing sustainable and reliable growth.


🛠️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs):

The Golden Trend Finder EA offers a range of customizable inputs, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to your personal risk tolerance and trading style.

  • RiskPercentage: Your maximum risk per trade, calculated as a percentage of your account equity. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Lots: A fixed lot size to be used if RiskPercentage is set to 0 .

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the hours during which the EA is allowed to open new trades.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check for market volatility. The EA will only trade if volatility (ATR) is above the set threshold.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Parameters for the higher timeframe EMA filter, ensuring trades align with the long-term trend.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of loss allowed in a single trading day before the EA stops trading. Set to 0 to disable. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • SMAPeriod / CCIPeriod / SARStep / SARMaximum: The core indicators used for generating and confirming entry signals. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the distance for the trailing stop based on ATR. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiple of ATR profit required to activate the trailing stop. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit distance, basing your profit target on recent market movement.

  • magicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Don't just chase the market—find the trend!

Download the Golden Trend Finder Simple EA today and experience the power of automated, intelligent trading built for Gold!


