THV ZigZag MT5

MTF ZigZag MT5 is a lightweight yet powerful indicator designed to help traders clearly identify market structure and key price levels.

It makes trendline and Fibonacci drawing more accurate and meaningful by using reliable swing points.

Features:

Draw ZigZag based on: Current timeframe Higher timeframe displayed on the current chart

Show / hide price labels

Fully adjustable line style and label format

Notes:

Higher Pivot values create stronger and more significant swings

Higher Timeframes produce more reliable swing structures

Setup:

No complicated setup. Very easy to use — simply attach the indicator to your chart, then adjust the Pivot period and label offset to best fit your symbol and timeframe.



