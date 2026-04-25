TR Basket System MT5

🔷 TR BASKET SYSTEM v2.62

Institutional Grid Trading Engine with Adaptive Intelligence & Capital Protection

🎯 Overview

TR BASKET SYSTEM is not just another grid EA.

It is a multi-layered institutional trading engine designed to adapt, protect, and execute with precision across different market conditions.

Built for serious traders and investors, this system focuses on one thing:

Capital preservation first — profit second.

⚙️ Core Philosophy

The market is not predictable — it is structured

Systems outperform opinions

Survival is the edge

This EA is engineered to handle volatility, not chase it.

🚀 Key Features

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence (Regime AI)

Automatically detects market conditions:

TREND

RANGE

SPIKE (high volatility)

Then dynamically adjusts:

Grid spacing

Lot sizing

Maximum exposure

📊 Smart Grid Engine (ATR-Based)

Dynamic grid spacing based on volatility (ATR)

Prevents overtrading in unstable markets

Expands intelligently during high volatility

💰 Auto Lot & Capital Allocation

Fully automatic position sizing

Based on Balance / Equity

Optional capital allocation control

Built-in margin protection

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Protection

✔ Basket Stop Loss & Take Profit

Control your entire position as one unit

✔ Daily Guard System

Daily TP / SL (USD or %)

Includes floating profit/loss

Auto lock after hit

✔ Drawdown Protection (DD Guard)

Multi-stage risk reduction

Automatically reduces exposure during drawdown

Can fully stop trading at critical levels

✔ Per-Basket DD Guard

Limits loss per cycle

Stops grid expansion when risk is too high

Optional recovery exit

🔄 Smart Exit System (Institutional Logic)

Tracks peak profit

Exits on intelligent retracement (not fixed TP)

ATR-based dynamic behavior

Avoids giving back profits

📈 Basket Trailing System

Locks profit dynamically

Trails based on: USD % of peak



🧭 Trend Escape Mode

When market turns strongly against the position:

Stops adding positions

Blocks new entries

Optional recovery exit

🕒 AI Session Filter

Learns best trading hours automatically

Filters low-performance time periods

Improves consistency over time

🔧 Weekly Self-Optimization

Analyzes recent performance

Adjusts: Take profit behavior Grid aggressiveness



⚡ Market Presets (Auto Detection)

Automatically adapts to:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Forex pairs

Indices (US30, NASDAQ, etc.)

Crypto

Or choose manual preset for full control.

🧩 Additional Features

Spread filter

Cooldown system

Session control (manual or preset)

Margin safety checks

Works on MT5 (Hedging & Netting)

No external files required

Fully self-contained EA

🖥️ Recommended Usage

Best pairs: XAUUSD, Major Forex, Indices

Timeframe: Flexible (optimized for adaptive logic)

VPS recommended for 24/7 execution

⚠️ Important

This is a professional trading system, not a “set & forget” toy.

It requires:

Proper risk understanding

Sensible capital allocation

🔷 Why TR BASKET?

Because it is built like a system used by professionals:

Structured

Adaptive

Risk-first

📌 Final Note

If you’re looking for:

❌ Signals

❌ Gambling bots

❌ Unrealistic promises

This is NOT for you.

If you’re looking for:

✔ A system

✔ Controlled risk

✔ Long-term execution edge

Welcome to Trading Room.