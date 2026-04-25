TR Basket System MT5
- Эксперты
-
Meshari F M AlkhawaledI don’t build trading robots.
I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
My focus is not on finding entries,
but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
- Версия: 2.70
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Institutional Grid Trading Engine with Adaptive Intelligence & Capital Protection
🎯 Overview
TR BASKET SYSTEM is not just another grid EA.
It is a multi-layered institutional trading engine designed to adapt, protect, and execute with precision across different market conditions.
Built for serious traders and investors, this system focuses on one thing:
Capital preservation first — profit second.
⚙️ Core Philosophy
- The market is not predictable — it is structured
- Systems outperform opinions
- Survival is the edge
This EA is engineered to handle volatility, not chase it.
🚀 Key Features
🧠 Adaptive Intelligence (Regime AI)
Automatically detects market conditions:
- TREND
- RANGE
- SPIKE (high volatility)
Then dynamically adjusts:
- Grid spacing
- Lot sizing
- Maximum exposure
📊 Smart Grid Engine (ATR-Based)
- Dynamic grid spacing based on volatility (ATR)
- Prevents overtrading in unstable markets
- Expands intelligently during high volatility
💰 Auto Lot & Capital Allocation
- Fully automatic position sizing
- Based on Balance / Equity
- Optional capital allocation control
- Built-in margin protection
🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Protection
✔ Basket Stop Loss & Take Profit
Control your entire position as one unit
✔ Daily Guard System
- Daily TP / SL (USD or %)
- Includes floating profit/loss
- Auto lock after hit
✔ Drawdown Protection (DD Guard)
- Multi-stage risk reduction
- Automatically reduces exposure during drawdown
- Can fully stop trading at critical levels
✔ Per-Basket DD Guard
- Limits loss per cycle
- Stops grid expansion when risk is too high
- Optional recovery exit
🔄 Smart Exit System (Institutional Logic)
- Tracks peak profit
- Exits on intelligent retracement (not fixed TP)
- ATR-based dynamic behavior
- Avoids giving back profits
📈 Basket Trailing System
- Locks profit dynamically
- Trails based on:
- USD
- % of peak
🧭 Trend Escape Mode
When market turns strongly against the position:
- Stops adding positions
- Blocks new entries
- Optional recovery exit
🕒 AI Session Filter
- Learns best trading hours automatically
- Filters low-performance time periods
- Improves consistency over time
🔧 Weekly Self-Optimization
- Analyzes recent performance
- Adjusts:
- Take profit behavior
- Grid aggressiveness
⚡ Market Presets (Auto Detection)
Automatically adapts to:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Forex pairs
- Indices (US30, NASDAQ, etc.)
- Crypto
Or choose manual preset for full control.
🧩 Additional Features
- Spread filter
- Cooldown system
- Session control (manual or preset)
- Margin safety checks
- Works on MT5 (Hedging & Netting)
- No external files required
- Fully self-contained EA
🖥️ Recommended Usage
- Best pairs: XAUUSD, Major Forex, Indices
- Timeframe: Flexible (optimized for adaptive logic)
- VPS recommended for 24/7 execution
⚠️ Important
This is a professional trading system, not a “set & forget” toy.
It requires:
- Proper risk understanding
- Sensible capital allocation
🔷 Why TR BASKET?
Because it is built like a system used by professionals:
- Structured
- Adaptive
- Risk-first
📌 Final Note
If you’re looking for:
❌ Signals
❌ Gambling bots
❌ Unrealistic promises
This is NOT for you.
If you’re looking for:
✔ A system
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Long-term execution edge
Welcome to Trading Room.