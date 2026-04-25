TR Basket System MT5

  • Эксперты
  • Meshari F M Alkhawaled
    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    I don’t build trading robots.
    I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
    My focus is not on finding entries,
    but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
    Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
  • Версия: 2.70
  • Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5
🔷 TR BASKET SYSTEM v2.62

Institutional Grid Trading Engine with Adaptive Intelligence & Capital Protection

🎯 Overview

TR BASKET SYSTEM is not just another grid EA.

It is a multi-layered institutional trading engine designed to adapt, protect, and execute with precision across different market conditions.

Built for serious traders and investors, this system focuses on one thing:

Capital preservation first — profit second.

⚙️ Core Philosophy

  • The market is not predictable — it is structured
  • Systems outperform opinions
  • Survival is the edge

This EA is engineered to handle volatility, not chase it.

🚀 Key Features

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence (Regime AI)

Automatically detects market conditions:

  • TREND
  • RANGE
  • SPIKE (high volatility)

Then dynamically adjusts:

  • Grid spacing
  • Lot sizing
  • Maximum exposure

📊 Smart Grid Engine (ATR-Based)

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on volatility (ATR)
  • Prevents overtrading in unstable markets
  • Expands intelligently during high volatility

💰 Auto Lot & Capital Allocation

  • Fully automatic position sizing
  • Based on Balance / Equity
  • Optional capital allocation control
  • Built-in margin protection

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Protection

✔ Basket Stop Loss & Take Profit

Control your entire position as one unit

✔ Daily Guard System

  • Daily TP / SL (USD or %)
  • Includes floating profit/loss
  • Auto lock after hit

✔ Drawdown Protection (DD Guard)

  • Multi-stage risk reduction
  • Automatically reduces exposure during drawdown
  • Can fully stop trading at critical levels

✔ Per-Basket DD Guard

  • Limits loss per cycle
  • Stops grid expansion when risk is too high
  • Optional recovery exit

🔄 Smart Exit System (Institutional Logic)

  • Tracks peak profit
  • Exits on intelligent retracement (not fixed TP)
  • ATR-based dynamic behavior
  • Avoids giving back profits

📈 Basket Trailing System

  • Locks profit dynamically
  • Trails based on:
    • USD
    • % of peak

🧭 Trend Escape Mode

When market turns strongly against the position:

  • Stops adding positions
  • Blocks new entries
  • Optional recovery exit

🕒 AI Session Filter

  • Learns best trading hours automatically
  • Filters low-performance time periods
  • Improves consistency over time

🔧 Weekly Self-Optimization

  • Analyzes recent performance
  • Adjusts:
    • Take profit behavior
    • Grid aggressiveness

⚡ Market Presets (Auto Detection)

Automatically adapts to:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices (US30, NASDAQ, etc.)
  • Crypto

Or choose manual preset for full control.

🧩 Additional Features

  • Spread filter
  • Cooldown system
  • Session control (manual or preset)
  • Margin safety checks
  • Works on MT5 (Hedging & Netting)
  • No external files required
  • Fully self-contained EA

🖥️ Recommended Usage

  • Best pairs: XAUUSD, Major Forex, Indices
  • Timeframe: Flexible (optimized for adaptive logic)
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 execution

⚠️ Important

This is a professional trading system, not a “set & forget” toy.

It requires:

  • Proper risk understanding
  • Sensible capital allocation

🔷 Why TR BASKET?

Because it is built like a system used by professionals:

  • Structured
  • Adaptive
  • Risk-first

📌 Final Note

If you’re looking for:
❌ Signals
❌ Gambling bots
❌ Unrealistic promises

This is NOT for you.

If you’re looking for:
✔ A system
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Long-term execution edge

Welcome to Trading Room.


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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
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Thiago Lopes
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
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Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
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Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
STFX Binary Technologies
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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
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DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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