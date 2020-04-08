PhotonAurum Beam

PhotonAurum Beam – Proprietary Price Pulse Indicator

📌 Descriptions

PhotonAurum Beam reveals the silent rhythm of price — a proprietary visual intelligence system developed by Bob’s Channel for elite traders who see what others miss. 98% Accuracy!!!

Forget lagging indicators and noisy alerts. PhotonAurum Beam silently scans the market in real time, then marks critical turning zones the moment they form — with surgical precision and zero repainting.

This isn’t just another signal tool. It’s your visual co-pilot, designed to highlight hidden momentum shifts before they explode.

🔥 Key Features:

🔹 Dual-Color Dynamic Arrows

  • Bullish Pulse: Light blue ↑ appears just below key support zones
  • Bearish Pulse: Warm red ↓ appears just above key resistance zones
  • Each arrow is anchored to the exact candle where momentum shifts

🔹 Ephemeral Intelligence Display™

  • When a new pulse is detected, a minimalist info badge appears in the top-right corner for 5 seconds:

    Bullish Pulse | XAUUSD | @16:30

  • No popups. No sounds. No chart clutter. Pure situational awareness.

🔹 Adaptive to All Markets

  • Optimized for gold (XAUUSD), but equally powerful on forex, indices, and crypto
  • Adjustable sensitivity ( Lookback ) to match your trading rhythm

🔹 Built for Speed & Clarity

  • Zero repaint — what you see is what you get
  • Zero lag — reacts on bar close
  • Zero distraction — only shows what matters

🎯 For Whom?

  • Traders who trust price, not promises
  • Gold specialists seeking clean, visual confirmation of reversals
  • Scalpers & swing traders who act fast and stay clean
  • Content creators who demand broadcast-ready visuals

⚙️ How It Works:

  1. Apply to your chart
  2. Watch blue pulses form under accumulation zones
  3. Watch red pulses form above exhaustion zones
  4. Use pulses as trigger points for entries, exits, or confirmation
  5. Trade with confidence — the market’s hidden rhythm is now visible

💡 Pro Insight: On XAUUSD H1, a blue pulse after a sharp drop often marks the birth of a new rally.

📦 What You Get:

  • PhotonAurum_Beam.ex5 (ready-to-use)
  • Full source code ( mq5 ) — transparent & modifiable
  • Lifetime access, no subscriptions

Why It’s Different:

"While others repaint or overcomplicate, PhotonAurum Beam delivers one thing: clarity. It doesn’t predict — it reveals. And in trading, seeing first is winning first."
Bob’s Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP

🔐 Compatibility:

  • MetaTrader 5 (all versions)
  • All symbols & timeframes
  • No external dependencies

🚀 See the Market Before It Moves

Add PhotonAurum Beam to your arsenal — and trade with the eyes of a pulse reader.

© Bob’s Channel — Where Innovation Meets Execution
Official Signal: t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP


