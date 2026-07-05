Gann Trend Navigator

Gann Trend Navigator is a decision-focused trend indicator built around the classic Gann, redesigned for traders who want a clear read on market direction and a ready-to-use order plan on every confirmed signal — without staring at a blank chart wondering where to enter.

Instead of leaving you with a line to interpret, the indicator translates Gann swing logic into a complete, structured setup: a BUY or SELL arrow, an Entry level, a protective Stop Loss, and three scaled targets (TP1 / TP2 / TP3). The goal is simple — remove hesitation and give you a plan you can act on.

How it works

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The engine tracks the average of recent highs and lows to define the active swing direction, plotting a colour-coded activator line that follows price like a dynamic support/resistance rail. When direction flips on a closed candle, a signal is produced.

To keep signals meaningful, three layers of filtering are applied:

An EMA trend filter aligns entries with the prevailing bias.

A built-in ADX range filter suppresses signals when the market is drifting sideways, so you are not pulled into low-conviction chop.

Signals alternate one per swing, preventing clusters of repeated arrows in the same direction.

On the chart

Every valid signal draws a clean order plan: a gold Entry line, a Stop Loss anchored to the recent swing structure, and TP1/TP2/TP3 levels projected in fixed R multiples, framed by soft risk and reward zones. Labels are word-only to keep the chart readable.

Information panel

A compact gridded dashboard shows the current trend, live ADX reading with a trend/range state, higher-timeframe agreement, the latest signal, and a rolling win-rate at TP1 with an at-a-glance edge verdict — so you always know the context behind the current setup.

Non-repaint

All calculations use closed candles only. Signals and levels are fixed once a bar closes and never look into the future.

Alerts

Pop-up, push notification, email, and sound alerts fire the moment a new signal is confirmed.

Recommended use

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Frequently used on XAUUSD and major FX pairs from M15 to H4. Higher-timeframe confluence and the ADX threshold are fully adjustable to match your style.

Key inputs

Gann period, trend-buffer sensitivity, EMA filter, ADX filter and threshold, SL mode (swing or ATR), TP1/TP2/TP3 in R multiples, higher-timeframe selection, panel and colour options, and full alert toggles.

© TachiTeam