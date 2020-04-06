Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA
- Эксперты
- Uemura Ippei
- Версия: 1.22
- Активации: 5
Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA is a reverse-scalping micro-grid system designed to capture
the initial bounce reaction that frequently occurs near 100-pip round numbers (RN) on USDJPY.
Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems,
every position is protected by a tight stop-loss,
and the average holding time is short,
minimizing long-term floating loss and catastrophic drawdown risk.
⸻
1. Strategy Overview
When price approaches psychological levels such as:
150.000 / 151.000 / 152.000 …
a small pre-touch bounce often occurs before the round number is fully reached.
This EA enters about 6 pips before the RN from the approaching side.
• When price is approaching RN from above → Long entry is placed before touching the RN
• When price is approaching RN from below → Short entry is placed before touching the RN
If the initial bounce is weak,
the EA performs 1-pip interval averaging up to 5 additional positions.
All positions share the same TP & SL:
• Take-Profit: +5 pips (per position)
• Stop-Loss: Tight SL located near the RN (approx. 1 pip)
Average holding time is around 10 minutes,
making this EA a short-cycle strategy that does not rely on long-term floating positions.
⸻
2. RN × Daily Candle Safety Filter
Round-number usage is strictly controlled:
• After taking profit at a certain RN, that RN will not be used again on that day
• It will also not be used on the following day
• If the daily candle did not touch that RN at all,
the RN becomes usable again from the next day
This filter avoids RN levels where liquidity is low and bounce probability is weak.
⸻
3. Backtest Results (USDJPY / 2023–2025)
All three years produced positive total profit with consistently high win-rates:
• 2023: 73.77% win-rate
• 2024: 73.86% win-rate
• 2025: 74.26% win-rate
Average win-rate is around 74%,
showing stable performance across different market conditions.
⸻
4. Built-in Filters (All Optional)
• ATR spike filter
• Spread filter
• ATR volatility range filter
• Higher-timeframe trend filter (H1 SMA50)
• News filter (UTC+0, major high-impact 2023 US events pre-loaded)
These filters prevent entries during dangerous volatility,
abnormal spreads, or conditions where bounce probability is low.
⸻
5. Customizable Parameters
• Initial RN entry distance (default: 6 pips)
• Maximum averaging trades (default: 5)
• Averaging distance (fixed 1 pip)
• Stop-loss (approx. 1 pip)
• Take-profit (+5 pips)
• ATR settings
• Trend filter settings
• Maximum spread
• News block time before/after events
⸻
6. Supported Currency Pair
Recommended: USDJPY (fully optimized)
Other pairs may work,
but equivalent performance is not guaranteed due to different volatility characteristics.
⸻
7. Why This EA Is Stable
• All positions always have SL
• 1-pip grid spacing × max 5 trades = controlled averaging
• RN usage restriction prevents repeated entries at the same RN
• Daily RN filter avoids “non-functioning” round numbers
• Multiple safety filters reject high-risk conditions
• Short average holding time reduces long-term floating loss risk
→ Designed specifically to avoid uncontrolled grid expansion and blown accounts.
⸻
8. Lot Size & Leverage Guidelines
Lot size should be based on acceptable risk and leverage, not just balance.
• Maximum theoretical loss ≈ 6 pips × lot size (if all ladder positions open)
• With leverage 1:25 → 0.01–0.05 lots realistic
• With leverage 1:500–1000 →
required margin is extremely small, so
lot sizing should be determined by maximum acceptable loss per trade,
not required margin
⸻
9. Recommended Environment
Recommended ECN Brokers
• Exness
• Titan
• Axiory
• ThreeTrader
Recommended VPS
• ConoHa
• ABLENET
• BeeksFX
• Sakura VPS
⸻
10. Best Suited For / Not Suited For
Best suited for:
• Traders who avoid long floating losses
• Those who want a controlled averaging system
• USDJPY-focused traders
• Short-cycle, consistent strategies
• Users who prefer gradual, stable growth
Not suited for:
• Trend-following traders
• Users seeking large one-shot profits
• High-risk martingale enthusiasts
⸻
11. Setup Guide
1. Open the USDJPY M1 chart
2. Attach the EA
3. Load the included .set file
4. Adjust news/spread settings if needed
5. Run on VPS for 24/7 operation
⸻
12. FAQ
Q. Is averaging dangerous?
A. All positions have a tight SL,
and the system does not rely on long-term floating loss.
Q. Does it work on other pairs?
A. It may, but performance is only guaranteed for USDJPY.
Q. Do you provide updates?
A. Yes, updates are free.
Q. Do you provide support?
A. Yes, support is available via post-purchase comments.
⸻
13. Refund Policy
Due to MQL5 marketplace rules,
refunds are not available for digital products.
However, full support is provided if:
• EA does not run correctly
• Setup instructions are unclear
• Broker conditions cause issues
• Updates require assistance
