🇺🇸 Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA – Full English Description





Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA is a Round Number–based averaging (ladder) scalping EA designed to capture bounce reactions at 100-pip Round Number zones.

• Timeframe: 1-minute chart (M1)

• Entry Direction: Both long and short

• Core Logic: Uses only distance from Round Numbers (RN) and Daily-candle touch conditions, maintaining a simple and highly reproducible system.





🔧 Core Logic





■ Round Numbers (RN)

• Depending on the symbol’s pip format, the EA defines Round Numbers every 100 pips.

• Example for USDJPY:

150.000, 151.000, 152.000 …





■ Entry Conditions





1. Long (Bounce Long)

• Current price is above the RN

• Price enters the zone RN to RN + 6 pips

• The long entry is typically triggered around

RN + 6 pips





2. Short (Bounce Short)

• Current price is below the RN

• Price enters the zone RN to RN – 6 pips

• The short entry is typically triggered around

RN – 6 pips





3. Ladder (Averaging) Orders — Long & Short

• Additional averaging entries are placed when price moves against the first order

• Distance between ladder orders: 1 pip

• Maximum ladder count: 5 (default)





■ Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL)





TP

• Fixed +5 pips for every entry

• Each ladder order aims for +5 pips from its own entry price





SL

• SL is placed relative to the RN:

• Long: RN − 1 pip

• Short: RN + 1 pip

• All position SLs share the same RN-based stop level.





■ RN Usage Restriction & Re-Activation Rules





1. When a TP or SL occurs at a specific RN:





→ That RN becomes “used”.





2. A used RN stays disabled:

• For the remainder of that day

• As well as on any future day where the Daily candle touches that RN even once





3. RN becomes usable again only when:

• On any later day, the Daily candle does NOT touch that RN at all,

• Then starting from the next day, the RN is re-activated.





This prevents excessive repeated entries at the same RN and keeps the logic stable by waiting for the market to move far enough away from the zone.





⏱ Optional Filters





(Default settings keep the core logic intact. All filters can be individually enabled/disabled.)





• Time Filter (UseTimeFilter)





Limits active trading hours.

Default trading window: 6:00 → 3:00 (next day)

(21-hour operation)





• Session Block (UseSessionBlock)





Blocks entries around Tokyo / London / New York session opens.

Default: OFF





• ATR Spike Filter





Blocks entries during extreme volatility spikes (range > ATR × multiplier).

Default: Period 45, Multiplier 0.5





• Spread Filter





Blocks entries when spread exceeds a defined limit.

Default: OFF, Max 1.0 pips





• Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter





Allows entries only in the direction of the higher-timeframe SMA slope.

Default: OFF





• ATR Range Filter





Blocks entries during abnormally low or high volatility.

Default: OFF, Range 1.8–10.0 pips





• News Filter (2023–2025)





Automatically blocks entries before/after scheduled economic news events.

Default: OFF, Block 60 minutes





⚙ Input Parameters (with English descriptions)





◆ Basic Settings

• Lots (InpLots)

Lot size per entry

Default: 0.10

• Magic number (InpMagic)

Unique identifier for the EA

Default: 552200





◆ Round Number & Ladder Settings

• RN step (pips) — InpRnStepPips

Distance between Round Numbers

Default: 100.0

• First entry offset (pips) — InpFirstOffsetPips

Distance from RN to first entry

Default: 6.0

• Ladder step (pips) — InpLadderStepPips

Distance between averaging orders

Default: 1.0

• Max ladder count — InpMaxLadder

Maximum number of ladder orders

Default: 5





◆ TP / SL Settings

• TP distance (pips) — InpTpPips

Default: 5.0

• SL from RN (pips) — InpSLFromRnPips

SL relative to the RN

Default: 1.0





◆ RN Activation / Drawing

• RN activation distance — InpActivateDistPips

Minimum distance from price needed to activate RN logic

Default: 200.0

• RN draw range — InpRnDrawRange

Number of RN levels drawn around current price

Default: 20





◆ Time Filter

• UseTimeFilter

Default: true

• Start hour — InpStartHour

Default: 6

• End hour — InpEndHour

Default: 3





◆ Session Block

• UseSessionBlock

Default: false

• Tokyo open — InpTokyoOpenHour

Default: 8

• London open — InpLondonOpenHour

Default: 16

• New York open — InpNewYorkOpenHour

Default: 22

• Block minutes — InpSessionBlockMinutes

Default: 5





◆ ATR Spike Filter

• ATR period — InpAtrPeriod

Default: 45

• ATR multiplier — InpAtrMultiplier

Default: 0.5





◆ Spread Filter

• UseSpreadFilter

Default: false

• Max spread — InpMaxSpreadPips

Default: 1.0





◆ Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter

• UseHigherTrendFilter

Default: false

• Higher timeframe — InpHigherTF

Default: H4

• SMA period — InpHigherSmaPeriod

Default: 50

• Slope threshold (pips) — InpTrendSlopePips

Default: 4.0





◆ ATR Range Filter

• UseAtrBandFilter

Default: false

• ATR min (pips) — InpAtrMinPips

Default: 1.8

• ATR max (pips) — InpAtrMaxPips

Default: 10.0





◆ News Filter

• UseNewsFilter

Default: false

• Block minutes — InpNewsBlockMinutes

Default: 60

• Debug log — InpNewsDebug

Default: false



