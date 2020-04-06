Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA

Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA is a reverse-scalping micro-grid system designed to capture

the initial bounce reaction that frequently occurs near 100-pip round numbers (RN) on USDJPY.


Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems,

every position is protected by a tight stop-loss,

and the average holding time is short,

minimizing long-term floating loss and catastrophic drawdown risk.



1. Strategy Overview


When price approaches psychological levels such as:


150.000 / 151.000 / 152.000 …


a small pre-touch bounce often occurs before the round number is fully reached.


This EA enters about 6 pips before the RN from the approaching side.

When price is approaching RN from above → Long entry is placed before touching the RN

When price is approaching RN from below → Short entry is placed before touching the RN


If the initial bounce is weak,

the EA performs 1-pip interval averaging up to 5 additional positions.


All positions share the same TP & SL:

Take-Profit: +5 pips (per position)

Stop-Loss: Tight SL located near the RN (approx. 1 pip)


Average holding time is around 10 minutes,

making this EA a short-cycle strategy that does not rely on long-term floating positions.



2. RN × Daily Candle Safety Filter


Round-number usage is strictly controlled:

After taking profit at a certain RN, that RN will not be used again on that day

It will also not be used on the following day

If the daily candle did not touch that RN at all,

the RN becomes usable again from the next day


This filter avoids RN levels where liquidity is low and bounce probability is weak.



3. Backtest Results (USDJPY / 2023–2025)


All three years produced positive total profit with consistently high win-rates:

2023: 73.77% win-rate

2024: 73.86% win-rate

2025: 74.26% win-rate


Average win-rate is around 74%,

showing stable performance across different market conditions.



4. Built-in Filters (All Optional)

ATR spike filter

Spread filter

ATR volatility range filter

Higher-timeframe trend filter (H1 SMA50)

News filter (UTC+0, major high-impact 2023 US events pre-loaded)


These filters prevent entries during dangerous volatility,

abnormal spreads, or conditions where bounce probability is low.



5. Customizable Parameters

Initial RN entry distance (default: 6 pips)

Maximum averaging trades (default: 5)

Averaging distance (fixed 1 pip)

Stop-loss (approx. 1 pip)

Take-profit (+5 pips)

ATR settings

Trend filter settings

Maximum spread

News block time before/after events



6. Supported Currency Pair


Recommended: USDJPY (fully optimized)


Other pairs may work,

but equivalent performance is not guaranteed due to different volatility characteristics.



7. Why This EA Is Stable

All positions always have SL

1-pip grid spacing × max 5 trades = controlled averaging

RN usage restriction prevents repeated entries at the same RN

Daily RN filter avoids “non-functioning” round numbers

Multiple safety filters reject high-risk conditions

Short average holding time reduces long-term floating loss risk


→ Designed specifically to avoid uncontrolled grid expansion and blown accounts.



8. Lot Size & Leverage Guidelines


Lot size should be based on acceptable risk and leverage, not just balance.

Maximum theoretical loss ≈ 6 pips × lot size (if all ladder positions open)

With leverage 1:25 → 0.01–0.05 lots realistic

With leverage 1:500–1000 →

required margin is extremely small, so

lot sizing should be determined by maximum acceptable loss per trade,

not required margin



9. Recommended Environment


Recommended ECN Brokers

Exness

Titan

Axiory

ThreeTrader


Recommended VPS

ConoHa

ABLENET

BeeksFX

Sakura VPS



10. Best Suited For / Not Suited For


Best suited for:

Traders who avoid long floating losses

Those who want a controlled averaging system

USDJPY-focused traders

Short-cycle, consistent strategies

Users who prefer gradual, stable growth


Not suited for:

Trend-following traders

Users seeking large one-shot profits

High-risk martingale enthusiasts



11. Setup Guide

1. Open the USDJPY M1 chart

2. Attach the EA

3. Load the included .set file

4. Adjust news/spread settings if needed

5. Run on VPS for 24/7 operation



12. FAQ


Q. Is averaging dangerous?

A. All positions have a tight SL,

and the system does not rely on long-term floating loss.


Q. Does it work on other pairs?

A. It may, but performance is only guaranteed for USDJPY.


Q. Do you provide updates?

A. Yes, updates are free.


Q. Do you provide support?

A. Yes, support is available via post-purchase comments.



13. Refund Policy


Due to MQL5 marketplace rules,

refunds are not available for digital products.


However, full support is provided if:

EA does not run correctly

Setup instructions are unclear

Broker conditions cause issues

Updates require assistance




