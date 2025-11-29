Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA
- Experts
- Uemura Ippei
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
🇺🇸 Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA – Full English Description
Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA is a Round Number–based averaging (ladder) scalping EA designed to capture bounce reactions at 100-pip Round Number zones.
• Timeframe: 1-minute chart (M1)
• Entry Direction: Both long and short
• Core Logic: Uses only distance from Round Numbers (RN) and Daily-candle touch conditions, maintaining a simple and highly reproducible system.
⸻
🔧 Core Logic
■ Round Numbers (RN)
• Depending on the symbol’s pip format, the EA defines Round Numbers every 100 pips.
• Example for USDJPY:
150.000, 151.000, 152.000 …
⸻
■ Entry Conditions
1. Long (Bounce Long)
• Current price is above the RN
• Price enters the zone RN to RN + 6 pips
• The long entry is typically triggered around
RN + 6 pips
⸻
2. Short (Bounce Short)
• Current price is below the RN
• Price enters the zone RN to RN – 6 pips
• The short entry is typically triggered around
RN – 6 pips
⸻
3. Ladder (Averaging) Orders — Long & Short
• Additional averaging entries are placed when price moves against the first order
• Distance between ladder orders: 1 pip
• Maximum ladder count: 5 (default)
⸻
■ Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL)
TP
• Fixed +5 pips for every entry
• Each ladder order aims for +5 pips from its own entry price
SL
• SL is placed relative to the RN:
• Long: RN − 1 pip
• Short: RN + 1 pip
• All position SLs share the same RN-based stop level.
⸻
■ RN Usage Restriction & Re-Activation Rules
1. When a TP or SL occurs at a specific RN:
→ That RN becomes “used”.
2. A used RN stays disabled:
• For the remainder of that day
• As well as on any future day where the Daily candle touches that RN even once
3. RN becomes usable again only when:
• On any later day, the Daily candle does NOT touch that RN at all,
• Then starting from the next day, the RN is re-activated.
This prevents excessive repeated entries at the same RN and keeps the logic stable by waiting for the market to move far enough away from the zone.
⸻
⏱ Optional Filters
(Default settings keep the core logic intact. All filters can be individually enabled/disabled.)
• Time Filter (UseTimeFilter)
Limits active trading hours.
Default trading window: 6:00 → 3:00 (next day)
(21-hour operation)
• Session Block (UseSessionBlock)
Blocks entries around Tokyo / London / New York session opens.
Default: OFF
• ATR Spike Filter
Blocks entries during extreme volatility spikes (range > ATR × multiplier).
Default: Period 45, Multiplier 0.5
• Spread Filter
Blocks entries when spread exceeds a defined limit.
Default: OFF, Max 1.0 pips
• Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter
Allows entries only in the direction of the higher-timeframe SMA slope.
Default: OFF
• ATR Range Filter
Blocks entries during abnormally low or high volatility.
Default: OFF, Range 1.8–10.0 pips
• News Filter (2023–2025)
Automatically blocks entries before/after scheduled economic news events.
Default: OFF, Block 60 minutes
⸻
⚙ Input Parameters (with English descriptions)
◆ Basic Settings
• Lots (InpLots)
Lot size per entry
Default: 0.10
• Magic number (InpMagic)
Unique identifier for the EA
Default: 552200
⸻
◆ Round Number & Ladder Settings
• RN step (pips) — InpRnStepPips
Distance between Round Numbers
Default: 100.0
• First entry offset (pips) — InpFirstOffsetPips
Distance from RN to first entry
Default: 6.0
• Ladder step (pips) — InpLadderStepPips
Distance between averaging orders
Default: 1.0
• Max ladder count — InpMaxLadder
Maximum number of ladder orders
Default: 5
⸻
◆ TP / SL Settings
• TP distance (pips) — InpTpPips
Default: 5.0
• SL from RN (pips) — InpSLFromRnPips
SL relative to the RN
Default: 1.0
⸻
◆ RN Activation / Drawing
• RN activation distance — InpActivateDistPips
Minimum distance from price needed to activate RN logic
Default: 200.0
• RN draw range — InpRnDrawRange
Number of RN levels drawn around current price
Default: 20
⸻
◆ Time Filter
• UseTimeFilter
Default: true
• Start hour — InpStartHour
Default: 6
• End hour — InpEndHour
Default: 3
⸻
◆ Session Block
• UseSessionBlock
Default: false
• Tokyo open — InpTokyoOpenHour
Default: 8
• London open — InpLondonOpenHour
Default: 16
• New York open — InpNewYorkOpenHour
Default: 22
• Block minutes — InpSessionBlockMinutes
Default: 5
⸻
◆ ATR Spike Filter
• ATR period — InpAtrPeriod
Default: 45
• ATR multiplier — InpAtrMultiplier
Default: 0.5
⸻
◆ Spread Filter
• UseSpreadFilter
Default: false
• Max spread — InpMaxSpreadPips
Default: 1.0
⸻
◆ Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter
• UseHigherTrendFilter
Default: false
• Higher timeframe — InpHigherTF
Default: H4
• SMA period — InpHigherSmaPeriod
Default: 50
• Slope threshold (pips) — InpTrendSlopePips
Default: 4.0
⸻
◆ ATR Range Filter
• UseAtrBandFilter
Default: false
• ATR min (pips) — InpAtrMinPips
Default: 1.8
• ATR max (pips) — InpAtrMaxPips
Default: 10.0
⸻
◆ News Filter
• UseNewsFilter
Default: false
• Block minutes — InpNewsBlockMinutes
Default: 60
• Debug log — InpNewsDebug
Default: false