🇺🇸 Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA – Full English Description

Chipi RN Bounce Ladder EA is a Round Number–based averaging (ladder) scalping EA designed to capture bounce reactions at 100-pip Round Number zones.
Timeframe: 1-minute chart (M1)
Entry Direction: Both long and short
Core Logic: Uses only distance from Round Numbers (RN) and Daily-candle touch conditions, maintaining a simple and highly reproducible system.


🔧 Core Logic

■ Round Numbers (RN)
Depending on the symbol’s pip format, the EA defines Round Numbers every 100 pips.
Example for USDJPY:
150.000, 151.000, 152.000 …


■ Entry Conditions

1. Long (Bounce Long)
Current price is above the RN
Price enters the zone RN to RN + 6 pips
The long entry is typically triggered around
RN + 6 pips


2. Short (Bounce Short)
Current price is below the RN
Price enters the zone RN to RN – 6 pips
The short entry is typically triggered around
RN – 6 pips


3. Ladder (Averaging) Orders — Long & Short
Additional averaging entries are placed when price moves against the first order
Distance between ladder orders: 1 pip
Maximum ladder count: 5 (default)


■ Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL)

TP
Fixed +5 pips for every entry
Each ladder order aims for +5 pips from its own entry price

SL
SL is placed relative to the RN:
Long: RN − 1 pip
Short: RN + 1 pip
All position SLs share the same RN-based stop level.


■ RN Usage Restriction & Re-Activation Rules

1. When a TP or SL occurs at a specific RN:

→ That RN becomes “used”.

2. A used RN stays disabled:
For the remainder of that day
As well as on any future day where the Daily candle touches that RN even once

3. RN becomes usable again only when:
On any later day, the Daily candle does NOT touch that RN at all,
Then starting from the next day, the RN is re-activated.

This prevents excessive repeated entries at the same RN and keeps the logic stable by waiting for the market to move far enough away from the zone.


⏱ Optional Filters

(Default settings keep the core logic intact. All filters can be individually enabled/disabled.)

• Time Filter (UseTimeFilter)

Limits active trading hours.
Default trading window: 6:00 → 3:00 (next day)
(21-hour operation)

• Session Block (UseSessionBlock)

Blocks entries around Tokyo / London / New York session opens.
Default: OFF

• ATR Spike Filter

Blocks entries during extreme volatility spikes (range > ATR × multiplier).
Default: Period 45, Multiplier 0.5

• Spread Filter

Blocks entries when spread exceeds a defined limit.
Default: OFF, Max 1.0 pips

• Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter

Allows entries only in the direction of the higher-timeframe SMA slope.
Default: OFF

• ATR Range Filter

Blocks entries during abnormally low or high volatility.
Default: OFF, Range 1.8–10.0 pips

• News Filter (2023–2025)

Automatically blocks entries before/after scheduled economic news events.
Default: OFF, Block 60 minutes


⚙ Input Parameters (with English descriptions)

◆ Basic Settings
Lots (InpLots)
Lot size per entry
Default: 0.10
Magic number (InpMagic)
Unique identifier for the EA
Default: 552200


◆ Round Number & Ladder Settings
RN step (pips) — InpRnStepPips
Distance between Round Numbers
Default: 100.0
First entry offset (pips) — InpFirstOffsetPips
Distance from RN to first entry
Default: 6.0
Ladder step (pips) — InpLadderStepPips
Distance between averaging orders
Default: 1.0
Max ladder count — InpMaxLadder
Maximum number of ladder orders
Default: 5


◆ TP / SL Settings
TP distance (pips) — InpTpPips
Default: 5.0
SL from RN (pips) — InpSLFromRnPips
SL relative to the RN
Default: 1.0


◆ RN Activation / Drawing
RN activation distance — InpActivateDistPips
Minimum distance from price needed to activate RN logic
Default: 200.0
RN draw range — InpRnDrawRange
Number of RN levels drawn around current price
Default: 20


◆ Time Filter
UseTimeFilter
Default: true
Start hour — InpStartHour
Default: 6
End hour — InpEndHour
Default: 3


◆ Session Block
UseSessionBlock
Default: false
Tokyo open — InpTokyoOpenHour
Default: 8
London open — InpLondonOpenHour
Default: 16
New York open — InpNewYorkOpenHour
Default: 22
Block minutes — InpSessionBlockMinutes
Default: 5


◆ ATR Spike Filter
ATR period — InpAtrPeriod
Default: 45
ATR multiplier — InpAtrMultiplier
Default: 0.5


◆ Spread Filter
UseSpreadFilter
Default: false
Max spread — InpMaxSpreadPips
Default: 1.0


◆ Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter
UseHigherTrendFilter
Default: false
Higher timeframe — InpHigherTF
Default: H4
SMA period — InpHigherSmaPeriod
Default: 50
Slope threshold (pips) — InpTrendSlopePips
Default: 4.0


◆ ATR Range Filter
UseAtrBandFilter
Default: false
ATR min (pips) — InpAtrMinPips
Default: 1.8
ATR max (pips) — InpAtrMaxPips
Default: 10.0


◆ News Filter
UseNewsFilter
Default: false
Block minutes — InpNewsBlockMinutes
Default: 60
Debug log — InpNewsDebug
Default: false

