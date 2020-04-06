Infinite Grid Recovery

Infinite Grid Recovery is an automated trading system that uses a hybrid approach combining classic technical indicators with mathematical recovery management.

Unlike conventional grid systems that blindly open orders against the trend, this EA uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to filter entries, seeking trades only in price exhaustion zones.

SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS

1. Auto-Tuner (Automatic Calibration)
No complex configuration files (.set) are needed. The EA automatically identifies the currency pair and applies the internal optimized strategy:
-- EURUSD: Scalper Mode (Focus on fast moves and short corrections).
-- USDJPY: Volatility Mode (Wider spacing to withstand large movements).

2. Trend Filter
The system monitors the macro trend (Moving Average on H4 or D1). If the market is in a strong downtrend, the EA avoids opening new buy positions, protecting capital against one-sided movements.

3. Smart Recovery
In case of adverse movement, the system does not open new orders based solely on fixed distance. It waits for an RSI signal on the 4-Hour chart (H4) to confirm a potential reversal before averaging down. This saves margin and avoids trading against strong momentum.

TEST RESULTS
In tests performed (2020-2025), the optimization for EURUSD showed a Profit Factor greater than 2.0, demonstrating consistency between profit obtained and risk taken.

FUTURE UPDATES
While the current version is specialized for EUR and JPY, the "Universal" algorithm allows trading on other pairs. We are continuously working on specific calibrations for new pairs (such as GBPUSD, AUDCAD, and XAUUSD), which will be available for free in future updates.

PARAMETERS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

-- Recommended Pairs: EURUSD and USDJPY (Native optimization).
-- Timeframe: M15 or H1 (The EA manages internal filters on H4).
-- Account Type: ECN or Low Spread is highly recommended.
-- Suggested Minimum Balance: $500 for Standard accounts or $100 for Cent accounts.
-- Leverage: Recommended 1:500.

The EA features safety locks that prevent opening trades on new pairs if there is already an open drawdown on another pair, protecting the total account exposure.

Please perform backtests and tests on a DEMO account before using it on a real account to fully understand the recovery strategy mechanics.
