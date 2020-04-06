FIbonacci Robot Scalper

Fibonacci Robot Scalper – Revolutionize Your Profits with Automated Fibonacci Analysis!

Advertising Content:

FIBO BREAK PRO – The Trading Robot that Combines Fibonacci Wisdom with the Precision of Automation!

Developed for traders seeking consistency and efficiency in the markets, FIBO BREAK PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that operates based on the 61.8% Fibonacci level, integrating multiple trend filters and advanced risk protections.

Why Is FIBO BREAK PRO the Right Choice for You?

🔹 Fibonacci-Based Strategy:
Automatically identifies the 61.8% levels for precise entries, taking advantage of reversals and trend continuations.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Asset:
Works on various forex pairs and timeframes, with trend validation on M5 and H1 for greater reliability.

🔹 Advanced Trend Filters:

  • Trend confirmation using Moving Averages (SMA/EMA).

  • Sideways-market filter using ADX and ATR to avoid directionless conditions.

  • Validation of trend convergence between timeframes.

🔹 Smart Risk Management:

  • Exit on MA percentage reversal to protect profits.

  • Dollar-based profit target per trade and global net-profit target.

  • Automatic Stop Loss based on Fibonacci reversal levels.

  • Maximum spread and price-deviation control.

🔹 Opposite Fibonacci Reversal Protection:
Automatically sets Stop Loss at the 61.8% level of the opposite movement, with visual alerts and notifications.

🔹 Dynamic Fibonacci Trailing:
Recalculates Fibonacci levels on every closed candle, keeping up with market movement.

🔹 User-Friendly Interface:
Flexible settings for customizing entries, exits, and filters—ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

Exclusive Benefits

Full Automation: From level identification to order execution and trade management.
Rigorous Backtesting: Strategy tested across multiple market conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which brokers does the robot work with?
A: The robot is developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and works with any broker that supports MT5.

Q: Do I need trading experience to use it?
A: No, the robot is fully automated, but we recommend having basic MT5 knowledge for setup.

Q: Does the robot come with ready-to-use settings?
A: Yes, it includes default settings that can be adjusted according to your preference.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The use of this robot is the sole responsibility of the trader.


Рекомендуем также
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Эксперты
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Эксперты
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Эксперты
Maximum Infinity Pro – Продвинутый сеточный советник для MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro — это советник (EA) профессионального уровня, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, сочетающий в себе передовую логику сеточной торговли с надёжным управлением рисками и адаптивными стратегиями входа/выхода. Этот советник подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые хотят получить надёжное, гибкое и полностью автоматизированное торговое решение. Ключевые особенности Умная сеточная система: Автоматич
MMM Kelner Channels
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in Keltner Channel indicator and a Moving Average to ensure the signals. Short and Long positions are treated separetely with different stop levels, lots volume, quantity of simultaneous pending positions and trailing stop loss distances; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 94% of assertiveness; 
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Crossing Over
John Signer
Эксперты
The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes. Customiz
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Эксперты
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
Advanced Divergence EA
Jan Flodin
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Рекомендую прочитать   блог продукта   (руководство) от начала до конца, чтобы с самого начала было понятно, что предлагает советник. Этот советник определяет, когда происходит расхождение между ценой и осциллятором/индикатором. Он выявляет как регулярные/классические (разворот тренда), так и скрытые (продолжение тренда) дивергенции. Он имеет зону спроса/предложения, RSI, Боллинджер, стохастик, скользящую среднюю (обычную MA и Hull MA), ADX и параметры фильтрации объема, что позволяет отфильтро
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Эксперты
Советник с автоматическим подбором и оптимизацией всех параметров под торговый символ для MetaTrader 5.  Торговый советник без настроек! Tick   Hamster   – Это  Автоматический торговый эксперт для новичков и пользователей, которые не хотят настраивать советник! С нашим автоматическим торговым экспертом, разработанным специально для новичков, торговля станет проще, чем когда-либо прежде. Попрощайтесь с хлопотами по настройке советника и скажите "здравствуйте" торговле без стресса. Приступайте к р
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Vikopo ZigZag MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Эксперты
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo ZigZag MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116123 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formida
Tesla Robo Inteligente
Lucas Marcelo Ribeiro
Эксперты
O Robô Tesla nasceu da união entre tecnologia, disciplina e visão de futuro. Ele não é apenas um software, mas sim um parceiro estratégico para quem busca se aproximar do universo dos investimentos de forma inovadora, inteligente e alinhada às transformações do mercado financeiro global. Vivemos em uma era marcada pela velocidade da informação e pela evolução constante da tecnologia. Processos que antes demandavam horas de estudo, cálculos complexos e execução manual, hoje podem ser otimizados c
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
Bollinger Bands Scalping
Gabriel Delucis Maciel
Эксперты
Robot de scalpings curtos em simbolos de alta volatilidade. Amplamente testado no Mini índice no tempo M1. Resultados consistentes e expressivos em curto período de tempo. Configurações recomendadas para o mini índice já estão nos parâmetros de entrada dos sistema. Não recomendada a utilização em tempos gráficos maiores. Mais informações dos resultados do sistema no tester, encontram-se nas imagens.
RSIMFI100 the forex monster
Kevin John Hastings
Эксперты
RSIMFI100: The Forex Monster by tr1cky.com Unleash the beast of trend logic with RSIMFI100 – The Forex Monster, a multicurrency MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for disciplined breakout trading across global FX pairs. Built by tr1cky.com, this EA fuses momentum intelligence with dynamic risk control, making it a formidable ally for algorithmic traders who demand precision and power. ️ Core Features • Dual-Momentum Engine: Combines RSI and MFI readings into a custom RSIMFI oscillator,
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Эксперты
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Эксперты
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Эксперты
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Min Max CandleBot
Felipe Lisboa
Эксперты
EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis. Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play. Strategy Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe. Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits Multi currency, without any restrictions Settings available Start time to open operations
Bollinger Bands and ATR
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Эксперты
Форекс-робот Bollinger Bands и ATR     candleforms.co Для успешной торговли на рынке Forex необходима мощная и умная стратегия. Форекс-робот "Bollinger Bands и ATR" разработан на основе инновационного подхода, использующего анализ волатильности и определение тренда . Робот автоматически управляет сделками, используя индикаторы Bollinger Bands и ATR для нахождения наиболее точных точек входа в рынок. Благодаря новой функции хедж-стратегии , робот эффективно справляется с ситуациями рыночной неопр
EuroPip Expert
Nguyen Dai Phuc
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully optimized; no adjustments are necessary. Release Price: $30 Price increases by $100 after every 10 purchases. Final Price: $3000 Act now to secure the best value, as waiting could lead to regret later. Key Features: User-friendly:   Just install on your chart and set your trading volume. Currency Pair:   EURUSD only. Timeframe:   Compatible with any timeframe Minimum Account Balance:   $1000 USD for every 0.01 lot. Margin Requirements:   Starting from 1:500.
Yggdrasil MT5
Marc Despalins
Эксперты
Yggdrasil is a fully automated hedging system . The EA opens orders in both direction on the chosen pairs by the user. Currency pairs aren't traded individually, all trades opened are part of the system. The algorithm will close the unprofitable orders with the available profit. It prevents drawdown to increase if a big trend occurs on a currency pair. The EA is designed to be efficient with minimal settings . No need fine tuning parameters, it's a long term "set & forget" expert advisor. As t
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Эксперты
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
CatFather EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Эксперты
LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS Overview  CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance. Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for rea
Voodoo Black Magic
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Эксперты
Voodoo Black Magic HFT EA – MT5 Forex & Gold/ US30/DE40 Scalping Expert Advisor Voodoo Black Magic is a high-frequency MT5 Expert Advisor (forex robot) designed for scalping Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and US30/DE40 using fast pending orders and strict risk control. This HFT scalping EA for MetaTrader 5 focuses on: Breakout entries via buy stop / sell stop orders EMA-based trend bias to avoid trading against the main move Broker-safe execution (spread, stops, freeze level, margin checks) Low-load trail
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
MMM Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
MMM Ichimoku EA strategy Робот постоянно использует индикатор Ichinoku и производит расчеты для определения ценового тренда. Если он определяет бычий характер цены, он отправляет ордер на покупку. Если индикатор определяет медвежий характер цены, он отправляет ордер на продажу. Ордера не будут отправляться, если расчеты не определят хороший тренд; Для защиты депозита советник использует: Трейлинг-стоп для защиты прибыли. Как только ордер выходит в положительную прибыль, советник устанавливает с
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Golden Hand
Gabriel Henrique Souza Gaya
Эксперты
FIMATHE GOLD M5 – The Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Dynamic ATR Stop + 61.8% Reverse Fibonacci Built EXCLUSIVELY for XAUUSD Intelligent Profit Trailing (locks the highest profit reached) Anti-Range Filter + Multi-Timeframe Trend Validation Real Volatility-Based Stop that Adapts to Gold in Real Time WHAT MAKES THIS ROBOT DIFFERENT FROM EVERY OTHER GOLD EA? The Fimathe Gold M5 was engineered specifically for XAUUSD , the most volatile and profitable instrument in the market. Whi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв