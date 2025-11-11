Overview:



VM Auto SLTP Basic is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for your existing trades efficiently and accurately. It does not open trades — it manages open positions placed manually or by other EAs. It supports ATR-based or Fixed Points SL/TP calculation, includes a Breakeven function, and features account percentage-based risk management that automatically closes all open trades once the specified profit or loss threshold is reached. Perfect for both manual traders and automated strategies who want precise risk control and consistent trade management.

Key Features:

Auto set SL/TP for new positions: ATR-based calculation (ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier_SL, ATR_Multiplier_TP) or Fixed Points SL/TP (Fixed_SL_Points, Fixed_TP_Points)

Automatic Breakeven: Moves SL to breakeven + X points when profit ≥ defined R value (UseBreakeven, BreakevenR, BreakevenPoints)

Account Percentage Risk Control: Closes all open positions once total profit/loss reaches specified percentage (TP_Percent, SL_Percent)

Single Chart Mode: Option to manage only positions on the current chart symbol (EnableSingleChartOperation = true)

Supports Manual Orders: Detects manual trades and applies SL/TP automatically

Safe Distance Check: Ensures SL/TP are at least 10 points away from the current price

Clear Log Outputs: Displays detailed logs when SL/TP are applied or modified, and when breakeven is triggered

How It Works:

EA automatically scans all open positions. If a trade has no SL/TP, it calculates new levels (ATR-based or Fixed Points) and modifies the position. Once SL is set, the position is tracked internally for Breakeven logic. On each tick: Applies SL/TP for new orders

Moves SL to breakeven when conditions are met

Checks total profit/loss vs. account balance and closes all trades if TP% or SL% is reached Works seamlessly with manual trades as well.

Guidelines:



Always test on Demo account before using on Live.

If UseATRForSLTP = true , the EA will set Stop Loss and Take Profit based on the ATR indicator. If UseATRForSLTP = false , the EA will set Stop Loss and Take Profit using fixed point values .



UsePercentageTP_SL calculates based on total floating profit/loss vs. account balance.

When EnableSingleChartOperation = true, EA will manage only trades of the current chart symbol.



Upgrade to

This version adds an) and integrates, including, and, while retaining all features from the Basic version.



Compatibility:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Works on any timeframe (M1–D1).

Fully supports both manual and automated trading strategies.

Support:



If you need assistance, optimization tips, or ready .set files, feel free to contact me via MQL5 Messages or leave a comment on the product page. Recommended to use VPS for uninterrupted performance.

Disclaimer:



This EA is a trade management tool, not a trading signal generator. It does not open trades automatically — it manages existing trades by applying SL/TP, breakeven, and account-based exit logic. No trading system guarantees profit — use proper money management and always test before live deployment.