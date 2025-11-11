VM Auto SLTP Basic

5

VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers

Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management.

Key Features

  • SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price

  • Automatic SL move to Breakeven

  • Risk management as a percentage of account balance

  • Supports manual orders and runs on a single chart

  • Safety-distance checks and clear logging/display

  • Automatically close all orders when total profit or total loss reaches predefined USD levels

  • Added the ShowControlPanel feature with a redesigned control interface.

  • The panel now displays Status, Symbol, SL/TP, Profit, number of Positions, and Lot size.

  • Added quick-action buttons: Buy, Sell, and Close All for easier order management.

Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Basic

  • Ideal for both manual traders and automated strategies

  • Flexible integration with popular scalping indicators

  • Consistent, accurate order management for better control

Upgrade Option

VM Auto SLTP Pro  provides a complete set of advanced management tools — including SL/TP settings based on ATR, Points, fixed price levels, or USD value; a powerful R-based trailing system that tracks price distance relative to SL for optimal exits; and an intuitive on-chart control panel. The Pro version includes all advanced features while retaining every function from the Basic edition.

Boost Your Scalping with SuperScalp Pro and SmartScalp M1

Pair VM Auto SLTP Basic with SuperScalp Pro or SmartScalp M1 for maximum effectiveness:

  • Automatically sets SL/TP based on Buy/Sell signals, with options to calculate them using ATR or fixed indicator-based price levels

  • Precise risk management optimized for high-frequency scalping strategies, combined with effective money-management features to maximize profits and minimize risk.

Support and Recommendations
Always test on a Demo account before using on Live. For guidance, contact the author via MQL5 messages or leave a comment on the product page.

Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor only manages orders. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices.

评分 1
245237776
226
245237776 2025.11.18 14:16 
 

Hello friends! Your EA is great! It is recommended that if you can directly use the amount of dollars to set the take profit and stop loss, it will definitely be more popular, because many people will be similar to me, and they still don't figure out how much to set the pips? In addition, how much is the total profit of all orders, all take profits and all losses can be closed separately, it would be more perfect! Looking forward to your new work.

推荐产品
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.55 (60)
指标
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
指标
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
指标
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
实用工具
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro 是一款專為 MetaTrader 5 設計的自動交易系統。 它使用基於斐波那契的價格水平，結合趨勢和結構分析來定義入場點和出場點。此 EA 支援多頭和空頭部位，並內建風險管理參數。 核心功能： • 使用斐波那契回檔和擴展邏輯來繪製入場點、停損點和獲利點。 • 可設定交易手數和停損/獲利水平 • 可選擇 1 或 2 個入場點 • 根據市場情況支持固定或動態停損和獲利 • 適用於多種時間範圍和貨幣對 • 包含最大點差、滑點和交易頻率控制選項 • 自動交易管理：損益兩平、追蹤停損與部分平倉選項 • 如有需要，支持市價單。 輸入概覽： • 風險管理：交易手數、單筆交易風險、最大交易數量 • 入場條件：斐波那契水平選擇、趨勢過濾選項 • 出場管理：停損/停盈類型、追蹤停損設定、損益平衡參數 • 交易過濾：價差限制、滑點容忍度 基本規則 • 點擊“繪製斐波那契”，並根據您的需求繪製斐波那契框。 • 您選擇的斐波那契程度會顯示出來（完全可設定） • 點擊“執行斐波那契”，即可立即建立掛單以及停損和止盈 • 設定完畢後，讓PA
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
指标
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
指标
Haven FVG   指标是一款市场分析工具，可在图表上突出显示低效区域（公平价值缺口，FVG），为交易者提供关键水平，以便进行价格分析和交易决策。 其他产品 ->  点击这里 主要特点： 自定义颜色设置： 多头 FVG 颜色   （Bullish FVG Color）。 空头 FVG 颜色   （Bearish FVG Color）。 灵活的 FVG 可视化： FVG 搜索的最大蜡烛数量。 FVG 区域可额外延伸指定数量的 K 线。 可选启用 FVG 填充。 中线（Middle Line）： 可选择线条颜色和样式（例如虚线）。 可调整线条厚度，以提高精确度。 通用设置： 将 FVG 扩展到当前 K 线。 排除历史 FVG，并填充突出当前数据。 一种简单而有效的方法，可分析图表上的低效区域，并做出明智的交易决策。
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
实用工具
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
指标
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Tenet Support and Resistance Pro
Lucas De Melo Carvalho Cruz
指标
Tenet Support & Resistance Pro 是一个用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级指标，旨在帮助交易者准确识别 关键市场支撑和阻力区域 。 基于价格历史，该指标会自动绘制水平线以突出战略区域。此外，它会在 实时显示蜡烛当前交易区域 ，提供对关键决策区域的清晰视图。 一个独特功能是 蜡烛旁边的倒计时器 ，精确显示当前K线收盘剩余时间——非常适合需要精确入场时机的价格行为交易者。 主要优势 自动识别 最相关的支撑和阻力区域 。 直观突出显示 蜡烛当前交易区域 。 内置倒计时器 ，实时显示在蜡烛旁。 完全 可配置 ：选择生成线条所使用的时间框架（D1、H4、H1、M15、M5、M1）。 可自定义颜色 ，适用于每种线条类型、区域和倒计时器。 根据图表时间框架隐藏或显示线条。 智能系统，可 每日或用户指定时间自动重新计算 水平。 ️ 输入参数 一般设置 default_chart_view – 如果希望将图表视觉更改为 Tenet 默认（白色背景，绿色多头蜡烛，红色空头蜡烛），设置为 True。 chart_ID – 要分析的图表ID。 reset_
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
指标
FVG智能区域 - 免费版 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 公允价值缺口检测指标   您是否在寻找真正的交易工具，而不仅仅是另一个随机指标？ FVG智能区域 - 免费版通过自动检测公允价值缺口（FVG）并在图表上直接高亮显示高概率交易区域，为您提供专业的市场洞察。   专为以下交易者打造： 聪明资金概念（SMC） ICT交易概念 价格行为 供需分析 机构交易策略 该指标帮助您专注于真正重要的事情：价格可能做出反应的区域。 主要特点： 智能区域检测： 自动检测看涨和看跌缺口 清晰、专业的视觉区域 智能过滤以消除弱相关或不相关的缺口 高级确认： 更高时间框架（HTF）汇合验证 当价格填补时智能移除无效区域 活动区域与已填补区域之间的清晰视觉区分 优化性能： 轻量快速 - 不会拖慢您的图表 兼容所有货币对和时间框架 真实交易条件下的平稳运行 完全自定义： 完全可调整的颜色和视觉风格 完美适用于外汇、黄金（XAUUSD）、指数和加密货币 适合日内交易、波段交易和剥头皮交易
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
指标
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
指标
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
指标
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
指标
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
指标
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
指标
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
指标
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
指标
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
实用工具
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
指标
Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
指标
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
实用工具
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
指标
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
实用工具
介绍 OrderManager ：MT5的革命性工具 使用全新的Order Manager实用程序，像专业人士一样管理您在MetaTrader 5上的交易。Order Manager设计简单，易于使用，可让您轻松定义和可视化每笔交易的风险，从而做出明智的决策并优化您的交易策略。有关OrderManager的更多信息，请参阅手册。 [ 手册 ] [ MT4版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主要功能： 风险管理：快速轻松地定义您交易的风险，让您做出更好的决策并提高交易性能。 视觉表示：图形化地查看您的交易和相关风险，以清晰简洁地了解您的开放头寸。 订单修改：只需几次点击即可轻松修改或关闭您的订单，简化您的交易过程，为您节省宝贵的时间。 掌握新闻：一键获取最新市场新闻。 不要错过这个MT5交易员的必备工具。用Order Manager提升您的交易体验，将您的交易游戏提升到新的水平。 OrderManager在startegyTester中 不 工作！ OrderManager 仅与 Windows 兼容。 请考虑给这个产品一
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
实用工具
轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
实用工具
图表同步指示器 - 设计用于同步终端窗口中的图形对象。可以用作 TradePanel 的补充。 购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 此处 。 要工作，请将指标安装在您要从中复制对象的图表上。在此图表上创建的图形对象将由指标自动复制到具有相同交易品种的所有图表。该指标还将复制图形对象中的任何更改。 输入参数： exception - 不应复制的图形对象的前缀。您可以通过用“;”分隔来指定多个前缀。 SyncVLINE - 同步垂直线。 SyncHLINE - 水平线。 SyncTREND - 趋势线。 SyncTRENDBYANGLE - 按角度划分的趋势线。 SyncCYCLES - 循环线。 SyncCHANNEL - 等距通道。 SyncSTDDEVCHANNEL - 标准偏差通道。 SyncREGRESSION - 线性回归通道。 SyncPITCHFORK - 安德鲁斯干草叉。 SyncGANNLINE - 江恩线。 SyncGANNFAN - 江恩扇形。 SyncGANNGRID - 江恩网格。 SyncFIBO - 斐波那契水平。 SyncFIBOTIMES
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者的更多信息
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (9)
专家
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi 平滑处理（HMA 或 EMA）用于滤除噪声并生成清晰的 BUY/SELL 信号，非重绘（可选 ConfirmOnClosedBar）。在图表上显示 HA 蜡烛（可隐藏原始蜡烛），箭头位置可按 ATR 或固定偏移设置，发送提醒（弹窗、电子邮件、推送）并具备防垃圾信息处理。 主要用途 将原始蜡烛转换为平滑的 Heiken-Ashi 以检测颜色变化（空头到多头 / 多头到空头）并绘制入场箭头。选项 ConfirmOnClosedBar 使指标在蜡烛收盘后才确认信号以避免重绘。UseATRForArrowOffset 使箭头显示更合理。该指标轻量且在多个图表上稳定运行。 快速使用 附加指标，选择 Smoothing Method 和 Smoothing Period（默认 50），如需非重绘确认信号请启用 ConfirmOnClosedBar，按需启用提醒，并保存模板。 推荐时间框架 优先 H1-D1 以获得可靠信号。M5-M15 可用于剥头皮，但请小心并启用蜡烛收盘确认。 关键参数 Smoothing Period -
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
SuperScalp Pro —— 更快、更精准、更简单的剥头皮交易体验。 混合型 Supertrend 剥头皮策略，带多重过滤确认 SuperScalp Pro 扩展了经典的 Supertrend 概念，发展为一款混合型剥头皮工具，适用于多时间框架的短期到中期交易设置。它不仅提供交易信号，还包含一个交易统计模拟器，帮助您评估策略性能，并轻松为每个时间周期或图表类型自定义或优化参数。 该指标将直观的、随趋势变色的 Supertrend 带与多项可选确认过滤器相结合，以提供高概率的入场点，同时保持风险管理的简洁与有效。止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平基于 ATR 动态计算并直接显示在图表上。内置完整的提醒系统——弹窗提醒、电子邮件和推送通知，确保您不会错过任何信号。 主要的视觉元素是根据趋势方向变色的 Supertrend 带，并突出显示潜在的信号柱。当 Supertrend 反转时，会产生入场信号，指标会在确认信号前评估所有启用的确认过滤器——包括 ATR 范围、ADX、RSI、多条 EMA、EMA 斜率、与 EMA 的距离以及成交量。该组合确认机制通过要求多个过滤器达成共识，而不是
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Volume Profile Pro Signals  精确的量价分析与自动信号生成相结合。 功能概述 Volume Profile Pro Signals 构建实时、数据驱动的量价分布图，揭示价格被接受或拒绝的市场区域。它高亮显示 POC、VAH、VAL，并精准识别 HVN/LVN 区域。在此基础上生成实时的 VAH/VAL 突破信号，并根据 ATR 波动性绘制智能 SL/TP 水平。 所有设置 —— 从剖面分辨率到提醒方式 —— 均可调整以适配你的交易风格，无论是快速抢短线还是多日持仓的波段交易。 核心亮点 按价位的成交量洞察：在 MT5 图表上直观绘制 Point of Control 和 Value Area。 突破提醒：当价格收盘超过 VAH 或跌破 VAL 时即时发出信号。 自适应风险水平：基于 ATR 自动计算的止损与止盈。 智能过滤：EMA 趋势过滤器与可选的 POC 斜率确认减少误报。 HVN/LVN 识别：区分高活跃与低量区，提供更明确的交易背景。 多时间框架兼容：可在多个图表和时间框架上高效运行。 使用场景 指标持续更新市场的动态剖面，无需手动绘制或单独查看
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
VM Breakout BB：基于概率的布林带突破指标 VM Breakout BB 是一个基于布林带并结合统计概率分析（Z-分数与正态累积分布函数 CDF）以及智能确认过滤器（例如 RSI、ADX 与成交量 SMA）的突破检测指标。该指标旨在提供具有明确统计依据的信号，减少噪音，并确认成功概率更高的突破。 信号逻辑 买入：价格收盘位于上轨之上、突破概率达到设定阈值，且确认过滤器通过（启用时包括 RSI/ADX/成交量）。 卖出：价格收盘位于下轨之下、突破概率达到设定阈值，且确认过滤器通过（启用时）。 ConfirmOnClosedBar 选项仅在K线收盘后确认信号，以减少虚假触发。用户可选择信号严格程度：Relaxed、Normal 或 Strict，以匹配不同交易风格。 确认过滤器 RSI 过滤：剔除处于超买或超卖区域的信号。 ADX 过滤：仅当 ADX 超过阈值时才允许信号，确认明确趋势。 Volume SMA 过滤：将当前成交量与其移动平均比较，以确认突破的力度。 显示说明：要绘制箭头并发送提醒，请将 Show_BuySell_Signals = true。如果此选项关闭，指标
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
实用工具
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
PriceActionMatrix - 多模式剥头皮助手  PriceActionMatrix 是一款面向剥头皮交易的指标，能自动识别并验证多种短期价格行为模式。该工具并非将每根K线视为独立信号，而是聚合诸如Pin Bar（钉线）、Engulfing（吞没）、Inside Bar（内包线）、盘整区域和拒绝影线等多种模式，并使其经过可配置的确认层——趋势和EMA检查、ATR范围、动量指标以及可选成交量过滤器——因此您能获得适合手动交易或EA集成的、富含上下文的信号。 风险管理变得简单：该指标在图表上绘制基于ATR的止损/止盈指导线，并可显示可选的价格标签。通过弹窗和声音提供清晰的警报，并且关键输出通过iCustom暴露以供专家顾问使用。PriceActionMatrix针对快速时间框架（M1）进行了优化，当您偏好更少但更高质量的信号时，在M5上也表现可靠。 该指标的与众不同之处在于其多模式识别引擎与灵活的确认规则相结合。您可以启用或禁用单个模式，要求收盘确认（ConfirmOnClosedBar）以避免重绘，或允许K线内触发以获得更快的响应。趋势上下文（多个EMA和斜率阈值）、ADX/D
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
筛选:
245237776
226
245237776 2025.11.18 14:16 
 

Hello friends! Your EA is great! It is recommended that if you can directly use the amount of dollars to set the take profit and stop loss, it will definitely be more popular, because many people will be similar to me, and they still don't figure out how much to set the pips? In addition, how much is the total profit of all orders, all take profits and all losses can be closed separately, it would be more perfect! Looking forward to your new work.

Van Minh Nguyen
9890
来自开发人员的回复 Van Minh Nguyen 2025.11.20 07:10
Thank you for your review and great suggestions! I will consider adding these features in future updates. If you need any help, feel free to contact me. Best regards
回复评论