User Guide – VM Auto SLTP Basic

📌 Introduction
VM Auto SLTP Basic + Pending Orders is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed by Van Minh Nguyen.
💡 This EA provides flexible trade management with multiple Stop Loss and Take Profit (SL/TP) modes:
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📊 ATR-based SL/TP
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🎯 Fixed price SL/TP
✨ Key highlight:
An intuitive control panel that allows you to:
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Execute market orders instantly
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Place pending orders (Limit/Stop)
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Adjust lot size
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Switch SL/TP modes
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Manage risk automatically
This guide will walk you through installation, configuration, and all features in detail.
⚙️ 1. EA Installation
📥 Download the .ex5 file
📂 Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder
📁 Copy file to: MQL5/Experts
🔄 Restart MT5 or Refresh Experts (Ctrl+N)
📊 Drag & drop EA onto your chart
✅ Click OK to activate
🧩 2. Input Settings Configuration
2.1 📊 Single Chart Operation
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EnableSingleChartOperation
👉 Manage only trades on the current chart
✅ Recommended: ON
2.2 📈 ATR SL/TP Settings
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Enable ATR mode
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ATR Period (default: 14)
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SL Multiplier
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TP Multiplier
2.3 🎯 Fixed Price SL/TP
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Enable fixed price mode
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Fixed SL Price
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Fixed TP Price
(0 = disabled)
2.4 🖥️ Fixed Price Display
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Show SL/TP lines on chart
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Customize color & style 🎨
2.5 📉 ATR Display
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Show ATR-based SL/TP for Buy/Sell
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Custom colors and styles
2.6 🔒 Breakeven
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Enable breakeven
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BreakevenR (profit ratio trigger)
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BreakevenPoints (+points to secure profit)
2.7 💹 Account % TP/SL
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Close all trades based on %:
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TP % (e.g. +5%)
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SL % (e.g. -20%)
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2.8 💰 Total Profit/Loss (USD)
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Close all trades when:
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Profit target reached
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Loss limit exceeded
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2.9 📦 Per Order TP/SL (USD)
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Manage each trade individually
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Set profit & loss limits per order
2.10 📊 Average Profit Points
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Close all trades when average points target is reached
2.11 ⏳ Pending Orders
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Enable Limit/Stop orders
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Show Entry / SL / TP on chart
2.12 🎛️ UI Settings
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Show Control Panel
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Customize:
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Position & size
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Colors
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Fonts
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2.13 📏 Trading Settings
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Default Lot Size
2.14 🔢 Other Settings
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Magic Number (EA trade identifier)
🎛️ 3. Control Panel Overview
3.1 📊 Account Info
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Status (Running / Stopped)
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Symbol
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Profit (USD)
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Spread
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Open Positions
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Equity & Balance
3.2 🎯 Trading Buttons
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🔴 SELL MARKET
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🟢 BUY MARKET
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❌ CLOSE LAST
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🔄 CLOSE ALL
3.3 ⚖️ Lot Adjustment
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➕ Increase lot
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➖ Decrease lot
3.4 🔄 SL/TP Mode Switch
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📈 ATR MODE
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🎯 PRICE MODE
3.5 📊 ATR Settings (ATR Mode)
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ATR Period
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SL Multiplier
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TP Multiplier
3.6 🎯 Fixed Price Settings (Price Mode)
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SL Price
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TP Price
3.7 ⏳ Pending Orders Section
Enter:
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Entry
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SL
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TP
Then choose:
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🟢 BUY LIMIT
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🟢 BUY STOP
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🔴 SELL LIMIT
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🔴 SELL STOP
3.8 🙈 Hide Panel
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Click HIDE PANEL to remove UI
🧠 4. Risk Management Logic
4.1 📈 ATR-Based SL/TP
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Dynamic SL/TP based on volatility
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Minimum distance protection applied
4.2 🎯 Fixed SL/TP
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Manually defined prices
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Validation applied before execution
4.3 🔒 Breakeven
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Automatically moves SL to protect profit
4.4 💹 Account % Close
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Closes all trades at % thresholds
4.5 💰 Total USD Close
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Closes all trades at total profit/loss
4.6 📦 Per Trade Close
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Each trade managed individually
4.7 📊 Average Points Close
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Based on average profit across all trades
📉 5. Chart Visualization
Depending on mode:
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🔴🟢 Fixed SL/TP lines
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🟠🟢 ATR SL/TP lines
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🔵 Pending order lines (Entry / SL / TP)
💡 Lines can be dragged (if supported), but using the panel is safer.
⚠️ 6. Important Notes
🔘 All parameters set to true mean ENABLED (active), and false mean DISABLED (inactive).⚠️ VM Auto SLTP Basic is only an order management tool. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices.
📬 Contact
For support or feedback, please contact:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504