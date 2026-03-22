Trading Strategies

User Guide – VM Auto SLTP Basic

22 March 2026, 08:17
Van Minh Nguyen
Van Minh Nguyen
1
357

📌 Introduction

VM Auto SLTP Basic + Pending Orders is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed by Van Minh Nguyen.

💡 This EA provides flexible trade management with multiple Stop Loss and Take Profit (SL/TP) modes:

  • 📊 ATR-based SL/TP

  • 🎯 Fixed price SL/TP

Auto SLTP


✨ Key highlight:

An intuitive control panel that allows you to:

  • Execute market orders instantly

  • Place pending orders (Limit/Stop)

  • Adjust lot size

  • Switch SL/TP modes

  • Manage risk automatically

This guide will walk you through installation, configuration, and all features in detail.

⚙️ 1. EA Installation

📥 Download the .ex5 file
📂 Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder
📁 Copy file to: MQL5/Experts
🔄 Restart MT5 or Refresh Experts (Ctrl+N)
📊 Drag & drop EA onto your chart
✅ Click OK to activate

🧩 2. Input Settings Configuration

2.1 📊 Single Chart Operation

  • EnableSingleChartOperation
    👉 Manage only trades on the current chart
    ✅ Recommended: ON

2.2 📈 ATR SL/TP Settings

  • Enable ATR mode

  • ATR Period (default: 14)

  • SL Multiplier

  • TP Multiplier

2.3 🎯 Fixed Price SL/TP

  • Enable fixed price mode

  • Fixed SL Price

  • Fixed TP Price
    (0 = disabled)

2.4 🖥️ Fixed Price Display

  • Show SL/TP lines on chart

  • Customize color & style 🎨

2.5 📉 ATR Display

  • Show ATR-based SL/TP for Buy/Sell

  • Custom colors and styles

2.6 🔒 Breakeven

  • Enable breakeven

  • BreakevenR (profit ratio trigger)

  • BreakevenPoints (+points to secure profit)

2.7 💹 Account % TP/SL

  • Close all trades based on %:

    • TP % (e.g. +5%)

    • SL % (e.g. -20%)

2.8 💰 Total Profit/Loss (USD)

  • Close all trades when:

    • Profit target reached

    • Loss limit exceeded

2.9 📦 Per Order TP/SL (USD)

  • Manage each trade individually

  • Set profit & loss limits per order

2.10 📊 Average Profit Points

  • Close all trades when average points target is reached

2.11 ⏳ Pending Orders

  • Enable Limit/Stop orders

  • Show Entry / SL / TP on chart

2.12 🎛️ UI Settings

  • Show Control Panel

  • Customize:

    • Position & size

    • Colors

    • Fonts

2.13 📏 Trading Settings

  • Default Lot Size

2.14 🔢 Other Settings

  • Magic Number (EA trade identifier)

🎛️ 3. Control Panel Overview

3.1 📊 Account Info

  • Status (Running / Stopped)

  • Symbol

  • Profit (USD)

  • Spread

  • Open Positions

  • Equity & Balance

3.2 🎯 Trading Buttons

  • 🔴 SELL MARKET

  • 🟢 BUY MARKET

  • ❌ CLOSE LAST

  • 🔄 CLOSE ALL

3.3 ⚖️ Lot Adjustment

  • ➕ Increase lot

  • ➖ Decrease lot

3.4 🔄 SL/TP Mode Switch

  • 📈 ATR MODE

  • 🎯 PRICE MODE

3.5 📊 ATR Settings (ATR Mode)

  • ATR Period

  • SL Multiplier

  • TP Multiplier

3.6 🎯 Fixed Price Settings (Price Mode)

  • SL Price

  • TP Price

3.7 ⏳ Pending Orders Section

Enter:

  • Entry

  • SL

  • TP

Then choose:

  • 🟢 BUY LIMIT

  • 🟢 BUY STOP

  • 🔴 SELL LIMIT

  • 🔴 SELL STOP

3.8 🙈 Hide Panel

  • Click HIDE PANEL to remove UI

🧠 4. Risk Management Logic

4.1 📈 ATR-Based SL/TP

  • Dynamic SL/TP based on volatility

  • Minimum distance protection applied

4.2 🎯 Fixed SL/TP

  • Manually defined prices

  • Validation applied before execution

4.3 🔒 Breakeven

  • Automatically moves SL to protect profit

4.4 💹 Account % Close

  • Closes all trades at % thresholds

4.5 💰 Total USD Close

  • Closes all trades at total profit/loss

4.6 📦 Per Trade Close

  • Each trade managed individually

4.7 📊 Average Points Close

  • Based on average profit across all trades

📉 5. Chart Visualization

Depending on mode:

  • 🔴🟢 Fixed SL/TP lines

  • 🟠🟢 ATR SL/TP lines

  • 🔵 Pending order lines (Entry / SL / TP)

💡 Lines can be dragged (if supported), but using the panel is safer.

⚠️ 6. Important Notes

🔘 All parameters set to true mean ENABLED (active), and false mean DISABLED (inactive).

⚠️ VM Auto SLTP Basic is only an order management tool. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices.

📬 Contact

For support or feedback, please contact:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504


#Risk Management, money management, Order Management, Trading tool