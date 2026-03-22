User Guide – VM Auto SLTP Basic

📌 Introduction

VM Auto SLTP Basic + Pending Orders is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed by Van Minh Nguyen.

💡 This EA provides flexible trade management with multiple Stop Loss and Take Profit (SL/TP) modes:

📊 ATR-based SL/TP

🎯 Fixed price SL/TP







✨ Key highlight:



An intuitive control panel that allows you to:

Execute market orders instantly

Place pending orders (Limit/Stop)

Adjust lot size

Switch SL/TP modes

Manage risk automatically

This guide will walk you through installation, configuration, and all features in detail.

⚙️ 1. EA Installation

📥 Download the .ex5 file

📂 Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder

📁 Copy file to: MQL5/Experts

🔄 Restart MT5 or Refresh Experts (Ctrl+N)

📊 Drag & drop EA onto your chart

✅ Click OK to activate

🧩 2. Input Settings Configuration

2.1 📊 Single Chart Operation

EnableSingleChartOperation

👉 Manage only trades on the current chart

✅ Recommended: ON

2.2 📈 ATR SL/TP Settings

Enable ATR mode

ATR Period (default: 14)

SL Multiplier

TP Multiplier

2.3 🎯 Fixed Price SL/TP

Enable fixed price mode

Fixed SL Price

Fixed TP Price

(0 = disabled)

2.4 🖥️ Fixed Price Display

Show SL/TP lines on chart

Customize color & style 🎨

2.5 📉 ATR Display

Show ATR-based SL/TP for Buy/Sell

Custom colors and styles

2.6 🔒 Breakeven

Enable breakeven

BreakevenR (profit ratio trigger)

BreakevenPoints (+points to secure profit)

2.7 💹 Account % TP/SL

Close all trades based on %: TP % (e.g. +5%) SL % (e.g. -20%)



2.8 💰 Total Profit/Loss (USD)

Close all trades when: Profit target reached Loss limit exceeded



2.9 📦 Per Order TP/SL (USD)

Manage each trade individually

Set profit & loss limits per order

2.10 📊 Average Profit Points

Close all trades when average points target is reached

2.11 ⏳ Pending Orders

Enable Limit/Stop orders

Show Entry / SL / TP on chart

2.12 🎛️ UI Settings

Show Control Panel

Customize: Position & size Colors Fonts



2.13 📏 Trading Settings

Default Lot Size

2.14 🔢 Other Settings

Magic Number (EA trade identifier)

🎛️ 3. Control Panel Overview

3.1 📊 Account Info

Status (Running / Stopped)

Symbol

Profit (USD)

Spread

Open Positions

Equity & Balance

3.2 🎯 Trading Buttons

🔴 SELL MARKET

🟢 BUY MARKET

❌ CLOSE LAST

🔄 CLOSE ALL

3.3 ⚖️ Lot Adjustment

➕ Increase lot

➖ Decrease lot

3.4 🔄 SL/TP Mode Switch

📈 ATR MODE

🎯 PRICE MODE

3.5 📊 ATR Settings (ATR Mode)

ATR Period

SL Multiplier

TP Multiplier

3.6 🎯 Fixed Price Settings (Price Mode)

SL Price

TP Price

3.7 ⏳ Pending Orders Section

Enter:

Entry

SL

TP

Then choose:

🟢 BUY LIMIT

🟢 BUY STOP

🔴 SELL LIMIT

🔴 SELL STOP

3.8 🙈 Hide Panel

Click HIDE PANEL to remove UI

4.1 📈 ATR-Based SL/TP

Dynamic SL/TP based on volatility

Minimum distance protection applied

4.2 🎯 Fixed SL/TP

Manually defined prices

Validation applied before execution

4.3 🔒 Breakeven

Automatically moves SL to protect profit

4.4 💹 Account % Close

Closes all trades at % thresholds

4.5 💰 Total USD Close

Closes all trades at total profit/loss

4.6 📦 Per Trade Close

Each trade managed individually

4.7 📊 Average Points Close

Based on average profit across all trades

📉 5. Chart Visualization

🧠 4. Risk Management Logic

Depending on mode:

🔴🟢 Fixed SL/TP lines

🟠🟢 ATR SL/TP lines

🔵 Pending order lines (Entry / SL / TP)

💡 Lines can be dragged (if supported), but using the panel is safer.

⚠️ 6. Important Notes

🔘 All parameters set to true mean ENABLED (active), and false mean DISABLED (inactive). ⚠️ VM Auto SLTP Basic is only an order management tool. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices. ⚠️ VM Auto SLTP Basic is only an order management tool. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices.

📬 Contact

For support or feedback, please contact:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504