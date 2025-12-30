Overview

BTC Predator is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for BTCUSD-type symbols.

It operates on new bars and uses an RSI level-cross for entries with a candlestick pin-bar condition for exits.

The EA includes configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional entry/daily/account protections.

A built-in News Filter can pause trading around selected events when enabled and configured.

What the EA Does

On each new candle, the EA checks whether trading is allowed (session and protection rules).

If there is no open position for the current symbol and Magic Number, it evaluates an RSI cross around a trigger level to generate a buy or sell signal.

When opening a trade, it uses the specified lot size and can place Stop Loss and Take Profit (or set them after entry on some execution types).

While a position is open, it monitors a pin-bar condition and can close the trade when the exit signal appears.

Optional trailing stop logic is supported when enabled (requires Stop Loss > 0).

Daily and account protections can suspend new entries and may close an existing position when limits are reached.

Key Features

RSI level-cross entries (long/short) on bar close logic

Pin-bar based exit condition

Configurable Stop Loss / Take Profit (can be disabled by setting to 0)

Entry protections: max spread, max open positions, max total lots

Daily limits: max daily loss, max daily drawdown, daily reset hour

Account protections: min equity, max equity drawdown %, optional max equity

Optional News Filter with currency and impact selection

On-chart information panel (position and statistics display)

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses can exceed expectations during high volatility.

Crypto CFD pricing, spreads, and execution conditions vary by broker and can affect behavior.

Stop Loss, Take Profit, and protection limits are user-defined; incorrect values may cause orders to be rejected or risk to increase.

The News Filter requires terminal permission for WebRequest to the EA’s news host (the exact address is shown in the EA messages/logs).

Test on a demo account first and validate symbol specifications (digits, contract size, minimum stop distance).

Use risk capital only and consider conservative sizing while evaluating.

Inputs

Basic Settings

Magic_Number: unique identifier for this EA’s orders

Entry_Amount: trade volume in lots

Stop_Loss: SL in pips (0 = disabled)

Take_Profit: TP in pips (0 = disabled)

RSI Indicator

Ind0Param0: RSI period

Ind0Param1: RSI trigger level (0–100)

Pin Bar Exit Signal

Ind1Param0: maximum candle body size (%)

Ind1Param1: minimum wick size (%)

Entry Protection

Max_Spread: max allowed spread in points (0 = no limit)

Max_OpenPos: max open trades across all EAs (0 = no limit)

Max_OpenLots: max total lots across all EAs (0 = no limit)

Daily Limits

MaxDailyLoss: max loss per day in account currency (0 = no limit)

Max_Daily_DD: max daily drawdown in % (0 = no limit)

Daily_Reset: hour to reset daily limits (0–23, terminal time)

Account Protection

Min_Equity: stop trading below this equity (0 = no limit)

MaxEquity_DD: stop trading at this drawdown % (0 = no limit)

Max_Equity: stop trading above this equity (0 = no limit)

News Filter

News_Priority: disabled / high only / high+medium

News_Currencies: comma-separated list (example: USD,EUR)

News_Before/After: pause windows in minutes

News_ViewCount: number of upcoming events shown on chart

Alerts/Display

Pos_Stat: show current position information

Robot_Stats: show basic trading statistics panel

Setup

Install the EA in MT4 and restart the terminal (or refresh the Navigator). Open a BTCUSD (or broker-equivalent) chart and set the timeframe to M15. Attach BTC Predator to the chart and allow Algo Trading. Configure Entry_Amount, Stop_Loss, and Take_Profit according to your symbol specifications. If using the News Filter, enable WebRequest for the news host used by the EA (the EA will display the required address in the terminal messages/logs). (Optional) Set entry/daily/account protections to limit trading during specific conditions.

Recommended Evaluation

Use the MT4 Strategy Tester to observe order placement, SL/TP handling, and exit behavior on your broker’s historical data.

Test with realistic spreads (or variable spread settings if available) and confirm symbol digits and minimum stop distance.

Run multiple scenarios by adjusting RSI and pin-bar parameters to see how signal frequency changes.

After simulation, forward-test on a demo account to verify execution, slippage sensitivity, and news-filter behavior.

Review the Experts and Journal tabs for any trade permission or WebRequest messages.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Symbol: intended for BTCUSD-type instruments; broker symbol names may differ.

Timeframe: designed for M15 (other timeframes may behave differently).

Trade handling: one position per symbol per Magic Number; multiple charts are possible using different Magic Numbers.

News Filter requires terminal WebRequest permission to the EA’s configured news host.

FAQ

Q: Does the EA use martingale, grid, or averaging?

A: No. It sends a single market order per signal using the fixed lot size you set.

Q: Can it open both buy and sell at the same time?

A: It manages one position per symbol for the configured Magic Number.

Q: What happens if daily/account limits are reached?

A: New entries can be suspended, and an open position may be closed depending on the triggered protection.

Q: Why is the News Filter not working?

A: WebRequest permission may be missing. Check the Experts/Journal messages for the exact steps shown by the EA.

Q: Are Stop Loss / Take Profit required?

A: No. You can disable SL and/or TP by setting the value to 0, but risk should be evaluated carefully.

Q: Can I run it on other symbols or timeframes?

A: You can, but the logic and pip/point scaling should be validated for each broker symbol and timeframe.

Q: How do I get support?

A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.

Changelog