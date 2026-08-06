SmartEA Trade Manager

SmartEA Trade Manager is a supervisor for accounts that run several Expert Advisors at once. It enforces an EXCLUSIVE TRADING LOCK: the first EA to open a position trades alone, all other managed EAs are removed from their charts, and they are restored with their exact original settings once the account is flat again. You keep the diversification of many EAs without ever stacking their risk.

The manager does NOT open trades of its own. It manages the EAs you already run. EAs not in your list are never touched.

HOW IT WORKS

You list your EAs as "Name:MagicNumber" pairs. The manager finds each EA's chart by name and its positions by magic number. Pausing = the chart is snapshotted into a template and blanked, so the EA cannot trade. Resuming = the template is re-applied, so the EA returns with identical inputs. An EA that holds open positions is NEVER paused - it always stays on its chart to manage its stops, trailing and baskets.

FEATURES

- Exclusive lock: allow 1 (or N) EAs to hold positions at once; "together groups" may trade simultaneously and count as one slot
- Late-entry handling: if two EAs fire in the same second, the latecomer's trade is closed instantly (or optionally allowed)
- News filter: pause or close+pause around calendar events; currency list and impact filter; fail-safe - EAs paused for news are never resumed without calendar data
- Two independent weekly pause schedules (broker time, cross-midnight supported), each with its own EA scope and action
- Per-EA drawdown limit: close and/or pause an EA whose floating loss exceeds $ or % of balance
- Account drawdown protection: on account-level floating loss, close managed trades (optionally ALL trades) and stop everything
- Daily protection: daily loss limit and/or profit target; trading stops until broker midnight
- Losing streak guard: pause an EA for X minutes after N losing trades in a row
- Direction filter: auto-close new buys or sells of chosen magic numbers
- Manual control: per-EA pause/resume buttons and PAUSE ALL on the panel; manual pauses survive restarts
- Status panel: live state of every EA, floating and day P/L per EA, next planned action countdown
- Alerts: popup and push notifications; optional CSV event log
- Restart-proof: paused EAs are recorded on disk and re-adopted after a terminal or VPS restart; removing the manager restores all EAs first

SETUP (5 MINUTES)

1. Attach to any free chart (one manager per account)
2. Fill in the EA list, e.g.: Gold Scalper:1234; Trend Rider:7001,7002
3. For the news filter, allow this URL in Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > WebRequest: https://nfs.faireconomy.media
4. Done - the panel shows every EA as RUNNING, and the lock takes it from there

REQUIREMENTS

- Each managed EA runs on its own chart and uses its own magic number(s); magic prefix wildcards supported (12345*)
- Terminal must be running 24/5 (VPS recommended)
- Up to 24 EAs, 16 magic numbers each

WHY YOU CAN TRUST IT WITH YOUR EAs

- An EA with open positions is never left off its chart - it always keeps managing its own trades
- Pausing works by chart-template snapshot: the EA returns with byte-identical settings
- Async template races, same-symbol multi-EA setups, restart recovery and stale-state detection are all handled

IMPORTANT NOTE

This is a chart-management utility - it cannot be meaningfully tested in the Strategy Tester, because the tester has no other charts or EAs to manage. Please try it on a demo account first: attach it, list your EAs, and watch the panel take over. If you have any questions, ask in the Comments section - I answer and support the product.

DOCUMENTATION & SUPPORT

- Full user manual (setup, every input explained, troubleshooting): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773732
- Questions before buying? Send me a private message or ask in the Comments section - I answer quickly.
- After purchase: PM me and I will send you the PDF version of the manual.
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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Утилиты
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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