SmartEA Trade Manager is a supervisor for accounts that run several Expert Advisors at once. It enforces an EXCLUSIVE TRADING LOCK: the first EA to open a position trades alone, all other managed EAs are removed from their charts, and they are restored with their exact original settings once the account is flat again. You keep the diversification of many EAs without ever stacking their risk.





The manager does NOT open trades of its own. It manages the EAs you already run. EAs not in your list are never touched.





HOW IT WORKS





You list your EAs as "Name:MagicNumber" pairs. The manager finds each EA's chart by name and its positions by magic number. Pausing = the chart is snapshotted into a template and blanked, so the EA cannot trade. Resuming = the template is re-applied, so the EA returns with identical inputs. An EA that holds open positions is NEVER paused - it always stays on its chart to manage its stops, trailing and baskets.





FEATURES





- Exclusive lock: allow 1 (or N) EAs to hold positions at once; "together groups" may trade simultaneously and count as one slot

- Late-entry handling: if two EAs fire in the same second, the latecomer's trade is closed instantly (or optionally allowed)

- News filter: pause or close+pause around calendar events; currency list and impact filter; fail-safe - EAs paused for news are never resumed without calendar data

- Two independent weekly pause schedules (broker time, cross-midnight supported), each with its own EA scope and action

- Per-EA drawdown limit: close and/or pause an EA whose floating loss exceeds $ or % of balance

- Account drawdown protection: on account-level floating loss, close managed trades (optionally ALL trades) and stop everything

- Daily protection: daily loss limit and/or profit target; trading stops until broker midnight

- Losing streak guard: pause an EA for X minutes after N losing trades in a row

- Direction filter: auto-close new buys or sells of chosen magic numbers

- Manual control: per-EA pause/resume buttons and PAUSE ALL on the panel; manual pauses survive restarts

- Status panel: live state of every EA, floating and day P/L per EA, next planned action countdown

- Alerts: popup and push notifications; optional CSV event log

- Restart-proof: paused EAs are recorded on disk and re-adopted after a terminal or VPS restart; removing the manager restores all EAs first





SETUP (5 MINUTES)





1. Attach to any free chart (one manager per account)

2. Fill in the EA list, e.g.: Gold Scalper:1234; Trend Rider:7001,7002

3. For the news filter, allow this URL in Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > WebRequest: https://nfs.faireconomy.media

4. Done - the panel shows every EA as RUNNING, and the lock takes it from there





REQUIREMENTS





- Each managed EA runs on its own chart and uses its own magic number(s); magic prefix wildcards supported (12345*)

- Terminal must be running 24/5 (VPS recommended)

- Up to 24 EAs, 16 magic numbers each





WHY YOU CAN TRUST IT WITH YOUR EAs





- An EA with open positions is never left off its chart - it always keeps managing its own trades

- Pausing works by chart-template snapshot: the EA returns with byte-identical settings

- Async template races, same-symbol multi-EA setups, restart recovery and stale-state detection are all handled





IMPORTANT NOTE



