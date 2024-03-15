Kalifx trailing stop EA

5

KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4

The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform.
It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade.
The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance.

Core Functionality

1. Trailing Stop Logic

When the market moves in the direction of an open trade and reaches the user-defined Trailing Start distance,
the utility begins adjusting the stop-loss automatically.
The stop-loss is updated at intervals determined by the Trailing Step parameter — ensuring that the stop-loss trails the price in small, controlled increments without excessive repositioning.

  • Trailing Start (pips): Distance in pips before the trailing stop activates.

  • Trailing Step (pips): Minimum change in price required before the stop-loss is updated again.

  • Trailing Stop (pips): Automatically moves the stop-loss as the trade goes into profit, maintaining a set distance behind the current price. This helps lock in profits while allowing the trade room to continue running.

This approach allows gradual profit protection while maintaining flexibility during volatile price movement.

2. Breakeven System

The breakeven function shifts the stop-loss to the entry price (plus an optional offset) when the trade reaches a percentage of the take-profit level.

  • BE % of Take-Profit: Defines when breakeven should activate, relative to the TP distance.

  • BE Offset (pips): Adds a small safety buffer beyond entry to cover spread or commissions.

Once triggered, the stop-loss is adjusted to ensure the position remains risk-free.

3. Automatic SL/TP Placement

If a trade opens without a defined stop-loss or take-profit, the utility can automatically assign them according to preset values.
This guarantees that every trade is protected immediately after execution.

Input Parameters

Category Parameter Description
General Automatic SL & TP Enable automatic stop-loss and take-profit placement
Trailing Use Trailing Stop? Enable or disable trailing function
Trailing Start (pips) Distance before trailing begins
Trailing Step (pips) Step size between stop-loss updates
  Trailing Stop (pips) Distance the stop-loss maintains behind the current price
Breakeven Use Breakeven? Enable or disable breakeven system
BE % of Take-Profit Activation threshold for breakeven
BE Offset (pips) Distance beyond breakeven


Usage Notes

  • Attach the utility to any chart where you want trades to be managed automatically.

  • Works with manual trades or Expert Advisors.

  • Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes.

  • Test on a demo account before using on live funds to confirm parameter suitability.

  • Support is available via the MQL5 message system.

Support

For assistance or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or the private messaging system.

    If you’d like a custom version of this EA with your own inputs or extra features, please don’t hesitate to ask — I’ll gladly do it for the price of a cup of coffee ☕.
    Отзывы 5
    Leo1972403
    66
    Leo1972403 2025.10.18 12:34 
     

    A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.

    Rich8989
    718
    Rich8989 2025.10.18 08:29 
     

    very good trade management indicator. Fully recommended.

    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
    646
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2025.07.18 15:00 
     

    хорошо работает

    Рекомендуем также
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest
    Fabio Rocha
    Утилиты
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
    FREE
    Market Profile 3
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    3 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
    FREE
    Average Trailing Stop
    Mehmet Cak
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New version of this product is here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59924?source=Site+Profile+Seller -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL TAKE PROFIT & TOTAL TRAILING STOP. Average Take Profit & Average Trailing Stop. Setup  TO
    FREE
    EasyClose MT4
    Nina Yermolenko
    4 (1)
    Утилиты
    A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78599 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
    FREE
    Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    4.67 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Volume Weighted ATR - полезный инструмент для измерения рыночной активности. В его основе лежит идея индикатора Volume-Weighted ATR. Сочетание этих двух элементов помогает определить потенциальные поворотные точки или возможности для прорыва. Индикатор для классификации активности рынка использует скользящую среднюю и ее мультипликаторы. Соответственно, где находится бар VWATR (относительно скользящей средней), он маркируется как сверхнизкий, низкий, средний, высокий, очень высокий ил
    FREE
    Calc for MT4
    Radim Kucera
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Данный индикатор предоставляет все полезную информацию о символе, счете, позициях и прибыли. Он разработан, чтобы улучшить управление капиталом трейдеров. Параметры Calc можно условно разделить на несколько блоков. Каждый блок можно скрыть, настроить его цвет и другие свойства. Блок информации о символе: В этом блоке отображается информация о текущем спреде (SPREAD), стоимости пункта (POINT VALUE - в валюте депозита на 1 лот), своп для длинных (SWAP LONG) и коротких сделок (SWAP SHORT). Show sy
    FREE
    Pip and Margin Value
    SHANE O MAR EDWARDS
    Утилиты
    This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin  required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section. It allows you to use different colors for each line Font Size FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.) Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.
    FREE
    ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
    Manpreet Singh
    Утилиты
    ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
    FREE
    TPX Connect All
    TPX
    Индикаторы
    После приобретения индикатора Tpx Dash Supply Demand вам необходимо загрузить этот индикатор, который будет связываться с индикатором Tpx Dash Supply Demand и передавать рыночные данные, предоставляя все ценовые сигналы спроса и предложения, ATR Stop, VAH и VAL, значения тренда с ADX, а также цены и местоположения точек подтверждения (POC) на рынке. Просто загрузите его, и Dash найдет индикатор для получения информации!
    FREE
    TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Утилиты
    FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
    FREE
    SL and TP Setter
    Giacomo Barone
    4 (1)
    Утилиты
    You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
    FREE
    Smart FVG indicator MT4
    Ahmad Kazbar
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Smart FVG для MT4 – Продвинутое определение Fair Value Gap для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор Smart FVG для MetaTrader 4 обеспечивает профессиональное обнаружение, мониторинг и оповещение о Fair Value Gap (FVG) прямо на ваших графиках. Он сочетает фильтрацию на основе ATR со структурно-ориентированной логикой, чтобы убрать шум, адаптироваться к ликвидности и оставлять только наиболее значимые дисбалансы для точных торговых решений. Ключевые преимущества Точное обнаружение FVG: находит реальн
    FREE
    Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT4
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    Индикаторы
    Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a hybrid technical analysis system designed to deliver accurate trading signals by combining multiple advanced indicators. By analyzing trend direction, market momentum, and buying/selling pressure simultaneously, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing false signals.   Core Components of the Indicator The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicat
    FREE
    SnowyOwlFree
    RODION SLOTIN
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
    Бесплатная версия трендового советника SnowyOwl, работа основана на определении комбинаций свечных паттернов. Виртуальный трейлинг стоп тралит каждый открытый ордер, и группирует открытые ордера для их одновременного закрытия. В бесплатной версии возможна работа только по одному таймфрейму, в то время как в платной открытие ордеров на выбранном ТФ является сигналом для открытия ордеров на младших ТФ. [url=https://mql5.com/8b7n3][img]https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/widget/48519/mid?f=1[/img][/url]
    FREE
    Trading Sessions Timings
    Sahil Shokeen
    Индикаторы
    The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions. It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization. Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2) , this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow. Key Features 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked Sydney Session Tokyo Session Lon
    FREE
    Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.85 (34)
    Утилиты
    Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
    FREE
    The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas
    Aydin Sarihan
    Индикаторы
    Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real , proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator. The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments. The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring th
    FREE
    Forex Market Profile and Vwap
    Lorentzos Roussos
    4.86 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Профиль рынка Форекс (сокращенно FMP) Чем это не является: FMP не является классическим отображением TPO с буквенным кодом, не отображает общий расчет профиля данных диаграммы и не сегментирует диаграмму на периоды и не вычисляет их. Что оно делает : Что наиболее важно, индикатор FMP будет обрабатывать данные, которые находятся между левым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем, и правым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем. Пользователь может определить спектр, просто потянув мышь
    FREE
    Minutes and Seconds on Chart
    Saranjit Dosanjh
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    The Saz_Timer indicator belongs to the Saz_Forex suite of professional indicators designed by Traders, for Traders. This indicator will show minutes and seconds of real time on the chart window. The indicator uses the OnTimer() event so it can update even while no ticks received on the chart. The text is shown toward the bottom right of the chart, encircled red in the screenshot. Inputs: Text Colour, allows selection of the colour for the text.
    FREE
    Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
    Silvio Garcia Wohl
    Утилиты
    When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
    FREE
    Virtual Assistant MINI
    Filip Valkovic
    Утилиты
    Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
    FREE
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Индикаторы
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    IceFX TradeInfo
    Norbert Mereg
    4.77 (44)
    Утилиты
    TradeInfo от IceFX - утилита, отображающая наиболее важную информацию текущем счете и позициях на нем. Отображаемая информация: Информация о текущем счете (баланс, средства, свободная маржа). Текущий спред, текущая просадка (DD), планируемая прибыль, ожидаемый убыток и т.д. Количество открытых позиций, объем (LOT), прибыль. Диапазон за прошлый и текущий день. Оставшееся время до следующей свечи. Информация о прибыли за последний день (при помощи интегрированного индикатора IceFX ProfitInfo). Ло
    FREE
    AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
    Allan Graham Pike
    Индикаторы
    AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
    FREE
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Утилиты
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    RPG Gamers Trade Manager EA
    Ephraim Albacite Umpan
    Эксперты
    Описание советника Этот советник — проверенная и тщательно протестированная автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для стабильного исполнения сделок в условиях оценочного торгового подхода. Торговая логика прошла долгосрочное тестирование и проверку в реальных торговых условиях, с упором на стабильность исполнения, контроль просадок и строгое соблюдение правил, а не на спекулятивную доходность. Все торговые решения исполняются автоматически с использованием внутренней логики, без
    FREE
    Delete All
    Sergio D. Rocha
    Утилиты
    Это очень простой скрипт, но, возможно, он будет вам полезен. Он удаляет все объекты с графика. Я рекомендую назначить для него горячие клавиши для быстрого запуска.  Чтобы вы случайно не удалили объекты, скрипт запрашивает подтверждение. Удаленные объекты нельзя восстановить функцией "Отменить удаление" (Ctrl+Z).
    FREE
    Lot Calculate
    Maksim Neimerik
    Утилиты
    Простенький скрипт, в котором очень часто нуждаются трейдеры. Он калькулирует лот в процентах от депозита. Для соблюдения риск-менеджмента очень даже нужная вещь. В настройках присутствует только одна опция: MaxRisk - риск в процентах для вычисления лота. Даный помощник работает как стандартный скрипт, то есть запускается только один раз на соответствующем графике, после чего можно приступать к торговле с вычисленым лотом. Все гениальное просто! Успешной торговли!
    FREE
    Implied Trader
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    Эксперты
    Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.4 (5)
    Индикаторы
    Добро пожаловать в наш   ценовой волновой паттерн   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)--     Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave E
    FREE
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (105)
    Утилиты
    Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.42 (192)
    Утилиты
    Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    Утилиты
    Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (425)
    Утилиты
    Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Утилиты
    MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Утилиты
    Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
    Ultimate Extractor MT4
    Clifton Creath
    Утилиты
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
    Discord To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (без необходимости использования токена бота или разрешений администратора, прямо на ваш MT4. Он был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество необходимых вам функций. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |   Версия MT
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.58 (33)
    Утилиты
    Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Утилиты
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Telegram Signal pro
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.86 (7)
    Утилиты
    What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (25)
    Утилиты
    Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки The News Filter вам больше не придется полагаться на встроенные
    Custom Alerts MT4
    Daniel Stein
    5 (7)
    Утилиты
    Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Утилиты
    Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Утилиты
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    Alert Msg to Market Order
    Nguyen Quoc Hung
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Утилиты
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
    LEE SAMSON
    Утилиты
    Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    Утилиты
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    Утилиты
    Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
    Smart Keys Sniper Entry
    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
    Утилиты
    Этот торговый менеджер 2 в 1 идеально подходит для торговли на прорывах свечей. Это может стоить средней сделки, размещая дополнительные лимитные ордера на откатах. Это гарантирует, что вы получите лучшую цену на все ваши позиции и более высокий RR на ваши выигрыши. Риск рассчитывается по высоте последней закрытой свечи. Кнопки торгового помощника помогают управлять всеми ордерами, размещенными вручную. Используйте его с любым методом входа; ценовое действие или индикаторы и для любого стиля т
    Basket EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Утилиты
    Basket EA MT4 — мощный инструмент для фиксации прибыли и комплексная система защиты счёта, объединённые в простое и удобное решение. Его основная цель — обеспечить полный контроль над общей прибылью и убытками вашего торгового счёта, управляя всеми открытыми позициями как корзиной, а не по отдельности. Усовершённый набор функций включает уровни тейк-профита, стоп-лосса, безубытка и трейлинг-стоп. Эти параметры можно задавать как процент от баланса, фиксированную сумму в валюте счёта или в виде
    Exp SafetyLock PRO
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (28)
    Утилиты
    Советник SAFETYLOCK — это ваш надежный защитник на финансовом рынке. Он эффективно помогает трейдерам защитить свои позиции от неожиданных рыночных разворотов, автоматически устанавливая противоположный отложенный ордер для уже открытой сделки. Когда трейдер или советник открывает позицию, SAFETYLOCK мгновенно создает защитный отложенный ордер. Если сделка начинает приносить убытки, этот ордер активируется, образуя замок и минимизируя потенциальные потери. Функционал советника не ограничивается
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.83 (6)
    Утилиты
    Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Утилиты
    Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (9)
    Утилиты
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Hedge Trade
    Mothusi Malau
    Утилиты
    ️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
    KT Equity Protector MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    3.4 (5)
    Утилиты
    Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Auto BE break even EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
    FREE
    TrendSurge EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
    FREE
    Eurusd Price Pulse
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
    FREE
    Kalifx PS Calculator
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Утилиты
    KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
    FREE
    Kali Layers Toolbox
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Утилиты
    Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
    FREE
    Multi Order Breakeven Manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Утилиты
    Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
    FREE
    Auto BE 2 Edition
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Утилиты
    Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
    FREE
    Bella EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
    Red Cross Bot
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
    Bold AI
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
    Kali FX Trade Manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Утилиты
    KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection. It integrates breakeven control , trailing-stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP placement , and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control. This
    X Tesla EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
    Bella Scalper
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
    Bantam
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
    Red Cross
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Эксперты
    Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
    Kalifx Trade manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Утилиты
    KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
    Фильтр:
    Leo1972403
    66
    Leo1972403 2025.10.18 12:34 
     

    A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.A helpful and kind person, very good at developing expert consultants, after contacting him I asked if it was possible to modify this ea and he did it without problems.

    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    2239
    Ответ разработчика Calvin Andile Mahlangu 2025.10.18 12:42
    thank you for your kind review. Happy to know the EA worked out well for you! I always aim to make sure every modification fits exactly what you need.
    Rich8989
    718
    Rich8989 2025.10.18 08:29 
     

    very good trade management indicator. Fully recommended.

    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    2239
    Ответ разработчика Calvin Andile Mahlangu 2025.10.18 12:43
    Thank you for the positive feedback!
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
    646
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2025.07.18 15:00 
     

    хорошо работает

    mynamekok
    55
    mynamekok 2025.07.01 10:26 
     

    I've been using this EA as a complementary tool alongside my main EA, and it's proven to be quite effective—particularly in securing profits and providing an excellent stop-loss feature. I was prepared to purchase it, but you've generously offered it for free. Thank you very much for your kindness.

    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    2239
    Ответ разработчика Calvin Andile Mahlangu 2025.07.01 14:46
    I'm really glad you liked it — thank you so much for the kind review!
    xlxAxlx
    1493
    xlxAxlx 2024.12.03 15:41 
     

    Great...Thank you,,,

    Ответ на отзыв