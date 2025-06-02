Hidden Cycles

5

Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool

Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179).

Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth.

Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice...


Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm:

Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around.

Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization. 

Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior.

Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as something entirely new — Hidden Cycles automatically reveals the current, active geometry of any market, with no optimization, curve fitting, or parameter tweaking required.


What It’s For:

- Spot swings and reversals with confidence
- Anticipate trend exhaustion and breakouts
- Reveal the true rhythm and hidden structure of any market
- Combine short, medium, and long-term geometry for unmatched clarity
- Works on any instrument and any timeframe (Note: AUTO_Square_Mode only on M15, H1, H4, D1)

4 Powerful Modes:

1. Grid Mode
Draw clean horizontal levels from any custom step size (e.g., round numbers, personal zones, or research markers).

2. Auto Grid Mode
Ignores manual input — calculates the rhythm based on the last day’s close. Automatically shows you the natural level spacing of the current market.

3. Square Mode
Manually define both price and time dimensions. Great for analyzing custom ranges or backtesting a specific period.

4. AUTO_Square_Mode (Heart of the Indicator)
Let the indicator automatically define price and time geometry — based on one of six reference areas:

Reference Area Use On TF
Last Day M15
Last Week H1
Last Month H4
Last Quarter D1
Last Half-Year D1
Last Year D1

Important: AUTO_Square_Mode only works on M15, H1, H4, D1.

Hidden Geometry – Built-In:

Hidden Cycles Levels
Auto-detects all important horizontal levels — major, minor, and baby — at every moment in time.

Trend Slope Lines
See dynamic sloped lines. Ideal for catching reversals, swings, breakouts, and retests.

Action Lanes
Visualize the trend pattern and diagonal support/resistance zones. Also helps spot trend endings.

Hidden Cycles Triangle
Price tends to stay within this triangle ~70% of the time. Watch for reversals off the triangle or breakouts through it.

Decision Rings
Markets prefer to flow — not hesitate.
That’s why price avoids the mid-sized rings 70% of the time, and the smallest inner rings even more.
Use to spot swings and reversals.

Time Lines
Powerful vertical lines that help predict swings and reversals — with ~70% accuracy.

Volume Diff %
Compare volume of the last closed candle vs. the forelast — shown live on chart. A spike of ±25% or more? A reversal may be near.

"Balance"
The Balance label marks the midpoint of the last candle’s body, acting as a short-term support or resistance level — best used on H4 and D1 timeframes.

5 built-in customizable Moving Averages
Choose method, price type, style, color, and more.

Customization:

Everything can be adjusted as you want it:

  • Colors

  • Line styles & widths

  • Font sizes

  • Positions and Sizes on chart

  • etc.
Tech Details:

  • Works on all instruments (Forex, stocks, crypto, indices...)

  • Works on all timeframes (AUTO_Square_Mode only on M15, H1, H4, D1)

  • No repainting

  • No delay

  • Fast and Convenient

  • On-chart buttons to instantly show/hide any feature
    Learn More:

    Check the official Hidden Cycles Blog on MQL5 for deeper insights, trade setups, and full documentation. (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762327)



    Отзывы 1
    anjane201
    885
    anjane201 2025.06.14 17:02 
     

    I been using this indicator for a week and i am truly amazed with the effort and the knowledge that has been invested on this master piece. Lev is amazing to work with, trust me you he is always there to help you out with the smallest of things until you get everything in place , back to the indicator what caught my eye was the author saying " not someone's algorithm" there are no fancy arrows no great graphics just a scenic way of seeing markets, this is ahead of perhaps any other indicator i strongly recommend this to anyone who is happy to learn and earn cos this needs you to understand before you realize its potential, thank you Lev this indicator is here to stay for a long long time !

    Рекомендуем также
    Blahtech Market Profile
    Blahtech Limited
    4.53 (15)
    Индикаторы
    Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
    Wave Wolf MT4
    Andrei Salanevich
    Индикаторы
    Форекс индикатор  Wave Wold MT4   предназначен для поиска волн Вульфа и их отображения в текущем окне торгового терминала. Отличный  индикатор для трейдеров, использующих в торговле волны Вульфа. Его применение в торговых стратегиях значительно повысит их эффективность и прибыльность. ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ИНДИКАТОРЕ В отличие от других индикаторов волн Вульфа, форекс индикатор  Wave Wold MT4  обладает рядом особенностей, которые значительно повышают его эффективность: Первая – это параметр Open Window
    BoxChart MT4
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    4.4 (5)
    Индикаторы
    Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
    AW Candle Patterns MT4
    AW Trading Software Limited
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
    Candles Indicator
    Mikhail Gudyrin
    Индикаторы
    Система для визуализации популярных шаблонов ценовых формаций. После подключения индикатор автоматически отобразит на графике следующие формации: Пиноккио бар (“пинбар”)   - свеча с небольшим телом и длинным “носом”, очень известный разворотный шаблон; Внутренний бар   - свеча, диапазон которой лежит внутри диапазона предыдущей свечи. Такая формация представляет неопределённость рынка; Внешний бар   - свеча, диапазон которой превышает диапазон предыдущей свечи. Такая формация представляет неопре
    QuantumEdge Trader
    Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
    Индикаторы
    QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
    Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
    Farhad Kia
    Индикаторы
    Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Индикаторы
    Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
    PZ Cup and Handle
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Индикаторы
    Модель «чашка и ручка» - это техническая форма цены, которая напоминает чашку и ручку, где чашка имеет форму буквы «U», а ручка имеет небольшой дрейф вниз. Правая сторона рисунка - ручка - меньше, чем левая сторона - чашка, и отступает не более, чем на 50% от вершины. Это может быть как продолжение, так и разворотный паттерн. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигналы Настраиваемые цвета и размеры Реализует статист
    EZZ Zig Zag MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
    PABT Pattern Indicator
    Gleb Balashevich
    Индикаторы
    PABT Pattern Indicator - это классическая реализация одного из сигнальных паттернов.  Логика индикатора заключается в том, что он определяет ситуации в которых максимум и минимум сигнального бара находится в пределах максимума и минимума предыдущего бара, тем самым показывает разворот тренда. Для сигнала на покупку сигнальный бар закрывается выше цены открытия, для сигнала на продажу сигнальный бар закрывается ниже цены открытия, предыдущий бар соответственно противоположного сигнальному типа. В
    Fourteen plus nine TD Sequential
    MOHAMMED IMAD HUSSEIN BASSEE
    Индикаторы
    Fourteen plus nine What is it for? Applying Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential serves the purpose of identifying a price point where an uptrend or a downtrend exhausts itself and reverses. . What are the main components of TD Sequential? TD Sequential has two parts – TD Setup and TD Countdown. The first phase of TD Sequential starts with a TD Setup and is completed with a 9 count. When the 9 count is completed, it is at that point, a price pause, price pullback, or reversal is likely. It is also at tha
    VR Grid
    Vladimir Pastushak
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор VR Grid разработан для создания графической сетки с настройками, определяемыми пользователем. В отличие от стандартной сетки VR Grid используется для построения круглых уровней . В зависимости от выбора пользователя, шаг между круглыми уровнями может быть произвольным. Кроме того, в отличие от других индикаторов и утилит, VR Grid сохраняет положение сетки даже при изменении временного периода или перезагрузке терминала. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, мо
    FREE
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Индикаторы
    Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    Индикаторы
    Представляем вашему вниманию индикатор "Счётчик закрытия свечи", который станет вашим незаменимым помощником в мире трейдинга. Вот почему знание того, когда свеча закроется, может помочь: Если вы любите торговать, используя свечные паттерны, то вы будете знать, когда свеча будет закрыта. Этот индикатор позволит вам проверить, сформировался ли известный шаблон и есть ли возможность торговли. Индикатор поможет вам подготовиться к открытию рынка и закрытию рынка. Вы можете установить таймер, чтобы
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Индикаторы
    Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
    Market Trend Catcher
    Alexander Fedosov
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор   Market Trend Catcher  анализирует длительность трендовых движений и при определенном развитии текущего тренда предлагает в виде стрелочек точки входа в рынок с рекомендованными целями прибыли. Индикатор очень прост в применении и не требует изучения большого числа информации для того, чтобы понять как он работает. Имеет минимум настроек и прозрачен в понимании принципа его работы, полностью отображая информацию на основе которой он принимает решения о рекомендации входа в рынок и дос
    Blahtech Supply Demand
    Blahtech Limited
    4.58 (36)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
    Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
    Francesco Rubeo
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
    RSI Divergence Hunter
    Alberto Boada
    Индикаторы
    Divergences are one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, but they are difficult to spot with the naked eye in real time. RSI Divergence Hunter automatically scans the market for these discrepancies between price and momentum. What is a divergence? - Bullish: The price makes a lower low, but the RSI makes a higher low. (Buy signal). - Bearish: The price makes a higher high, but the RSI makes a lower high. (Sell signal). FEATURES: - Automatic Detection: Intelligent algorithm that
    Nirvana prop controler MT4
    Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор управления рисками и мониторинга лимитов для профессиональных трейдеров и счетов оценивания (Prop) Этот инструмент лишь отображает на графике точную информацию по управлению рисками и лимитам, помогая принимать решения более сосредоточенно. Индикатор не открывает/не закрывает/не изменяет сделки и не конфликтует с советниками (EA). Возможности Мониторинг дневной и общей просадки Рассчитывает и показывает дневную и суммарную просадку на базе баланса (Balance) или средств (Equity) (настр
    Gann Angles end Box
    Kirill Borovskii
    Индикаторы
    Данный индикатор является, не побоюсь этого сказать, наверное самой лучшей вариацией исполнения Углов Ганна среди других. Данный индикатор позволяет трейдерам  торгующим по методам Ганна получить автоматом рассчитанные веера углов для торгуемого ими инструмента. Шкала рассчитывается автоматически при прикреплении индикатора к графику. При переключении тайм фрейма индикатор пересчитывает шкалу для текущего тайм фрейма. Так же можно вводить свою шкалу для вееров. Вводить свою шкалу можно как для о
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    SupplyDemandZoneLines
    Ning Liu
    Индикаторы
    Ключевые ценовые индикаторы зоны спроса и предложения фон Система автоматически ищет области спроса и предложения на К-линии и рисует ключевые ценовые линии в режиме реального времени. Трейдеры могут торговать, основываясь на ценовых торговых линиях. Основные характеристики Система автоматически ищет области спроса и предложения на К-линии. Система также будет рисовать ключевые ценовые линии в режиме реального времени, и трейдеры смогут торговать на основе ценовых торговых линий. Поэтому трейде
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Уникальная мультивалютная авторская стратегия, одновременно определяющая силу трендов и точки входа в рынок, визуализируя это с помощью гистограмм на графике. Индикатор оптимально адаптирован для торговли на временных периодах М5, М15, М30, Н1. При этом для удобства пользователя по определенной точке всегда появляется точка входа (в виде стрелки), рекомендуемые уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2 с текстовыми метками) и рекомендация по установке Стоп Лосс. Уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2) авто
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Индикаторы
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Supply Demand WTC
    Stefano Cocconi
    Индикаторы
    Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns. These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed. And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other. The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair o
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Индикаторы
    Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Индикаторы
    RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
    WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Индикаторы
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.62 (172)
    Индикаторы
    Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
    Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
    TRADERWE FOREX SL
    Индикаторы
    The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Индикаторы
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    ACB Breakout Arrows
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.15 (34)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    Индикаторы
    Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими числами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Вам не следует доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная верс
    Delta Swing Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    Индикаторы
    Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
    NAM Order Blocks
    NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
    3.67 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
    OrderFlow Absorption
    Chi Sum Poon
    Индикаторы
    OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
    Smart Price Action Concepts
    Issam Kassas
    4.75 (12)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Индикаторы
    Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
    BB Reversal Arrows
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Индикаторы
    Техническая торговая система "BB Reversal Arrows" разработана с целью прогнозирования реверсных точек для принятия торговых решений. Текущая рыночная ситуация анализируется индикатором и структурируется под несколько критериев:  Ожидание разворотных моментов, потенциальные разворотные точки, сигналы покупки и продажи. Индикатор не содержит лишнюю информацию, имеет визуальный понятный интерфейс, позволяя трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения. Все стрелки появляются по закрытию свечи, без пере
    ECM Channel MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    Индикаторы
    ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
    Full Scalping Signal
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Индикаторы
    FullScalping — это не перерисовывающийся, не задним числом рисующий индикатор, специально разработанный для генерации ПОСТОЯННЫХ входов для скальпинга на любом рынке. Идеально подходит для агрессивных трейдеров, ищущих непрерывное действие! Присоединяйтесь к каналу, чтобы быть в курсе эксклюзивной информации и обновлений: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Вы заметите, что он дает сигналы на почти каждой свече , либо подтверждая тренд, либо сигнализируя о ключевых откатах. Это ка
    Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
    GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
    Kirk Lee Holloway
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
    Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.69 (42)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
    Delta Volume Indicator
    Azeez Abdul Jimoh
    Индикаторы
    Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
    Фильтр:
    anjane201
    885
    anjane201 2025.06.14 17:02 
     

    I been using this indicator for a week and i am truly amazed with the effort and the knowledge that has been invested on this master piece. Lev is amazing to work with, trust me you he is always there to help you out with the smallest of things until you get everything in place , back to the indicator what caught my eye was the author saying " not someone's algorithm" there are no fancy arrows no great graphics just a scenic way of seeing markets, this is ahead of perhaps any other indicator i strongly recommend this to anyone who is happy to learn and earn cos this needs you to understand before you realize its potential, thank you Lev this indicator is here to stay for a long long time !

    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    2034
    Ответ разработчика Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2025.06.14 17:32
    Dear Anjane, Thank you so much for your wonderful and detailed 5-star review. It is an absolute pleasure to have customers like you. I am especially happy that you recognized the core philosophy of the indicator – that it's about providing a "scenic way of seeing markets," not just fancy arrows. Your understanding that this tool is for traders who are "happy to learn" is exactly the spirit in which it was created. Thank you again for your trust and your very kind words about my support. I wish you the greatest success on your trading journey! All the best,
    Lev
    Ответ на отзыв