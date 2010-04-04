OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard

OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard

Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface.

OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components are in alignment and presenting them in an elegant, centralized view.

Its visually stunning dashboard is inspired by high-end institutional trading platforms, giving you an unparalleled, at-a-glance overview of market conditions and trade opportunities without ever leaving your chart. This tool does the heavy analysis for you, so you can focus on what matters: making informed trading decisions.

Modern Institutional-Grade Dashboard: A beautifully designed, professional user interface that presents complex data in a clean, intuitive, and highly readable format.

24-Instrument Market Scanner: Simultaneously monitor and analyze 24 different currency pairs in real-time from a single chart. The scanner does the heavy lifting, so you'll never miss an opportunity.

5-Factor "AI" Confluence Engine: The core of our strategy. High-probability signals are generated only when five powerful technical indicators align, ensuring you are alerted to setups with the highest possible confluence. The engine uses: Exponential Moving Averages (Trend) MACD (Momentum) Bollinger Bands® (Volatility Breakout) Stochastic Oscillator (Overbought/Oversold) Supertrend (Trend Confirmation)

Complete Trade Plan Generation: For every signal, the dashboard automatically calculates and displays a full trade plan, including: A precise Entry Point. A volatility-based Stop Loss (calculated with ATR). A risk/reward-based Target Profit.

At-a-Glance Market Context: The dashboard provides critical context for your trades by displaying key daily Support and Resistance levels for every instrument.

"Winning Chance" Confidence Score: Every signal is rated with a "Winning Chance" percentage, giving you an immediate sense of the strategy's confidence in the setup.

Recommendations: Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD. Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .

Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.

Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity



Attach & Configure: Attach the OrionFX Market Scanner to any single chart and configure your preferred symbols and indicator settings. Continuous Scanning: The indicator begins scanning all 24 instruments on the specified timeframe in the background. Monitor for Signals: Watch the dashboard for clear Buy or Sell signals to appear. A high "Winning Chance" score indicates a stronger confluence of indicators. Execute Manually: When you see a setup you like, use the automatically generated Entry, Stop Loss, and Target Profit levels to inform your manual trade execution.

Key FeaturesHow It WorksIMPORTANT: Indicator Requirement

This indicator uses the iCustom function to call a standard Supertrend indicator. For the "Supertrend" column and the analysis logic to function correctly, you MUST have a compiled Supertrend.ex4 file in your MQL4/Indicators folder. Standard versions of this indicator are widely available for free on the MQL5 community website and other forex forums.

Analysis_TF: The timeframe on which the indicator will perform its analysis.

Risk_Reward_Ratio: The ratio of your potential profit to your risk (e.g., 2.0 for a 2:1 RR), used for calculating the Target Profit.

ATR_SL_Multiplier: Adjusts the distance of the Stop Loss based on volatility.

Symbol List: Fully customize all 24 symbols you wish to monitor.

Indicator Settings: All parameters for the five core indicators are fully adjustable to fine-tune the strategy.

Input ParametersOrionFX AI Market Scanner - Frequently Asked Questions

1. Q: Is the OrionFX Market Scanner an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor)? Will it place trades for me?

A: No, OrionFX is not an automated trading robot or EA. It is a powerful signal dashboard and analysis tool. It scans the market, identifies high-probability setups based on its 5-indicator strategy, and provides a complete trade plan (Entry, Stop Loss, Target Profit). However, you are always in control. You must manually execute the trades on your trading platform based on the information the dashboard provides.

2. Q: My "Supertrend" column is blank or showing an error. What's wrong?

A: This is the most common setup issue. For the scanner to function correctly, it requires a separate, standard Supertrend indicator file. You must download a compiled Supertrend indicator (a file named Supertrend.ex4 ) and place it inside your trading platform's MQL4/Indicators folder. These are widely and freely available on the MQL5 community website and other forex resource sites.

3. Q: What does "5-Factor 'AI' Confluence" mean? Is this real Artificial Intelligence?

A: The term "'AI' Confluence Engine" refers to the indicator's core logic, which generates a signal only when five distinct technical indicators are in alignment (in "confluence"). It systematically checks these pre-programmed rules in real-time. While highly sophisticated, it is a rule-based system and does not use machine learning or adaptive AI. The five factors it analyzes are:

Trend: Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs)

Momentum: MACD

Volatility Breakout: Bollinger Bands®

Overbought/Oversold: Stochastic Oscillator

Trend Confirmation: Supertrend

4. Q: How is the "Winning Chance" percentage calculated?

A: The "Winning Chance" is a confidence score, not a guaranteed probability of success. It is calculated based on the strength and quality of the alignment among the five core indicators. For example, a signal where the price is perfectly bouncing from a Bollinger Band, the Stochastic is deeply oversold, and the MACD is strongly crossing up will receive a higher score than a setup where the conditions are met but are less decisive. It's a quick visual guide to the confluence strength of a given signal.

5. Q: Can I change the currency pairs and instruments that the dashboard scans?

A: Yes, absolutely. The dashboard is fully customizable. In the indicator's input parameters, you will find a list of 24 symbol inputs. You can change any of these to monitor your preferred currency pairs, indices, or commodities, as long as your broker provides them on your platform.

6. Q: How does the indicator calculate the Stop Loss (SL) and Target Profit (TP)? Can I change them?

A: The SL and TP are calculated automatically for every signal to provide a standardized trade plan:

Stop Loss (SL): The SL is volatility-based, calculated using the Average True Range (ATR). You can make it wider or tighter by adjusting the ATR_SL_Multiplier in the settings.

Target Profit (TP): The TP is calculated based on the Stop Loss and your desired risk-to-reward ratio. You can set this ratio directly using the Risk_Reward_Ratio input (e.g., entering 2.0 will set the TP at twice the distance of the SL for a 2:1 reward).

7. Q: On which timeframe does the scanner perform its analysis? Can I change it?

A: You can set the analysis timeframe to whatever you prefer, regardless of the chart you attach the indicator to. There is an input parameter called Analysis_TF where you can select the timeframe (e.g., M15 , H1 , H4 , D1 , etc.) on which you want the scanner to base all of its calculations and signal generation.

8. Q: Do I need to open 24 different charts to use the scanner?

A: No, and that is its primary advantage. You only need to attach the OrionFX Market Scanner to one single chart. From that one chart, the dashboard will operate in the background, scanning and analyzing all 24 instruments you have configured in the settings, saving you screen space and time.

9. Q: Can I adjust the parameters of the core indicators, like the EMA periods or MACD settings?

A: Yes. The indicator provides full control over the strategy's parameters. In the "Input Parameters," you can find sections to adjust the settings for the Exponential Moving Averages, MACD, Bollinger Bands®, Stochastic Oscillator, and Supertrend to fine-tune the signal strategy to your personal trading style.

10. Q: Does the OrionFX indicator repaint its signals?

A: A signal is only confirmed at the close of a candle. While a candle is still forming (the current, "live" candle), market conditions can change, and a potential signal may appear or disappear as the indicators fluctuate with the price. However, once a candle closes and a signal is officially printed on the dashboard for that closed candle, it is confirmed and will not repaint.