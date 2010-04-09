Quick Navigator

The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements.

Key Features:

  1. Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to quickly jump to higher or lower timeframes, enabling you to spot trends, patterns, and key market levels effortlessly.

  2. Symbol Switching: Instantly switch between various symbols within the same chart window. Whether you trade multiple currency pairs, commodities, or indices, the Chart Navigator allows you to stay focused by conveniently switching symbols without the need to open multiple chart windows.

  3. User-Friendly Interface: The Chart Navigator features an intuitive and visually appealing interface, making it easy for traders of all experience levels to navigate the charts. It seamlessly integrates into your MetaTrader platform, providing a smooth and hassle-free experience.

  4. Compatibility: The Chart Navigator is compatible with MetaTrader 4 platform, ensuring that you can enjoy its benefits regardless of the version you use.

By leveraging the Chart Navigator, you can save valuable time and streamline your technical analysis process. It empowers you to quickly identify trading opportunities, make informed decisions, and execute trades with precision.

Note: The Chart Navigator is an Utility tool and does not provide trading signals. It is designed to enhance your chart navigation experience and should be used in conjunction with your existing trading strategy.

Take control of your chart analysis and elevate your trading to new heights with the Chart Navigator. Streamline your workflow and gain a competitive edge in the markets. Get started today!


Рекомендуем также
Trend Teller MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Индикаторы
Trend Teller — Узнайте направление тренда за считанные секунды! Trend Teller   — это мощная и интуитивно понятная панель, созданная для того, чтобы дать вам полное представление о рыночных трендах по всем основным валютным парам и таймфреймам — от M1 до MN1. Созданный трейдерами для трейдеров, этот инструмент устраняет догадки при анализе тренда и помогает вам оставаться в курсе общей картины. Большинство начинающих трейдеров испытывают трудности при определении направления рынка — с этим иногда
FREE
Spyder Equity Protection Stop
Sarvaddnya Pathrabe
Утилиты
Introducing Spyder Equity Protection EA: Your Shield in Forex Trading In the dynamic world of forex trading, protecting your hard-earned capital is paramount. That's where Spyder Equity Protection EA steps in - your reliable partner in safeguarding your trading account. ️ Total Peace of Mind : Spyder Equity Protection EA is designed to provide traders with unparalleled peace of mind. With its advanced equity protection mechanisms, you can set predefined loss levels, ensuring that your account
FREE
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Cancer отлично подойдет для трендовой торговли! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора с высокой вероятностью показывает точки потенциального разворота рынка. Если вы торгуете по тренду то стратегия торговли построенная на основе данного индикатора отлично ам подойдет. Индикатор фильтрует рыночной шум, приктически все и все необходимые функции для работы по треду встроены в один инструмент. Работает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах, настройка индикатора - по вашему желанию. Г
BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
Утилиты
* The product for MT5 converted using  "BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4"  is  here. BRiCK is a simple and versatile utility.   By combining Experts, Indicators and utilities like the Lego block, various trading styles can be realized. "TradeByArrow" is Utility that executes order processing when an arrow object is created on the chart. Combined with Indicator which outputs arrow object, it can be used like Expert. Parameter [ArrowName] EntryBuy: Arrow object name for buy order (partial match) EntrySel
FREE
GIA Calculate Order
Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
Утилиты
Это поможет вам легко и быстро контролировать риск каждой операции. Его инновационный интерфейс позволяет мгновенно рассчитать количество лотов и соотношение риска и прибыли. Держите свои операции в пределах желаемого диапазона риска и избегайте плохих времен в своей торговле. Линейная функция - показывает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко узнать основные и наиболее важные характеристики вашего следующего заказа.   Управление рисками - функция ра
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Индикаторы
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
Утилиты
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
FREE
Algorithm Barbossa
Alexander Pryakha
Утилиты
Алгоритм AG, -это элемент комплексной торговой системы для торговли корзиной валют по 8 основным валютам по всем 28 валютным парам.  Алгоритм служит сигнальним блоком для определения входа /в ы хода из позиции. Для сбора исходных значений AG использует данние с кластерного индикатора   Currency Pairs Strong Weak. Этот индикатор выбран не случайно – он показал себя очень хорошо во время тестирования работы алгоритма. А. AG определяет ширину всего торгового канал, и определяет состояние в котором
FREE
Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Quantum Swing 1.Что такое Quantum Swing ? Индикатор рассчитывает и отображает будущие  ценовые уровни , на основе квантовой математики  с высокой точностью вероятности и направления . Уровни отображаются в виде зон принятия торговых решений , чётко определяют узкий диапазон цен для выставления ордеров с минимальным стоп-лоссом  и максимальным тейк-профитом. Индикатор отображает будущие торговые зоны на разных таймфрэймах H1 , H4 , D , W . Квантовые свинги так же отображаются без привязки к време
FREE
Steadily forward
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Эксперты
Для того чтобы понять работу бота Steadily forward прежде всего необходимо понять какие у него параметры. Поэтому считаю, что детальное описание параметров будет лучшим описанием бота. Поскольку даст пользователю понимание с чем он имеет дело и позволит определиться данный бот подходит к его стилю торговли и позволит его брокер работать именно с помощью данного бота. Обязательно установить параметр Fake Robot On = false Базовые параметры, ряд ключевых параметров, которые позволяют настроить окр
Final neutral bottom pro
Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
Индикаторы
The Final Neutral Bottom indicator by saqr studio is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It meticulously analyzes price action within a recent range to identify strong momentum shifts, providing clear, actionable trading signals with pre-calculated risk management zones. Core Features Momentum Analysis Box: The indicator automatically draws a box around a user-defined number of recent candles to establish the current trading range (high and low). Clear Buy/Sell S
Correlation Master MT4
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Блоги: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761835 Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122732 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122733 CORRELATION MASTER: УДВОЕНИЕ ПАРЫ, ПОЛОВИНА РИСКА Умный советник для отрицательной корреляции и автоматического хеджирования Correlation Master — это автоматизированный советник, который использует стратегию отрицательной корреляции между валютными парами. Открывая противоположные позиции по противоположным парам (например, EUR
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Утилиты
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Robot nest
Yriy Doronin
Эксперты
Robot nest- это робот советник , работающий по ценовым уровням рассчитанным по квантовой системе . Советник сделан с статическими гибкими настройками , что позволяет наиболее точно определять уровни цены .есть возможность работать с изменением периода расчётного времени .Советник применяет страховочные лакирующие ордерами и фиксирует профит только с положительным балансом. подходит для любых стилей торговли , скальпинга , среднесрочной и долгосрочной торговли. Есть возможность применять в торгов
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Пожалуйста, не забудьте оценить индикатор, чтобы помочь мне повысить его видимость. Индикатор DailyHighLow для MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — это мощный инструмент для отслеживания ежедневных ценовых движений. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым необходима чёткая и полезная информация о максимумах и минимумах на рынке, этот индикатор автоматически чертит линии тренда на основе самых высоких и самых низких цен за настраиваемый период. Основные особенности: Персонализация линий тренда: Настройте цвета, сти
FREE
Murrey Math MT4
Oleg Pavlenko
Эксперты
Советник Murray Math создан по варианту стратегии Murray Math Channel на примере индикатора  Murrey Math Line X MT4 Бот торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами, которые выставляет на четырех последних уровнях Не использует опасные стратегии сетки или Мартингейла, но есть возможность увеличения объемов при отдалении от центрального уровня, для увеличения потенциальной прибыли. Для этого установите параметр Increase Lot = true Может использовать защитные стоп лосс и тейк профит В советнике заложена
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Profitstat premium
Tonny Obare
Утилиты
Версия Profitstat premium сканирует вашу торговую историю и отображает результаты торговли на графике. Премиум версия гораздо более гибкая, чем бесплатная. В премиум версии есть следующие функции, которых нет в бесплатной версии: Возможность перемещать индикатор горизонтально как вам удобно. Возможность отображать результаты в деньгах и в пипсах. Можно скрыть один или оба типа отображения. Два дополнительных поля для ввода количества дней, за которые необходимо показать результаты торговли (по у
Technical indicators every trader should know
Yandong Li
Утилиты
Success comes from knowledge – this is true for most things in life and especially Forex trading. To become successful, a trader needs to learn technical analysis. Technical indicators are a big part of technical analysis. The problem is that, at first sight, names of technical indicators can sound unpleasantly complicated, for example, MACD, RSI or Stochastic. However, we recommend you not to judge a book by its cover. We will provide you with a fair and simple explanation of the most popular t
Graphic shapes
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Graphic Shapes -используя историю,проецирует в текущий момент четыре вида графических фигур, позволяющих определить основные диапазоны движения цены в будущем,а так же даёт понимание основных разворотов рынка ,при этом давая точки входа по приоритету!В панели расположены три вида величины фигур выраженные таймфреймами. Позволяют проводить полный анализ рынка,не используя дополнительные инструменты! Индикатор является мощным инструментом прогноза движения цены на рынке форекс!
FREE
USA Indexes Quant Indicator MT4
Thunder Investment Group Limited
Индикаторы
Property of Vertical Capital Edition:  Gugol_Quants   About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR: This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT4) This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4. However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings. *
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
Утилиты
Инструмент торговой позиции и бэктестирования: Инструмент торговой позиции и бэктестирования, также известный как "Инструмент соотношения риска и вознаграждения", представляет собой всесторонний и инновационный индикатор, разработанный для улучшения вашего технического анализа и торговых стратегий. Инструмент риска представляет собой всестороннее и удобное решение для эффективного управления рисками на рынке форекс. С возможностью предварительного просмотра торговых позиций, включая цену входа
FREE
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Xelar EA
DENIS BRAUN
2 (1)
Эксперты
Имя робота: Xelar EA Описание: Xelar EA - ваш путь к высокорискованным, потенциально очень прибыльным торговым возможностям! Ищете торгового робота, способного предоставить рисковым трейдерам возможность достичь исключительных прибылей? Xelar EA может быть именно тем, что вы искали. Этот высокоспециализированный торговый робот разработан для покорения рынков уникальным и эффективным способом. Информация: После каждой 5 продаж цена увеличивается на $100. Пожалуйста, свяжитесь со мной непосредстве
TrendCore Adaptives FX4
Sabina Fik
Эксперты
TrendCore Adaptive FX — интеллектуальный торговый робот для уверенной торговли на рынке Forex TrendCore Adaptive FX   — это продвинутый алгоритмический торговый советник (эксперт), разработанный для стабильной автоматической торговли на валютном рынке. Он сочетает в себе адаптивные методы анализа тренда, гибкое управление капиталом и надежную защиту капитала. Подходит для использования на большинстве валютных пар, включая мажоры с низким спредом. Советник ориентирован на трейдеров, которые ценят
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Эксперты
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Line Alerter Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор подает оповещения, когда цена касается линий. Вы можете изменить интервал между оповещениями. Вы можете менять цвета и стили линий на ваше усмотрение. Однако у линий должны быть названия "Upper" и "Lower. Используйте индикатор для спокойной торговли. Входные параметры WaitTime: интервал между оповещениями. Инструкция по применению Установите линии на уровни, где вы хотите добавить оповещения.
FREE
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
Утилиты
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Утилиты
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
FREE
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Утилиты
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Drawdown Manager MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный как защитник капитала для управления сделками и обеспечения безопасности вашего торгового счета. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для проп-трейдинговых фирм, повышает качество торговли благодаря продвинутым функциям управления рисками, защищая ваши инвестиции. Он отслеживает и контролирует торговую активность, не выполняя сделки, сосредотачиваясь на защите капитала и оптимизации производительности счета. П
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
Другие продукты этого автора
Super Trend Extended
Dhananjayan V
Индикаторы
The Super Trend Extended Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and making informed trading decisions. It combines a robust trend-following algorithm with advanced filtering options to provide precise entry and exit signals. Key Features: Trend Identification : The indicator effectively highlights the current market trend, whether bullish or bearish, helping traders stay on the right side of the market. Customizable Parameters : Users can adjust sens
Jayz Gold Digger
Dhananjayan V
Эксперты
JayZ GoldDigger – Precision Scalping EA for the 5-Minute Chart Jayz Gold Digger is an automated trading system that analyzes price action across two timeframes to identify trade direction and timing. The main market bias is determined on the 30-minute chart, while entries and exits are managed using signals from the 5-minute chart. The EA opens a position when the longer-term direction changes. While this direction remains active, it may close and re-enter trades based on short-term signals that
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв