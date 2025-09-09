SMC Easy Signal

SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action into easy-to-follow signals that keep traders aligned with the market’s true direction.

Once a signal is detected, SMC Easy Signal automatically plots three dynamic take-profit levels and a stop-loss suggestion based on the volatility of the breakout itself. This allows traders to manage risk and scale out of positions more effectively. Every breakout event is displayed directly on the chart with arrows, labels, and optional zones, making it easy to visualize both bullish and bearish opportunities in real time.

SMC Easy Signal also includes real-time alerts via terminal pop-ups, push notifications, or emails, so you never miss a signal. For additional clarity, a small panel on the chart shows the most recent signal with its entry price, take-profit levels, and stop-loss, keeping all the critical information visible at a glance.

By blending smart money structure with practical trade management tools, SMC Easy Signal offers traders a very simple yet powerful way to approach the market. It cuts through the noise, reduces guesswork, and provides clear, consistent signals that align with professional trading strategies.

Pedro Roque
95
Pedro Roque 2025.12.15 15:58 
 

THis is indicator is paramount for my trading strategy as it is very precise in terms of indicating which market structure is predominant. So it is very userful and it is very powerful on its own as well. THank you for sharing such a great tool!

tabban21
156
tabban21 2025.11.23 16:55 
 

Pleasantly surprised with the good results so far from this indicator. I have tried several and not found a consistent way to be profitable but this one is very simple - m15 buy signals are validated if above 50 MA and then simply take the proposed TPs and protect using proposed SL. So far it has been good and also easy to combine with my 9-5 job since i receive signals alerts via mobile. Would recommend as a worthy investment. Mohammed is brilliant at providing quick support if needed. Also has a telegram group.

Jptrading
307
Jptrading 2025.11.10 05:24 
 

One of the awesome indicators

Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Forex Gump - это полностью готовая полуавтоматическая торговая система. В виде стрелок на экран выводятся сигналы для открытия и закрытия сделок. Все, что вам нужно, это следовать указаниям индикатора. Когда индикатор показывает синюю стрелку, Вам нужно открывать ордер на покупку. Когда индикатор показывает красную стрелку, нужно открывать ордер на продажу. Закрываем ордера когда индикатор рисует желтый крестик. Для того, чтобы получить максимально эффективный результат, рекомендуем использовать
