SEER Spike Detector
- Indicateurs
- Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 20
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR™
The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets
Best on M1 and M5
Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.
What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR?
The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum shifts with pinpoint accuracy.
Built on 3-Level ZigZag Fractal ZigZag confirmations, ATR dynamic trailing stops, and Fluxo 6.0 effective filters, this tool does more than just show arrows.
Whether you’re trading Crash & Boom Indices, Volatility 75, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, or other Forex pairs, the SEER SPIKE DETECTOR adapts to your chart and shows you where the next money-making move is about to begin.
---
Why Traders Love SEER SPIKE DETECTOR
Accurate Spike Forecasting – Anticipates sudden crashes/booms with early warning arrows.
Multi-Layer Confirmation – Signals only appear when multiple conditions align (ZigZag + Fluxo + ATR filters).
Flexible on Any Chart – Best on M1 and M5, but works effectively across H1, H4.
Spike Catcher for Crash/Boom – Catch massive spikes before the crowd jumps in.
No Guesswork – Arrows
---
How It Works
The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR combines price action fractals, ZigZag swing points, and ATR volatility control to filter fakeouts. Here’s the process:
1. Identify Market Extremes – Uses 3-Level ZigZag & Fractal logic to spot reversal zones.
2. Confirmation with Fluxo 6.0 – Ensures only high-probability setups print signals.
3. Spike Alerts – Specially optimized for Crash & Boom indices to catch reversal spikes.
---
Example in Action (Crash 500 Index)
Scenario A (Before Spike): Indicator shows an up arrow + "BUY NOW" signal.
Scenario B (After Spike): Market confirms the reversal with a massive spike in your favor.
Result: Early entry before the market explosion.
---
Who is it for?
Traders who scalp Crash & Boom500 indices.
Swing traders on Volatility 75, Gold (XAUUSD), and GBPUSD.
Beginners who need clear, easy-to-follow signals.
Professionals looking to filter noise and confirm setups.
---
Features at a Glance
BUY/SELL arrows with text alerts (never miss a signal).
Stop-hunting detection (filters false spikes).
Popup, Email & Push Notifications (optional).
Customizable colors and styles to fit any chart template.
---
Why SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is Different
Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your screen with random arrows, SEER SPIKE DETECTOR:
Waits for multi-indicator agreement before firing
Built with a mathematical ATR engine for adaptive volatility filtering.
Proven effective on both synthetic and forex markets.
---
Package Includes
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR.ex5 (ready-to-use indicator file)
User Guide – how to install, customize & interpret signals
Video Tutorial – step-by-step setup & strategy
Lifetime Support – direct contact with developer (WhatsApp & Email)