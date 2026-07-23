Nova SuperTrend Follower



See the market clearly. Trade with precision. Follow the trend with confidence.

The Nova SuperTrend Follower is a powerful, multi-layered indicator combining institutional VWAP with a fully customizable dual EMA system. It cuts through the noise to give you crystal-clear market visibility, perfect entry timing, and early reversal detection.

The Core Components

VWAP — The Volume Anchor

Tracks institutional money flow. Unlike standard averages, VWAP filters out low-volume noise and false breakouts. It acts as a dynamic magnet for price, providing high-confidence, volume-backed entry triggers.

Short EMA — Fast Momentum (User-Defined Length)

Captures immediate price shifts. Because you control the length, it adapts to your exact style. It triggers early reversal warnings and momentum shifts before the crowd reacts.

Long EMA — Macro Trend (User-Defined Length)

Your strategic compass. Defines the dominant trend to keep you on the right side of the market, drastically increasing your win rate and filtering out counter-trend risks.