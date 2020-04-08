SEER SPIKE DETECTOR™





The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets





SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75

Best on M1 and M5

Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.





What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR?





The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum shifts with pinpoint accuracy.

Built on 3-Level ZigZag Fractal ZigZag confirmations, ATR dynamic trailing stops, and Fluxo 6.0 effective filters, this tool does more than just show arrows.





Whether you're trading Crash & Boom Indices, Volatility 75, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, or other Forex pairs, the SEER SPIKE DETECTOR adapts to your chart and shows you where the next money-making move is about to begin.









Why Traders Love SEER SPIKE DETECTOR





Accurate Spike Forecasting – Anticipates sudden crashes/booms with early warning arrows.

Multi-Layer Confirmation – Signals only appear when multiple conditions align (ZigZag + Fluxo + ATR filters).

Flexible on Any Chart – Best on M1 and M5, but works effectively across H1, H4.

Spike Catcher for Crash/Boom – Catch massive spikes before the crowd jumps in.

No Guesswork – Arrows









How It Works





The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR combines price action fractals, ZigZag swing points, and ATR volatility control to filter fakeouts. Here's the process:





1. Identify Market Extremes – Uses 3-Level ZigZag & Fractal logic to spot reversal zones.









2. Confirmation with Fluxo 6.0 – Ensures only high-probability setups print signals.









3. Spike Alerts – Specially optimized for Crash & Boom indices to catch reversal spikes.

















Example in Action (Crash 500 Index)





Scenario A (Before Spike): Indicator shows an up arrow + "BUY NOW" signal.





Scenario B (After Spike): Market confirms the reversal with a massive spike in your favor.

Result: Early entry before the market explosion.













Who is it for?





Traders who scalp Crash & Boom500 indices.

Swing traders on Volatility 75, Gold (XAUUSD), and GBPUSD.

Beginners who need clear, easy-to-follow signals.

Professionals looking to filter noise and confirm setups.









Features at a Glance





BUY/SELL arrows with text alerts (never miss a signal).





Stop-hunting detection (filters false spikes).





Popup, Email & Push Notifications (optional).





Customizable colors and styles to fit any chart template.













Why SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is Different





Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your screen with random arrows, SEER SPIKE DETECTOR:

Waits for multi-indicator agreement before firing

Built with a mathematical ATR engine for adaptive volatility filtering.

Proven effective on both synthetic and forex markets.









Package Includes





SEER SPIKE DETECTOR.ex5 (ready-to-use indicator file)

User Guide – how to install, customize & interpret signals

Video Tutorial – step-by-step setup & strategy

Lifetime Support – direct contact with developer (WhatsApp & Email)