Golden Retirement EA

Overview: The Golden Retirement EA is not just another grid system; it is a smart, self-adapting trading engine designed to navigate the complexities of the modern Forex and Metals market. Built with a "Safety First" philosophy, this EA combines the power of Volatility Breakout logic with a proprietary Smart Recovery System.

Unlike static Expert Advisors that fail when market conditions change, Golden Retirement EA actively monitors market volatility and trend strength. It automatically expands or contracts its grid distances and profit targets based on the market's "heartbeat." Whether the market is ranging or trending, the EA adapts its strategy to secure profits while protecting your equity.

Why Choose Golden Retirement EA?

  • 🧠 Artificial Intelligence Logic: The EA does not blindly open trades. It uses a "Smart Adaptive" module that calculates the strength of the current trend and volatility. If the market is too dangerous, it waits. If the trend is strong, it optimizes entry points.

  • 🛡️ Dual Recovery Modes: Choose between Traditional Averaging (classic pullback trading) or Zone Recovery Hedging (a defensive mechanism to neutralize drawdowns in difficult markets).

  • 📉 Dynamic Risk Management: The grid distance and Take Profit levels are not fixed; they breathe with the market. In high volatility, the EA widens its safety nets. In low volatility, it tightens them to capture quick profits.

  • 🛑 Advanced Protection: Includes Daily Profit/Loss limits, a Sideways Market Filter to avoid choppy conditions, and a hard Equity Drawdown Stop to preserve your capital.

Key Features:

  1. Smart Entry Systems: Select between Instant Execution (Scalping) or Volatility Breakout (Pending Orders) to catch market momentum.

  2. Adaptive Grid Architecture: The EA automatically calculates the optimal distance between orders based on real-time market noise.

  3. Pro Dashboard: A clean, informative panel on your chart displays real-time stats, drawdown, profit for the day, and current adaptive status.

  4. News & Spread Filters: Automatically pauses trading during dangerous spreads or erratic price movements.

  5. Recovery Boost: Intelligent logic that accelerates recovery when a drawdown persists, aiming to exit the basket at breakeven or small profit quickly.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

User Manual / Parameters Guide

Below is the complete explanation of the EA settings.

1. Strategy & Entry Settings

  • Entry Strategy Mode:

    • Instant_Execution: Enters trades immediately based on trend signals (Scalping mode).

    • Volatility_Breakout: Places pending orders to catch strong market moves (Recommended).

  • InpStrategyProfile: Sets the sensitivity of the internal trend analysis.

    • Short: Faster reaction, more trades.

    • Medium: Balanced approach.

    • Long: Conservative, follows longer-term trends.

  • UseHigherTimeframeFilter: If true, the EA checks a higher timeframe to ensure it is trading in the direction of the overall trend.

2. Trading Session & Time Filters

  • UseTimeFilter: Enables specific trading hours.

  • StartHour / StopHour: The window in which the EA is allowed to open the first trade of a basket.

  • TradeOnFriday: If false, the EA will not open new trade series on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.

3. Lot Size & Risk Management

  • Lots: Fixed lot size for the first trade (used if MaximumRisk is 0).

  • MaximumRisk: Calculates lot size automatically based on a percentage of your free margin.

  • MaxSpread: The maximum allowed spread (in points). The EA acts as a spread filter and will pause if this is exceeded.

4. Grid System Strategy (The Core)

  • InpGridStrategy:

    • Traditional_Averaging: Opens new orders at better prices (averaging down) to lower the break-even point.

    • Zone_Recovery_Hedging: Uses a smart hedging mechanism to lock in drawdowns and trade out of them safely.

  • InpGridDistanceMode:

    • Fixed_Points: Uses a strict distance between grid orders.

    • Adaptive: (Recommended) Automatically calculates the best distance based on current market volatility.

  • InpGridAdaptiveMode: Controls how the AI adjusts the grid.

    • Adapt_Auto: Fully automatic adjustment based on trend strength and volatility.

    • Adapt_Conservative: Uses wider distances for safety.

    • Adapt_Aggressive: Uses tighter distances for faster recovery.

5. Grid Distances & Multipliers

  • Grid_Distance: Base distance (in points) for the next order (used as a baseline for the Adaptive calculation).

  • Grid_Lot_Exponent: The multiplier for the volume of subsequent orders (Martingale factor).

  • Grid_Max_Trades: The maximum number of orders allowed in a single basket.

  • Grid_TakeProfit_Pips: The target profit for the entire basket (in pips).

  • InpGridTakeProfitMode:

    • Fixed_Pips: Uses the static value above.

    • ATR_Based: Dynamically adjusts the Take Profit target based on market range (easier to hit in low volatility).

6. Signal Filters (Smart Logic)

  • UseSidewaysFilter: A sophisticated algorithm that detects "choppy" or flat markets. If detected, the EA will pause to prevent getting stuck in a range.

  • InpVolatilityFilterMode:

    • Range: Only trades when volatility is normal (avoids dead markets and extreme crashes).

    • High_Only: Only trades when the market is moving fast.

  • UseSmartPauseSystem: If enabled, the EA detects consecutive losses or dangerous conditions and forces a temporary pause to let the market settle.

7. Stop Loss & Protection

  • UseGridStopLoss: Enables a hard Stop Loss for the entire basket of trades.

  • InpGridStopLossType:

    • Money: Closes all trades if a specific currency loss is reached.

    • Percentage: Closes all trades if a % of the balance is lost.

    • Dynamic_ATR: (New) A trailing "breathing" stop loss that follows the basket at a safe distance determined by volatility.

  • UseEquityDDStop: The "Emergency Brake." If the account equity drops by this percentage (e.g., 25%), all trades are closed immediately to save the remaining capital.

8. Daily Limits

  • UseDailyLimits: Enables daily targets.

  • DailyProfitTarget: The EA will stop trading for the day once this profit (in money) is reached.

  • DailyDrawdownLimit: The EA will close all trades and stop for the day if this drawdown % is hit.

9. Dashboard Settings

  • InpShowDashboard: Displays the professional info panel on the chart.

  • InpDashboardPosition: Choose which corner of the chart the dashboard appears in.

  • ShowProfitOnChart: Displays the profit/loss of closed trades directly on the chart candles for visual analysis.

Legal Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk to your invested capital. Please read and understand the risks completely before investing. Past performance of the Golden Retirement EA is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a Demo account first.

