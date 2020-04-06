Golden Retirement EA

Overview: The Golden Retirement EA is not just another grid system; it is a smart, self-adapting trading engine designed to navigate the complexities of the modern Forex and Metals market. Built with a "Safety First" philosophy, this EA combines the power of Volatility Breakout logic with a proprietary Smart Recovery System.

Unlike static Expert Advisors that fail when market conditions change, Golden Retirement EA actively monitors market volatility and trend strength. It automatically expands or contracts its grid distances and profit targets based on the market's "heartbeat." Whether the market is ranging or trending, the EA adapts its strategy to secure profits while protecting your equity.

Why Choose Golden Retirement EA?

  • 🧠 Artificial Intelligence Logic: The EA does not blindly open trades. It uses a "Smart Adaptive" module that calculates the strength of the current trend and volatility. If the market is too dangerous, it waits. If the trend is strong, it optimizes entry points.

  • 🛡️ Dual Recovery Modes: Choose between Traditional Averaging (classic pullback trading) or Zone Recovery Hedging (a defensive mechanism to neutralize drawdowns in difficult markets).

  • 📉 Dynamic Risk Management: The grid distance and Take Profit levels are not fixed; they breathe with the market. In high volatility, the EA widens its safety nets. In low volatility, it tightens them to capture quick profits.

  • 🛑 Advanced Protection: Includes Daily Profit/Loss limits, a Sideways Market Filter to avoid choppy conditions, and a hard Equity Drawdown Stop to preserve your capital.

Key Features:

  1. Smart Entry Systems: Select between Instant Execution (Scalping) or Volatility Breakout (Pending Orders) to catch market momentum.

  2. Adaptive Grid Architecture: The EA automatically calculates the optimal distance between orders based on real-time market noise.

  3. Pro Dashboard: A clean, informative panel on your chart displays real-time stats, drawdown, profit for the day, and current adaptive status.

  4. News & Spread Filters: Automatically pauses trading during dangerous spreads or erratic price movements.

  5. Recovery Boost: Intelligent logic that accelerates recovery when a drawdown persists, aiming to exit the basket at breakeven or small profit quickly.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

User Manual / Parameters Guide

Below is the complete explanation of the EA settings.

1. Strategy & Entry Settings

  • Entry Strategy Mode:

    • Instant_Execution: Enters trades immediately based on trend signals (Scalping mode).

    • Volatility_Breakout: Places pending orders to catch strong market moves (Recommended).

  • InpStrategyProfile: Sets the sensitivity of the internal trend analysis.

    • Short: Faster reaction, more trades.

    • Medium: Balanced approach.

    • Long: Conservative, follows longer-term trends.

  • UseHigherTimeframeFilter: If true, the EA checks a higher timeframe to ensure it is trading in the direction of the overall trend.

2. Trading Session & Time Filters

  • UseTimeFilter: Enables specific trading hours.

  • StartHour / StopHour: The window in which the EA is allowed to open the first trade of a basket.

  • TradeOnFriday: If false, the EA will not open new trade series on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.

3. Lot Size & Risk Management

  • Lots: Fixed lot size for the first trade (used if MaximumRisk is 0).

  • MaximumRisk: Calculates lot size automatically based on a percentage of your free margin.

  • MaxSpread: The maximum allowed spread (in points). The EA acts as a spread filter and will pause if this is exceeded.

4. Grid System Strategy (The Core)

  • InpGridStrategy:

    • Traditional_Averaging: Opens new orders at better prices (averaging down) to lower the break-even point.

    • Zone_Recovery_Hedging: Uses a smart hedging mechanism to lock in drawdowns and trade out of them safely.

  • InpGridDistanceMode:

    • Fixed_Points: Uses a strict distance between grid orders.

    • Adaptive: (Recommended) Automatically calculates the best distance based on current market volatility.

  • InpGridAdaptiveMode: Controls how the AI adjusts the grid.

    • Adapt_Auto: Fully automatic adjustment based on trend strength and volatility.

    • Adapt_Conservative: Uses wider distances for safety.

    • Adapt_Aggressive: Uses tighter distances for faster recovery.

5. Grid Distances & Multipliers

  • Grid_Distance: Base distance (in points) for the next order (used as a baseline for the Adaptive calculation).

  • Grid_Lot_Exponent: The multiplier for the volume of subsequent orders (Martingale factor).

  • Grid_Max_Trades: The maximum number of orders allowed in a single basket.

  • Grid_TakeProfit_Pips: The target profit for the entire basket (in pips).

  • InpGridTakeProfitMode:

    • Fixed_Pips: Uses the static value above.

    • ATR_Based: Dynamically adjusts the Take Profit target based on market range (easier to hit in low volatility).

6. Signal Filters (Smart Logic)

  • UseSidewaysFilter: A sophisticated algorithm that detects "choppy" or flat markets. If detected, the EA will pause to prevent getting stuck in a range.

  • InpVolatilityFilterMode:

    • Range: Only trades when volatility is normal (avoids dead markets and extreme crashes).

    • High_Only: Only trades when the market is moving fast.

  • UseSmartPauseSystem: If enabled, the EA detects consecutive losses or dangerous conditions and forces a temporary pause to let the market settle.

7. Stop Loss & Protection

  • UseGridStopLoss: Enables a hard Stop Loss for the entire basket of trades.

  • InpGridStopLossType:

    • Money: Closes all trades if a specific currency loss is reached.

    • Percentage: Closes all trades if a % of the balance is lost.

    • Dynamic_ATR: (New) A trailing "breathing" stop loss that follows the basket at a safe distance determined by volatility.

  • UseEquityDDStop: The "Emergency Brake." If the account equity drops by this percentage (e.g., 25%), all trades are closed immediately to save the remaining capital.

8. Daily Limits

  • UseDailyLimits: Enables daily targets.

  • DailyProfitTarget: The EA will stop trading for the day once this profit (in money) is reached.

  • DailyDrawdownLimit: The EA will close all trades and stop for the day if this drawdown % is hit.

9. Dashboard Settings

  • InpShowDashboard: Displays the professional info panel on the chart.

  • InpDashboardPosition: Choose which corner of the chart the dashboard appears in.

  • ShowProfitOnChart: Displays the profit/loss of closed trades directly on the chart candles for visual analysis.

Legal Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk to your invested capital. Please read and understand the risks completely before investing. Past performance of the Golden Retirement EA is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a Demo account first.

Produtos recomendados
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses tim
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Swift Gold EA MT4
Vadim Korolyuk
Experts
SwiftGold   — because speed and precision make profit High-Volatility Gold Scalping Robot (MQL4) SwiftGold is an advanced automated trading robot developed for fast and aggressive scalping on the gold market (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 4. Built for moments of high market volatility, SwiftGold seeks to capture maximum profit in the shortest time possible — without using grid strategies or Martingale systems. Stop loss is dynamic, depending on volatility.  Set file  in the " comments ". Key Features:
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Adicionada a capacidade de alterar o tamanho do lote e tornar o EA o mais barato possível. Ao comprá-lo, você receberá suporte e futuras atualizações. Por favor, apoie a sua evolução. Este EA está pronto para uso. AussiePrecision   é um Expert Advisor (EA) sensível ao tempo para MetaTrader 5, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas AUD/USD. Ele foi desenvolvido para executar operações em momentos pré-definidos e controlados, sendo ideal para traders que desejam automatizar entradas com al
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Wait and See
Safa Erden
Experts
Wait & See Wait & See is a fully automated Expert Advisor. No manual trading is suggested. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe. WARNING: Wait & See  uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with  Wait & See , do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders. Wait & See  is based on three main steps: Open a new order, martingale if needed and take profit. Open new order:  Wait & See uses the MAC
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Flying Dutchman EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
O Expert Advisor determina o plano e define os níveis para a abertura de pedidos. Construído em um modelo usando um algoritmo de grade avançado e proteção contra o aumento da volatilidade durante os comunicados à imprensa. Aplica níveis dinâmicos para definir novas ordens, stop loss, take profit e trailing stop invisíveis para o corretor. Se você definir MagicNumber = 0, o EA pode ser usado na negociação semiautomática. Uma posição pode ser aberta manualmente e o suporte da posição pode ser
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Ant nest 7 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (2)
Experts
Prazo: 1H Símbolo: EURUSD EA totalmente automática que tem 7 EAs diferentes embalados num só! Os diferentes EAs são cuidadosamente selecionados para combinar uns com os outros. Todas elas seguem a tendência e todas trabalham com diferentes indicadores para equilibrar a sua força. Esta EA é feita para uso a longo prazo e funciona melhor quando o mercado está estável. Este EA tem uma função para que possa vender todas as encomendas com lucro, ou sobre um determinado lucro com um simples clique
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Radiant Trend EA
Khandokar Shakil Rana
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
EuroCapital Turbo FX
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Experts
EuroCapital Turbo FX – The Ultimate EURUSD Power Engine (M15 – 2015 to 2025) EuroCapital Turbo FX is not just an Expert Advisor. It is the culmination of a decade of evolution , more than 900 precisely executed market decisions , and a trading engine crafted to navigate EURUSD with the finesse of a true quantitative machine. Through ten years of shifting conditions, market cycles, economic shocks, political turbulence, volatility spikes, and unpredictable news events, this system remained stea
Smart Grid Pullback System
David Valentin
Experts
Smart Grid Pullback System — Fully Automated Grid & Martingale EA Smart Grid Pullback System is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market retracements using a powerful grid and martingale strategy. It opens positions based on pullback patterns and trend direction, with automatic position management, dynamic lot sizing, and drawdown control. Live Signal High Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318547?source=Site +Signals+My ️ Key Features: Grid Strategy — Automat
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Baixar Versão de Teste Como Funciona Quando o EA está ativo, ele analisará o gráfico com base no parâmetro de Modo de Execução. Se não houver posições existentes no gráfico, o EA entrará em uma negociação com base no parâmetro. Se a tendência for de alta, ele entrará em uma negociação de compra, e se for de baixa, entrará em uma negociação de venda. Além disso, ele definirá uma ordem de stop loss a uma certa distância do preço de abertura da negociação, se a variável de stop loss for maior que
MMMBollingerXRSI for Trend and Scalping
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMMBollingerXRSI EA strategy: The robot keeps checking RSI and Bollinger Bands all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If the currency pair's prices breaks the RSI upper line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands upper line, it sends a sell order. If the currency pair's price breaks the RSI lower line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands lower line, it sends a buy order. It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM pro
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Experts
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
Experts
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout com precisão de ordem pendente "Nusantara" é um Expert Advisor (EA) baseado numa estratégia de breakout box que é melhorada com a execução de ordens pendentes distanciadas e equipada com um sistema de alternância de gestão de risco. Concebido para traders sérios que desejam uma estratégia automatizada e segura que se mantenha flexível face às mudança
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko é um Expert Advisor (EA) especial , construído sobre uma estratégia comprovada que foi otimizada e testada ao longo de muitos anos. Ele já foi testado em contas reais e demonstrou consistentemente um desempenho lucrativo e de baixo risco . Agora decidimos disponibilizá-lo ao público. Signal live     Quatro meses de conta real  Instalação fácil  Funciona em qualquer corretora (conta ECN recomendada)  Depósito mínimo: 100 USD  Suporte 24/7  Compre o Jesko uma vez – receba nossos
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (42)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $ Sinal ao vivo >>>>> Clique Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risc
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
O aprendizado profundo está remodelando o comércio de ouro, e assistentes inteligentes, como jardineiros, cuidam de jardins de negociação. O "Gold Garden" EA emprega tecnologia inteligente de aprendizado profundo e 20 anos de treinamento de dados para melhorar significativamente o desempenho da estratégia. Com ele, o trading se torna mais fácil e inteligente. Vamos nos unir para iniciar a era do trading inteligente e transformar o trading em um jardim de felicidade. Este será o seu exclusivo Gol
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Apresentando o One Gold EA, um sofisticado robô de negociação para ouro na plataforma Meta Trader, desenvolvido para auxiliar os traders com análises avançadas de mercado. Nossa tecnologia proprietária alavanca redes neurais e algoritmos baseados em dados para analisar dados históricos e em tempo real do mercado de ouro, fornecendo insights que podem auxiliar na tomada de decisões. Ao contrário das estratégias manuais tradicionais, o One Gold EA opera com intervenção mínima, agilizando o process
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado, projetado para negociações estáveis e seguras no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi projetado com ênfase no controle rigoroso de riscos e na ausência de estratégias perigosas como martingale, grids ou médias. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Como funciona O Pingo analisa padrões de preços e dinâmicas de mercado de curto prazo usando filtros de volatilidade inteligentes. O robô identifica zonas de i
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Consultor Especialista DualGrid DualGrid é um Expert Advisor (EA) de grade multiestratégia projetado para fornecer controle de risco flexível, lógica de grade avançada e comportamento de execução cuidadosamente testado. O EA integra duas estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma desenvolvida com uma abordagem distinta para interação com o mercado, permitindo que os traders adaptem o EA a diferentes preferências de risco e condições de negociação. Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem pr
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (218% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 820$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário