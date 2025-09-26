Golden Retirement EA

Golden Retirement EA - Intelligent Automation for the Gold Market

The Golden Retirement EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor, specifically designed for traders seeking consistency and safety when trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Its essence combines a sophisticated trend-following strategy with a robust risk management system, making it a complete tool for both experienced and novice traders.

Core Concept

Operating in a scalper style, the Golden Retirement EA was developed to capitalize on major market movements. Its algorithm identifies active trends and aims to enter in their direction, using a set of advanced filters to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Trend Strategy: The core of the EA uses an advanced algorithm to identify the direction of market strength, allowing it to adapt to changing scenarios and always trade in favor of the prevailing trend.

  • Intelligent and Adaptive Grid System: Instead of a common grid, the EA offers a position management system that can adapt to market volatility. You can choose between a fixed distance or an adaptive distance based on the ATR indicator, causing the EA to automatically adjust to calmer or more volatile markets.

  • Multi-Level Risk Management: Safety is our priority. The EA is equipped with multiple layers of protection for your capital:

    • Grid Stop Loss: Set a maximum loss for a set of orders, either in a monetary value or as a percentage of the account.

    • Partial Close and Breakeven: Realize partial profits and protect the operation by automatically moving the Stop Loss to the entry point.

    • Grid Trailing Stop: Protect the profits of a basket of orders with a trailing stop that follows the average price.

    • Daily Targets and Limits: Establish a daily profit target and a maximum drawdown limit to ensure discipline and protect your earnings.

  • Professional-Grade Market Filters:

    • News Filter: Avoid high volatility and widened spreads during important economic events. The EA automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news.

    • Trading Session Filter: Configure the EA to operate only during the hours of greatest liquidity or those that best fit your strategy.

    • Sideways Market and Volatility Filter: The robot can identify trendless or low-volatility markets, pausing operations to avoid low-probability entries.

Who is the Golden Retirement EA for?

This EA is ideal for the trader who wants to automate their XAUUSD operations with a tool that values safety and consistency, intelligently following market trends and protecting capital first and foremost.

Parameter Explanations

Startup Settings

  • Reset Max DD on Initialization?: If true, the maximum drawdown statistic recorded by the EA will be reset every time the EA starts (or is re-initialized on the chart). If false, it will continue tracking from the last recorded value.

Magic & Comments

  • Magic Number: This is a unique number that the EA uses to identify and manage its own trades. Important: If you run this EA on multiple charts or with other EAs, make sure each one has a different Magic Number to avoid conflicts.

Alerts & Notifications

  • Enable/Disable All Alerts?: Master switch to turn all notifications on or off.

  • Enable On-Screen Alerts?: If true, you will receive standard pop-up alerts inside the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

  • Enable Push Notifications to Mobile?: If true, notifications will be sent to your MT4 mobile app. You must configure your MetaQuotes ID in the terminal's settings for this to work.

  • Enable Email Alerts?: If true, email notifications will be sent. You must configure your email settings in the terminal's options.

Dashboard Settings

  • Show/Hide Information Dashboard?: Toggles the on-screen display panel which shows key information about the EA's status and account metrics.

  • Dashboard X/Y Position: Adjusts the horizontal (X) and vertical (Y) position of the dashboard on your chart.

  • Color Settings: Customize the colors for the dashboard's text, profit values, and loss values.

Profit Display Settings

  • Show/Hide order profit on the chart?: If true, the profit or loss from closed trade baskets will be displayed directly on the chart where they were closed.

  • Maximum number of profit labels: Sets a limit on how many profit/loss labels are shown on the chart to keep it clean.

  • Profit label font size/text color: Customizes the appearance of the profit labels.

Entry Strategy

  • Entry Strategy Mode:

    • Instant_Execution: The EA will open a market order immediately when a trade signal is confirmed.

    • ATR_Breakout: Instead of a market order, the EA will place a pending stop order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's high/low and the ATR value.

Higher Timeframe Filter

  • Enable/Disable Higher Timeframe Filter?: If true, the EA will only open trades that are aligned with the main trend on a higher timeframe, adding an extra layer of confirmation.

  • Higher Timeframe for Trend Confirmation: Select the timeframe (e.g., H1, H4) for the trend filter.

  • MA Period for Higher Timeframe: The moving average period used on the higher timeframe to determine the main trend direction.

News Filter

  • Enable/Disable News Filter?: If true, the EA will pause trading around high-impact news events to avoid volatility spikes. Requires allowing web requests to https://nfs.faireconomy.media in your MT4 settings.

  • Currencies to filter: A comma-separated list of currencies to monitor for news (e.g., USD,EUR).

  • Pause Before/After News_Minutes: Sets how many minutes before and after a news event the EA should stop trading.

  • Filter High/Medium/Low Impact: Choose which level of news impact will trigger a trading pause.

  • Show News Lines/Past News: Toggles vertical lines on the chart for upcoming and past news events.

Trading Session

  • Enable/Disable Trading Session Filter?: If true, the EA will only trade during a specific time window.

  • Allow trading on Fridays?: If false, the EA will not open new trades on Friday.

  • Start/Stop Hour: Defines the trading hours (broker server time) for Monday-Thursday and Friday separately.

Strategy Profile & Appearance

  • Strategy Profile: Selects a pre-configured set of internal parameters for the core trading strategy.

    • Short: More sensitive to short-term price movements.

    • Medium: A balanced profile.

    • Long: Focuses on longer, more established trends.

  • Trend line color: Customizes the color of the trend line drawn on the chart.

Trading Parameters

  • Initial fixed lot: The lot size for the first trade if Maximum Risk is set to 0.

  • Maximum risk per trade (%): If greater than 0, this enables automatic lot sizing based on a percentage of your account's free margin. This overrides the fixed lot.

  • Lot decrease factor after losses: A risk management feature that can reduce the lot size after a series of losses.

  • Maximum spread in POINTS: The EA will not open new trades if the current spread is higher than this value. (Note: 1 pip = 10 points).

Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Take Profit in POINTS (Single Order): The take profit for the first trade in a series. This is not used when the grid is active.

  • Stop Loss in POINTS (Single Order): The stop loss for the first trade in a series. This is not used when the grid is active.

Signal Filters

  • Enable sideways market filter?: If true, uses an internal filter to pause trading when the market is detected to be moving sideways with no clear trend.

  • Volatility Filter Mode: Pauses trading based on market volatility. Range operates in an ideal volatility window, while High_Only only trades in high-volatility conditions.

  • Enable RSI confirmation filter?: An optional filter that uses the RSI indicator to provide extra confirmation for entry signals.

Exit Strategy

  • Enable/Disable Advanced Exit Signal?: If true, the EA activates a powerful, confirmation-based logic to close an entire grid of trades when a strong trend reversal is detected.

  • Timeframe for Advanced Exit Signal: Allows you to choose the timeframe on which the reversal signal is analyzed. A higher timeframe provides a more confirmed (but slower) signal.

Trailing Stop (Single Order)

  • Trailing Stop in POINTS: A trailing stop that only applies to single orders when the grid system is not in use.

Breakeven

  • Enable breakeven?: If true, the stop loss will be moved to a small profit after the trade has moved a certain distance in your favor.

  • When to move to breakeven (in pips): The amount of profit required before the stop loss is moved.

  • How many pips to move SL: How far past the open price the stop loss will be moved (e.g., open price + 2.5 pips).

Grid System

  • Enable/Disable Grid system?: Master switch for the grid functionality.

  • Grid Distance Mode:

    • Fixed_Points: The distance between grid trades is a fixed number of points.

    • Adaptive: The distance automatically adapts to market volatility using the ATR indicator.

  • Grid Distance / Adaptive Multiplier: The value used for the distance calculation in the selected mode.

  • Grid_Max_Trades: The maximum number of trades allowed in a single grid.

  • Grid_Lot_Exponent: The multiplier for the lot size of subsequent grid trades (e.g., 1.2 means each new trade is 20% larger than the previous one's base).

  • Enable Grid Partial Close?: If true, the EA will close a portion of the most profitable trades in a grid once a certain profit level is reached, securing some profit.

  • Move SL to BE after partial close?: If true, after a partial close, the stop loss for the remaining trades in the grid will be moved to the average entry price (breakeven).

Grid Take Profit

  • Grid Take Profit Mode: Defines how the overall take profit for the entire grid is calculated. Can be a Fixed_Pips value or ATR_Based for an adaptive target.

  • Grid_TakeProfit_Pips / ATR_Multiplier: The value used for the take profit calculation in the selected mode.

Grid Stop Loss

  • Enable/Disable Grid Basket Stop Loss?: If true, the EA will close the entire grid if the total floating loss reaches a predefined limit.

  • How to calculate the stop loss:

    • Money: The stop loss is a fixed amount in your account currency (e.g., $100).

    • Percentage: The stop loss is a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 5%).

  • Value for the SL: The specific value (either money or %) for the stop loss.

Post-Stop Loss Pause

  • Pause trading after a basket SL is hit?: If true, the EA will temporarily stop opening new trades after a grid stop loss is triggered.

  • How many minutes to pause: The duration of the trading pause.

Grid Trailing Stop

  • Enable/Disable Grid Trailing Stop?: If true, a trailing stop will be applied to the entire grid basket once it reaches a certain level of profit.

  • PIPS of profit to ACTIVATE: The profit required for the trailing stop to become active.

  • Distance in PIPS the stop will follow: How far behind the current price the stop will be placed.

Daily Targets and Limits

  • Enable/Disable Daily Targets and Limits?: If true, the EA will stop trading for the rest of the day after hitting a profit target or a loss limit.

  • Daily profit target (in account currency): The profit amount that will trigger the EA to stop for the day.

  • Daily Drawdown limit (in %): The maximum daily loss (realized + floating) as a percentage of the account balance that will trigger the EA to close all trades and stop.

Account Protection (Equity DD Stop)

  • Enable Equity Drawdown Stop?: A master account protection feature. If true, the EA will close all its trades and pause if the account's equity drawdown reaches a specified percentage.

  • Equity DD % to trigger stop: The drawdown percentage from the peak equity value that will trigger this protection.

  • How many minutes to pause after stop: The duration of the trading pause after this feature is triggered.

NOTE!

The Importance of Testing Golden Retirement EA on a Demo Account

Hello,

Thank you for your interest and dedication in testing the Golden Retirement EA. I perfectly understand your desire to perform backtests in the Strategy Tester, as this is a standard and very useful practice for most robots.

However, I need to be transparent about an important particularity of our EA: it was designed with a specific structure that makes it incompatible with the simulation method of the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

Why is backtesting not reliable for this EA?

Higher Timeframe Filter: The EA uses a trend filter on a higher timeframe (like H1) to confirm the direction of its trades. The MT4 tester, when running on an M5 chart, does not use real H1 data; it attempts to "simulate" this timeframe from M1 data, which leads to significant inaccuracies. The signal the EA "sees" in the test is not the same as what it would see in real-time.

Data Quality: The standard MT4 tester offers a modeling quality of 90% at best. Due to its grid nature and precision, the Golden Retirement EA is sensitive to exact price movements. The inaccuracy in backtest data can lead to trades being opened and closed at completely different times than they would in a real account.

Dynamic Market Conditions: The robot is built to react to real-time market conditions, such as spread variations, which a backtest with a fixed spread cannot faithfully replicate.

For these reasons, the results of a backtest in MT4—whether positive or negative—are not reliable and do not represent the actual performance of the Golden Retirement EA.

The Correct Solution: Demo Account Testing

For a correct and accurate evaluation, the only recommended and guaranteed way to test the EA is on a demo account. On a demo account, the robot operates with the same real-time market data, variable spread, and correct calculation of all its indicators, faithfully reflecting how it will perform.

Our recommendation is not intended to make things difficult, but rather to ensure you have an accurate and realistic view of the EA's potential. Please set it up on a demo account for a few days to observe its real behavior.

We are available for any questions you may have during the process.





