Golden Retirement EA

Overview: The Golden Retirement EA is not just another grid system; it is a smart, self-adapting trading engine designed to navigate the complexities of the modern Forex and Metals market. Built with a "Safety First" philosophy, this EA combines the power of Volatility Breakout logic with a proprietary Smart Recovery System.

Unlike static Expert Advisors that fail when market conditions change, Golden Retirement EA actively monitors market volatility and trend strength. It automatically expands or contracts its grid distances and profit targets based on the market's "heartbeat." Whether the market is ranging or trending, the EA adapts its strategy to secure profits while protecting your equity.

Why Choose Golden Retirement EA?

  • 🧠 Artificial Intelligence Logic: The EA does not blindly open trades. It uses a "Smart Adaptive" module that calculates the strength of the current trend and volatility. If the market is too dangerous, it waits. If the trend is strong, it optimizes entry points.

  • 🛡️ Dual Recovery Modes: Choose between Traditional Averaging (classic pullback trading) or Zone Recovery Hedging (a defensive mechanism to neutralize drawdowns in difficult markets).

  • 📉 Dynamic Risk Management: The grid distance and Take Profit levels are not fixed; they breathe with the market. In high volatility, the EA widens its safety nets. In low volatility, it tightens them to capture quick profits.

  • 🛑 Advanced Protection: Includes Daily Profit/Loss limits, a Sideways Market Filter to avoid choppy conditions, and a hard Equity Drawdown Stop to preserve your capital.

Key Features:

  1. Smart Entry Systems: Select between Instant Execution (Scalping) or Volatility Breakout (Pending Orders) to catch market momentum.

  2. Adaptive Grid Architecture: The EA automatically calculates the optimal distance between orders based on real-time market noise.

  3. Pro Dashboard: A clean, informative panel on your chart displays real-time stats, drawdown, profit for the day, and current adaptive status.

  4. News & Spread Filters: Automatically pauses trading during dangerous spreads or erratic price movements.

  5. Recovery Boost: Intelligent logic that accelerates recovery when a drawdown persists, aiming to exit the basket at breakeven or small profit quickly.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

User Manual / Parameters Guide

Below is the complete explanation of the EA settings.

1. Strategy & Entry Settings

  • Entry Strategy Mode:

    • Instant_Execution: Enters trades immediately based on trend signals (Scalping mode).

    • Volatility_Breakout: Places pending orders to catch strong market moves (Recommended).

  • InpStrategyProfile: Sets the sensitivity of the internal trend analysis.

    • Short: Faster reaction, more trades.

    • Medium: Balanced approach.

    • Long: Conservative, follows longer-term trends.

  • UseHigherTimeframeFilter: If true, the EA checks a higher timeframe to ensure it is trading in the direction of the overall trend.

2. Trading Session & Time Filters

  • UseTimeFilter: Enables specific trading hours.

  • StartHour / StopHour: The window in which the EA is allowed to open the first trade of a basket.

  • TradeOnFriday: If false, the EA will not open new trade series on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.

3. Lot Size & Risk Management

  • Lots: Fixed lot size for the first trade (used if MaximumRisk is 0).

  • MaximumRisk: Calculates lot size automatically based on a percentage of your free margin.

  • MaxSpread: The maximum allowed spread (in points). The EA acts as a spread filter and will pause if this is exceeded.

4. Grid System Strategy (The Core)

  • InpGridStrategy:

    • Traditional_Averaging: Opens new orders at better prices (averaging down) to lower the break-even point.

    • Zone_Recovery_Hedging: Uses a smart hedging mechanism to lock in drawdowns and trade out of them safely.

  • InpGridDistanceMode:

    • Fixed_Points: Uses a strict distance between grid orders.

    • Adaptive: (Recommended) Automatically calculates the best distance based on current market volatility.

  • InpGridAdaptiveMode: Controls how the AI adjusts the grid.

    • Adapt_Auto: Fully automatic adjustment based on trend strength and volatility.

    • Adapt_Conservative: Uses wider distances for safety.

    • Adapt_Aggressive: Uses tighter distances for faster recovery.

5. Grid Distances & Multipliers

  • Grid_Distance: Base distance (in points) for the next order (used as a baseline for the Adaptive calculation).

  • Grid_Lot_Exponent: The multiplier for the volume of subsequent orders (Martingale factor).

  • Grid_Max_Trades: The maximum number of orders allowed in a single basket.

  • Grid_TakeProfit_Pips: The target profit for the entire basket (in pips).

  • InpGridTakeProfitMode:

    • Fixed_Pips: Uses the static value above.

    • ATR_Based: Dynamically adjusts the Take Profit target based on market range (easier to hit in low volatility).

6. Signal Filters (Smart Logic)

  • UseSidewaysFilter: A sophisticated algorithm that detects "choppy" or flat markets. If detected, the EA will pause to prevent getting stuck in a range.

  • InpVolatilityFilterMode:

    • Range: Only trades when volatility is normal (avoids dead markets and extreme crashes).

    • High_Only: Only trades when the market is moving fast.

  • UseSmartPauseSystem: If enabled, the EA detects consecutive losses or dangerous conditions and forces a temporary pause to let the market settle.

7. Stop Loss & Protection

  • UseGridStopLoss: Enables a hard Stop Loss for the entire basket of trades.

  • InpGridStopLossType:

    • Money: Closes all trades if a specific currency loss is reached.

    • Percentage: Closes all trades if a % of the balance is lost.

    • Dynamic_ATR: (New) A trailing "breathing" stop loss that follows the basket at a safe distance determined by volatility.

  • UseEquityDDStop: The "Emergency Brake." If the account equity drops by this percentage (e.g., 25%), all trades are closed immediately to save the remaining capital.

8. Daily Limits

  • UseDailyLimits: Enables daily targets.

  • DailyProfitTarget: The EA will stop trading for the day once this profit (in money) is reached.

  • DailyDrawdownLimit: The EA will close all trades and stop for the day if this drawdown % is hit.

9. Dashboard Settings

  • InpShowDashboard: Displays the professional info panel on the chart.

  • InpDashboardPosition: Choose which corner of the chart the dashboard appears in.

  • ShowProfitOnChart: Displays the profit/loss of closed trades directly on the chart candles for visual analysis.

Legal Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk to your invested capital. Please read and understand the risks completely before investing. Past performance of the Golden Retirement EA is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a Demo account first.

Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses tim
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Swift Gold EA MT4
Vadim Korolyuk
Experts
SwiftGold   — because speed and precision make profit High-Volatility Gold Scalping Robot (MQL4) SwiftGold is an advanced automated trading robot developed for fast and aggressive scalping on the gold market (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 4. Built for moments of high market volatility, SwiftGold seeks to capture maximum profit in the shortest time possible — without using grid strategies or Martingale systems. Stop loss is dynamic, depending on volatility.  Set file  in the " comments ". Key Features:
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
로트 크기를 변경하고 EA를 가능한 한 저렴한 가격으로 설정할 수 있는 기능이 추가되었습니다. 구매하시면 지원과 향후 업데이트를 받으실 수 있습니다. 발전을 위해 많은 지원 부탁드립니다. 이 EA는 설치 후 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. AussiePrecision 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 시간 기반의 전문가 어드바이저(EA)이며, AUD/USD 통화쌍에 특화되어 있습니다. 이 EA는 미리 정의된 통제 가능한 시점에 거래를 실행하도록 설계되어, 시간에 기반한 고정밀 자동 진입을 원하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 모든 시간 관련 동작은 사용자가 지정한 UTC 오프셋에 맞춰 조정되어, 일관되고 정확한 스케줄링이 가능합니다. 이 EA는 지속적인 모니터링이 필요 없으며 완전 자동으로 작동합니다. 설정 관련 질문이나 맞춤 요청이 있으시면 언제든지 저에게 직접 문의해 주세요. 이 EA는 무료로 제공되므로, 다운로드하신 경우 친구 요청을 보내주시면 감사하겠습니다. 필요 시 지원을 제공
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Wait and See
Safa Erden
Experts
Wait & See Wait & See is a fully automated Expert Advisor. No manual trading is suggested. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe. WARNING: Wait & See  uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with  Wait & See , do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders. Wait & See  is based on three main steps: Open a new order, martingale if needed and take profit. Open new order:  Wait & See uses the MAC
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Flying Dutchman EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Expert Advisor는 플랫을 결정하고 주문을 여는 수준을 설정합니다. 고급 그리드 알고리즘을 사용하는 템플릿을 기반으로 구축되었으며 뉴스 릴리스 중 변동성 증가에 대한 보호 기능을 제공합니다. 브로커에게 보이지 않는 새로운 주문, 손절매, 이익 실현 및 추적 정지를 위한 동적 수준을 적용합니다. MagicNumber = 0으로 설정하면 EA를 반자동 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. 포지션은 수동으로 개설할 수 있으며 포지션 지원은 전문가에게 제공될 수 있습니다. 권장 사항 실제 돈으로 사용하기 전에 센트 거래 계정에서 최소한의 위험으로 고문을 테스트하십시오. 브로커 서버에 대한 네트워크 지연이 최소화된 VPS 또는 서버를 사용합니다. 낮은 스프레드 + 낮은 수수료 + 고품질 실행 - 거래를 위해 브로커를 선택할 때 이것이 가장 중요합니다. EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD와 같은 유동성이 높은 통화 쌍에
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Ant nest 7 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (2)
Experts
Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Radiant Trend EA
Khandokar Shakil Rana
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
EuroCapital Turbo FX
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Experts
EuroCapital Turbo FX – The Ultimate EURUSD Power Engine (M15 – 2015 to 2025) EuroCapital Turbo FX is not just an Expert Advisor. It is the culmination of a decade of evolution , more than 900 precisely executed market decisions , and a trading engine crafted to navigate EURUSD with the finesse of a true quantitative machine. Through ten years of shifting conditions, market cycles, economic shocks, political turbulence, volatility spikes, and unpredictable news events, this system remained stea
Smart Grid Pullback System
David Valentin
Experts
Smart Grid Pullback System — Fully Automated Grid & Martingale EA Smart Grid Pullback System is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market retracements using a powerful grid and martingale strategy. It opens positions based on pullback patterns and trend direction, with automatic position management, dynamic lot sizing, and drawdown control. Live Signal High Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318547?source=Site +Signals+My ️ Key Features: Grid Strategy — Automat
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
체험판 다운로드 EA Budak Ubat 채널 한정된 시간 가격! 10개의 구매마다 가격이 10 USD 상승합니다! 작동 방식 EA가 활성화되면 실행 모드 매개변수에 따라 차트를 분석합니다. 차트에 기존 포지션이 없으면 EA는 매개변수에 따라 거래를 시작합니다. 추세가 상승세이면 매수 거래를 시작하고 하락세이면 매도 거래를 시작합니다. 또한 손절매 변수가 0보다 클 경우 개설된 거래 가격에서 일정 거리만큼 손절매 주문을 설정합니다. 0은 손절매가 없음을 의미합니다. 차트에 기존 포지션이 있고 마지막 포지션이 손실인 경우, EA는 현재 시장 가격과 주문 간의 거리가 사용자가 설정한 최소 거리 이상인지 확인한 후, 캔들에 따라 거래를 시작합니다. 로트 크기는 마틴게일 방법을 사용하여 계산되며, 손절매 변수가 0보다 클 경우 개설된 거래 가격에서 일정 거리만큼 손절매 주문을 설정합니다. 헤징이 false로 설정된 경우, EA는 한 번에 한 방향으로만 거래를 시작합니다. 첫 번째 포지션
MMMBollingerXRSI for Trend and Scalping
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMMBollingerXRSI EA strategy: The robot keeps checking RSI and Bollinger Bands all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If the currency pair's prices breaks the RSI upper line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands upper line, it sends a sell order. If the currency pair's price breaks the RSI lower line and also breaks the Bollinger Bands lower line, it sends a buy order. It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM pro
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Experts
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
이 EA는 볼린저 밴드 반전 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 볼린저 밴드 상단 또는 하단에서 가격 반전을 자동으로 감지하고 예상 반등 방향으로 거래를 개시합니다. 이 시스템은 최근 시장 변동성과 구조를 기반으로 최적의 이익실현(TP) 수준을 동적으로 계산하여 수동 개입 없이 효율적인 수익 창출을 보장합니다. 실시간 결과(6개월): +208.77% 수익, 최대 20.75% 손실률 Myfxbook verified: Click!!   추천 통화쌍: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD 거리(포인트)는 https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator&amp ;nbsp;에서 가져온 변동성입니다.
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
Experts
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – 보류 주문 정확성을 갖춘 스마트 브레이크아웃 "Nusantara"는 브레이크아웃 박스 전략을 기반으로 하는 전문가 자문(EA)으로, 거리별 보류 주문 실행으로 강화되었으며 위험 관리 전환 시스템이 장착되어 있습니다. 변화하는 시장 특성에 직면하여도 유연한 자동화되고 안전한 전략을 원하는 진지한 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 주요 전략: 브레이크아웃 + 거리 버퍼 브레이크아웃 중에 직접 진입하는 대신 Nusantara EA는 다음을 수행합니다. 특정 시간(예: 아시아, 런던 또는 사용자 지정 세션)을 기준으로 박스 범위를 그립니다. 가격이 박스에서 벗어날 때까지 기다립니다. 그런 다음 추가 거리(버퍼)로 보류 중인 매수 정지 및 매도 정지 주문을 열어 움직
