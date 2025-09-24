Golden Retirement EA - Intelligent Automation for the Gold Market The Golden Retirement EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor, specifically designed for traders seeking consistency and safety when trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Its essence combines a sophisticated trend-following strategy with a robust risk management system, making it a complete tool for both experienced and novice traders. Core Concept Operating in a scalper style, the Golden Retirement EA was developed to capitalize on major market movements. Its algorithm identifies active trends and aims to enter in their direction, using a set of advanced filters to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions. Key Features Dynamic Trend Strategy: The core of the EA uses an advanced algorithm to identify the direction of market strength, allowing it to adapt to changing scenarios and always trade in favor of the prevailing trend.

Intelligent and Adaptive Grid System: Instead of a common grid, the EA offers a position management system that can adapt to market volatility. You can choose between a fixed distance or an adaptive distance based on the ATR indicator, causing the EA to automatically adjust to calmer or more volatile markets.

Multi-Level Risk Management: Safety is our priority. The EA is equipped with multiple layers of protection for your capital: Grid Stop Loss: Set a maximum loss for a set of orders, either in a monetary value or as a percentage of the account. Partial Close and Breakeven: Realize partial profits and protect the operation by automatically moving the Stop Loss to the entry point. Grid Trailing Stop: Protect the profits of a basket of orders with a trailing stop that follows the average price. Daily Targets and Limits: Establish a daily profit target and a maximum drawdown limit to ensure discipline and protect your earnings.

Professional-Grade Market Filters: News Filter: Avoid high volatility and widened spreads during important economic events. The EA automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news. Trading Session Filter: Configure the EA to operate only during the hours of greatest liquidity or those that best fit your strategy. Sideways Market and Volatility Filter: The robot can identify trendless or low-volatility markets, pausing operations to avoid low-probability entries.

Who is the Golden Retirement EA for? This EA is ideal for the trader who wants to automate their XAUUSD operations with a tool that values safety and consistency, intelligently following market trends and protecting capital first and foremost.

Golden Retirement EA - Parameters Manual This manual provides a detailed description of all input parameters for the Golden Retirement EA. Understanding these settings will allow you to customize the robot according to your trading style and risk management. Startup Settings ResetStatsOnInit ( true / false ): If true (default), the EA will reset the Maximum Drawdown (Max DD) and Peak Equity statistics every time it is initialized. This is essential to prevent data from a backtest from being carried over to a demo/live account. Keep it true for a fresh count each time you attach the EA to a chart. Magic & Comments MagicNumber: A unique number the EA uses to identify and manage its own orders. If you use other robots on the same currency pair, ensure each has a different Magic Number. Alerts & Notifications EnableAlerts : Enables or disables all types of alerts.

AlertOnScreen : Shows pop-up alerts on the MetaTrader screen.

AlertPushNotification : Sends push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app.

AlertEmail: Sends email alerts (requires email setup in MetaTrader). Dashboard Settings InpShowDashboard : Shows or hides the information panel on the chart corner.

InpDashboard_X / InpDashboard_Y : Adjusts the panel's position on the chart (X and Y axis).

Colors: Allows you to customize the colors for text, profits, and losses on the panel. Entry Strategy InpEntryMode : Defines how the first order is opened. Instant_Execution : Opens a market order as soon as a signal is confirmed. ATR_Breakout : Places a pending order (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the volatility (ATR) of the previous candle.

Higher Timeframe Filter UseHigherTimeframeFilter : If true , the EA will only open orders in the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe, adding an extra layer of confirmation.

HigherTimeframe : Sets the higher timeframe for the filter (default H1).

HigherTimeframeMAPeriod: Sets the period of the Moving Average used on the higher timeframe. News Filter IMPORTANT: For this filter to work, you must allow WebRequest to the news URL in your MetaTrader settings. Go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors , check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add: https:/ /nfs.faireconomy.media EnableNewsFilter : Enables or disables the filter.

CurrenciesToFilter : Currencies to be filtered (comma-separated, e.g., "USD,EUR").

PauseBefore/AfterNews_Minutes : The number of minutes the EA will pause before and after a news event.

FilterHigh/Medium/LowImpact : Choose which news impact levels should trigger the pause.

ShowNewsLines: Draws vertical lines on the chart to indicate the times of upcoming news events. Trading Session UseTimeFilter : If true , the EA will only trade within the hours defined below (based on your broker's time).

Hours: Allows you to set the start and end times for trading on weekdays and separately for Fridays. Strategy Profile & Appearance InpStrategyProfile : This is one of the most important controls. It adjusts the "speed" and sensitivity of the EA's internal indicators. Short : A faster profile, ideal for more volatile markets. Medium : A balanced profile, recommended as the default. Long : A slower profile that looks for longer, more established trends.

Trading Parameters Lots : The initial fixed lot size, used if MaximumRisk is zero.

MaximumRisk : If greater than zero, enables automatic lot sizing based on a percentage of the account balance.

DecreaseFactor : A factor that can reduce the lot size after a series of losses, as a protective measure.

MaxSpread: The maximum allowed spread (in points) to open a new trade. Signal Filters UseSidewaysFilter : An internal filter that attempts to identify sideways markets and pauses trading.

InpVolatilityFilterMode : Filters trades based on volatility. Can be disabled, set to operate in an ideal volatility range, or only in high volatility.

UseRSIFilter: If true , uses the RSI indicator as an additional confirmation for entry signals. Exit Strategy UseSignalExit: If true , activates a smart system that closes an entire grid of orders if a strong trend reversal signal is confirmed. Grid System UseGrid : The main switch to turn the grid strategy on or off.

InpGridDistanceMode : Defines how the distance between grid orders is calculated. Fixed_Points : Uses a fixed value in points ( Grid_Distance ). Adaptive : Uses volatility (ATR) to dynamically adjust the distance.

Grid_Lot_Exponent : The lot multiplier for each new order in the grid.

UseGridPartialClose: If true , when the grid reaches a certain profit percentage, the EA will close a portion of the trades to lock in profit and move the Stop Loss to breakeven. Grid Take Profit InpGridTakeProfitMode : Defines how the grid's profit target is calculated. Fixed_Pips : Uses a fixed value in pips ( Grid_TakeProfit_Pips ). ATR_Based : (Recommended) Calculates the profit target based on current volatility (ATR), making it adaptive. It will seek larger targets in volatile markets and smaller, more realistic targets in calm markets.

Grid Stop Loss UseGridStopLoss : Activates a Stop Loss for the entire basket of orders.

InpGridStopLossType: The calculation can be in Money (a fixed value in the account currency) or Percentage (a percentage of the balance). Post-Stop Loss Pause UsePauseAfterBasketSL : If true , the EA will automatically pause for a set period after a grid is closed by its basket Stop Loss.

PauseAfterBasketSL_Minutes: The time in minutes the EA will remain paused. This prevents re-entering a dangerous market immediately after a loss. Daily Targets and Limits UseDailyLimits : Activates the daily targets.

DailyProfitTarget : If the realized profit for the day reaches this value (in account currency), the EA stops trading.

DailyDrawdownLimit: If the daily loss (realized + floating) reaches this percentage of the balance, the EA closes everything and stops trading for the day. Account Protection (Equity DD Stop) UseEquityDDStop : Activates the final layer of capital protection.

Equity_DD_Stop_Percent : Monitors the highest peak the account equity has ever reached. If the current equity drops by this percentage from its peak, the EA closes all trades and pauses.

PauseAfterEquityDDStop_Minutes: The time in minutes the EA will remain paused after the equity protection is triggered.





NOTE!

The Importance of Testing Golden Retirement EA on a Demo Account

Hello,

Thank you for your interest and dedication in testing the Golden Retirement EA. I perfectly understand your desire to perform backtests in the Strategy Tester, as this is a standard and very useful practice for most robots.

However, I need to be transparent about an important particularity of our EA: it was designed with a specific structure that makes it incompatible with the simulation method of the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

Why is backtesting not reliable for this EA?

Higher Timeframe Filter: The EA uses a trend filter on a higher timeframe (like H1) to confirm the direction of its trades. The MT4 tester, when running on an M5 chart, does not use real H1 data; it attempts to "simulate" this timeframe from M1 data, which leads to significant inaccuracies. The signal the EA "sees" in the test is not the same as what it would see in real-time.

Data Quality: The standard MT4 tester offers a modeling quality of 90% at best. Due to its grid nature and precision, the Golden Retirement EA is sensitive to exact price movements. The inaccuracy in backtest data can lead to trades being opened and closed at completely different times than they would in a real account.

Dynamic Market Conditions: The robot is built to react to real-time market conditions, such as spread variations, which a backtest with a fixed spread cannot faithfully replicate.

For these reasons, the results of a backtest in MT4—whether positive or negative—are not reliable and do not represent the actual performance of the Golden Retirement EA.

The Correct Solution: Demo Account Testing

For a correct and accurate evaluation, the only recommended and guaranteed way to test the EA is on a demo account. On a demo account, the robot operates with the same real-time market data, variable spread, and correct calculation of all its indicators, faithfully reflecting how it will perform.

Our recommendation is not intended to make things difficult, but rather to ensure you have an accurate and realistic view of the EA's potential. Please set it up on a demo account for a few days to observe its real behavior.

We are available for any questions you may have during the process.











