Expert Trend Analizer MT5

PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier. Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500 What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open. As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete