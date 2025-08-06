Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator





OVERVIEW





Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit.





SCALPING METHODOLOGY





Signal Generation

- Fast indicator calculations

- Multiple confirmation system

- Low latency signal delivery

- Real-time price action analysis





Entry Criteria

- Short-term momentum shifts

- Quick price movements

- Support/resistance bounces

- Volatility expansion detection





Exit Criteria

- Fixed profit targets

- Momentum reversal

- Time-based exits

- ATR-based targets





TECHNICAL ANALYSIS





Indicators Used

- Fast EMA for immediate trend

- RSI for momentum

- Stochastic for timing

- ATR for volatility

- Optional Bollinger Bands





Analysis Features

- Tick-level precision

- Sub-minute trend detection

- Volatility assessment

- Spread monitoring

- Quick signal validation





VISUAL INTERFACE





Chart Signals

- Arrow signals for entries

- Target levels display

- Stop loss markers

- Entry zones

- Trend indicators





Information Panel

- Current signal status

- Spread display

- Volatility level

- Time until next candle

- Recent performance





ALERT SYSTEM





Alert Types

- New signal alerts

- Target reached alerts

- Stop loss approach warnings

- Spread warning alerts





Notification Methods

- Visual popup

- Sound alerts

- Email notifications

- Push to mobile





CONFIGURATION OPTIONS





Signal Parameters

- Fast EMA period

- RSI period and levels

- Stochastic settings

- ATR period

- Signal sensitivity





Scalping Settings

- Minimum profit target (pips)

- Maximum holding time

- Spread threshold

- Volatility filter

- Time filter (active hours)





Visual Settings

- Arrow colors and sizes

- Panel position

- Line styles

- Font sizes

- Color scheme





RISK MANAGEMENT





Scalping Risk Controls

- Tight stop losses

- Quick profit taking

- Spread awareness

- Commission consideration

- Maximum trades per hour





Position Sizing

- Small position sizes recommended

- Account risk per trade

- Lot size calculator

- Equity protection





RECOMMENDED USAGE





Optimal Conditions

- Timeframe: M1 (primary), M5 (confirmation)

- Instruments: Major Forex pairs with low spread

- Session: London and New York sessions

- Market: Active, liquid markets





Account Requirements

- Low spread broker (0-2 pips on majors)

- Fast execution (low latency)

- ECN or Raw Spread account preferred

- Stable internet connection

- VPS recommended for consistency





Scalping Tips

- Trade during active market hours

- Monitor spread constantly

- Exit quickly if conditions change

- Use proper lot sizing

- Keep commission costs in mind





PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS





Execution Speed

- Requires fast broker execution

- Low latency connection essential

- VPS location near broker server recommended

- Avoid high spread periods





Cost Management

- Factor in spread costs

- Consider commission structure

- Calculate break-even pips

- Monitor slippage

- Track total trading costs





TIMEFRAME RECOMMENDATIONS





M1 Timeframe

- Primary timeframe for signals

- Highest signal frequency

- Requires constant monitoring

- Fast decision making needed





M5 Timeframe

- Trend confirmation

- Reduced false signals

- Less screen time required

- Lower stress trading





TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum Build: 2600

Optimization: Low latency calculations

Resource Usage: Low to moderate

Data Required: Real-time tick data





IMPORTANT NOTES





Scalping Considerations

Scalping requires discipline and quick decision making. Not suitable for all traders. Practice on demo account first. Ensure broker allows scalping. Be aware of total trading costs including spread and commission.





Broker Selection

Choose broker with low spreads, fast execution, and no restrictions on scalping. ECN or Raw Spread accounts typically work best.





SUPPORT





For technical assistance or questions about scalping strategies, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.





