MacD Custom Indicator MTF Plus

MacD Custom Indicator MTF Plus is a professional MetaTrader 5 port of the original "CM_MacD_Ult_MTF" indicator created by ChrisMoody for TradingView. This version was developed by code4trading for Free provide the MT5 community with high-quality, free access to this proven methodology.

  • Original Concept: ChrisMoody (TradingView)

  • MT5 Development: code4trading

  • Version: 1.0

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a cornerstone of technical analysis, functioning as a trend-following momentum indicator. This custom version enhances the traditional MACD with advanced visual tools and multi-timeframe analytical capabilities.

Advanced Features

  • 4-Color Histogram: Immediate visual feedback on momentum strength.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Support: Analyze higher timeframe trends from your current chart.

  • Candle Countdown Timer: Precision timing for trade execution.

  • Trend Information Display: Real-time classification of market bias.

  • Volume Strength Analysis: Correlation between price movement and market participation.

  • Momentum Gauge: Measurement of price acceleration and deceleration.

  • Integrated Spread Monitor: Real-time tracking of brokerage costs.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Mobile, sound, and visual notifications.

Functional Components

1. The 4-Color Histogram System

The histogram provides four distinct states to identify momentum shifts:

  • Cyan: Histogram > 0 and increasing (Strong Bullish)

  • Blue: Histogram > 0 and decreasing (Weakening Bullish)

  • Red: Histogram < 0 and decreasing (Strong Bearish)

  • Maroon: Histogram < 0 and increasing (Weakening Bearish)

2. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

Traders can select a secondary timeframe (e.g., H4) to display on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M15). This allows for institutional-level trend alignment without switching screens.

3. Real-Time Data Suite

  • Trend Display: Categorizes the market as Strong Bullish, Bullish, Weakening, Neutral, or Bearish.

  • Volume Analysis: Compares current volume against a 20-period moving average to identify "High Conviction" moves.

  • Momentum Gauge: Tracks the rate of change to warn of potential exhaustion or breakouts.

Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Momentum Alignment

  1. Entry: Wait for the MACD Line to cross the Signal Line.

  2. Confirmation: Ensure the Histogram color matches the trade direction (Cyan for Long, Red for Short).

  3. Volume: Confirm volume is at least "Normal" or "High."

Strategy 2: Zero Line Rejection

  1. Context: In an established trend, wait for the MACD to pull back toward the zero line.

  2. Entry: Enter when the MACD "bounces" off the zero line without crossing it.

  3. Filter: Use the Momentum Gauge to ensure acceleration is returning.

Parameter Settings

  • Fast EMA: 12 (Standard)

  • Slow EMA: 26 (Standard)

  • Signal SMA: 9 (Standard)

  • Timeframe Settings: Toggle between Current Resolution or a specific MTF selection.

  • Visual Enhancements: Enable/Disable the Timer, Trend Info, Volume, and Gauge panels.

  • Alerts: Configure Popup, Sound, or Mobile Push notifications for Crossovers and Zero-crosses.

Best Practices

  • Trend Context: Indicators perform best when aligned with higher timeframe price action.

  • Risk Management: Always use stop losses and never risk more than 1–2% of equity per trade.

  • Volume Filter: Avoid trading during low-liquidity periods (e.g., late Friday or holidays).

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. This indicator is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Elevate Your Trading with code4trading Premium Tools

This free indicator is a sample of our commitment to quality. If you find this tool useful, we invite you to explore our Premium Professional Suite. Our paid products offer advanced institutional-grade features, optimized algorithms, and exclusive technical support designed to give you a definitive edge in the markets.

Visit our full catalog here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/seller


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German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Professional Trading System Optimized for Brent Crude Oil Alpha Brent Strategy Tools is a comprehensive technical analysis indicator specifically designed and optimized for trading Brent Crude Oil. This advanced system combines multiple proven trading methodologies, including Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and the powerful Kurisko 4-Stochastic System, to provide high-probability trading signals. Key Features 1. Brent-Specific Optimization Vol
PrecisionFlow EurUsd
German Pablo Gori
Эксперты
PRECISIONFLOW EURUSD SCALPER  is an EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) designed for the METATRADER 5 platform. It operates fully automatically and integrates an advanced risk management system with adaptive filters. The system allows for high customization, enabling users to adjust operations according to their risk tolerance, execution style, and specific broker conditions. TRADING LOGIC AND STRATEGY This Expert Advisor identifies buy and sell opportunities by combining the following technical elements: STRU
RangePulse ORB Index EA
German Pablo Gori
Эксперты
RangePulse ORB Expert Advisor RangePulse ORB is a high-performance institutional EA designed to trade Open Range Breakouts on indices with precision and discipline. Its architecture integrates quantitative filters, advanced risk management, and an AI‑ready decision module to maximize entry quality under real market conditions. 1. Core Strategy (ORB) The system core relies on a methodical execution of breakouts: Range Calculation: Defines the day's initial range and executes the breakout with co
SMC Liquidity MAX
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
SMC Liquidity MAX MT5 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for intraday and swing traders seeking a clear and structured market reading. It integrates the key components of the institutional approach—structure, liquidity, and volume—into a single panel with real-time, optimized visualization. Core Features Market Structure: Automatic identification of BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). Imbalance Zones: Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with automatic mitigatio
Risk Guard Dashboard MT5
German Pablo Gori
Эксперты
**Risk Guard Dashboard MT5 (EA) – Scanner + Risk Manager + Execution Panel** Risk Guard Dashboard MT5 is a professional assistant for MetaTrader 5 that integrates into a single panel: a multi-timeframe scanner, Prop Firm-style risk control, performance statistics, and an execution panel. Designed with institutional aesthetics, high readability, and optimized performance for monitoring multiple symbols in real-time. **Main Features** • **Multi-symbol and Multi-timeframe Scanner:** simultaneou
Simple FIbo MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablog
ChartTrade Commander PRO MT5
German Pablo Gori
Утилиты
Elevate Your Trading with code4trading Premium Tools This free indicator is a sample of our commitment to quality. If you find this tool useful, we invite you to explore our Premium Professional Suite. Our paid products offer advanced institutional-grade features, optimized algorithms, and exclusive technical support designed to give you a definitive edge in the markets. Visit our full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/seller ChartTrade Commander PRO MT5  is the ultimate s
IndexViz Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
>   Institutional Grade Multi-Index Adaptive Indicator IndexViz Pro MT5 is a professional-grade, multi-index adaptive indicator designed for traders who demand institutional-level analysis across multiple markets simultaneously. Built for MetaTrader 5, IVP combines over 20 analytical modules into a single, unified visual dashboard that monitors stock indices, synthetic indices, commodities, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies in real time. Unlike conventional indicators that analyze a single instr
Professional Alpha Traders Strategies MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
The Strategies of the World's Most Successful Traders in a Single Indicator Professional Alpha Traders Strategies MT5 is an advanced indicator that compiles the most successful and proven trading methodologies from five legendary traders. This indicator represents decades of experience condensed into a professional tool for real-time opportunity detection. Each strategy has been meticulously programmed following the original rules established by their creators, respecting the trading philosophy
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