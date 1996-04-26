Trinity Suite MT4

SUITE TRINITY v3.3 -- Institutional Trading Integrated Solution for MetaTrader 4

Suite Trinity v3.3 is a comprehensive, professional-grade technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that consolidates four powerful analytical modules into a single, unified tool. Developed for serious traders who demand institutional-level market insight without the complexity of managing multiple separate indicators, Trinity Suite delivers actionable intelligence directly on the chart through an elegant, modern interface.

Overview

Suite Trinity v3.3 integrates market structure analysis, trend detection, momentum validation, and multi-layered stochastic alignment into one cohesive system. Each module operates independently yet communicates with the others to produce high-confidence trading signals backed by multiple layers of confirmation. The indicator is fully compatible with all brokers, all currency pairs, metals, indices, and any tradable instrument available on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Module 1: Market Architect

The Market Architect module provides a real-time structural map of the market. It automatically calculates and displays daily pivot points (Pivot, R1, S1) along with extended levels (R2, S2, R3, S3) using classic pivot point formulas derived from the previous daily session. Each pivot level is rendered as a clearly labeled horizontal line with optional price display, allowing traders to immediately identify key support and resistance zones.

Beyond static levels, Market Architect detects and highlights Order Blocks, which are institutional supply and demand zones where significant buying or selling activity has occurred. These zones are drawn as shaded rectangles on the chart, with bullish order blocks and bearish order blocks distinguished by separate configurable colors. The module also identifies swing highs and swing lows using a five-bar pattern recognition algorithm, marking them with concise labels to help traders visualize the prevailing market structure at a glance.

Module 2: Trend Sniper

The Trend Sniper module employs a triple exponential moving average system (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Confirmation EMA) to detect trend changes with precision. Signals are generated only when multiple conditions are satisfied simultaneously: the fast EMA must cross the slow EMA, the closing price must be on the correct side of the confirmation EMA, the slope of the fast EMA must exceed a configurable minimum threshold, the price must not be overextended beyond a configurable maximum distance from the EMA, and the RSI must confirm directional momentum (above 45 for buy signals, below 55 for sell signals).

This multi-condition approach dramatically reduces false signals compared to simple moving average crossover systems. Each signal is accompanied by a clearly labeled arrow on the chart, with optional text labels identifying the signal type. The trend line itself can be displayed as a continuous visual reference.

Module 3: Momentum Validator

The Momentum Validator module provides a weighted confidence score that quantifies the strength of current market conditions. It evaluates four independent factors: RSI-based momentum scoring, relative volume analysis comparing current volume to a configurable moving average, currency strength estimation, and VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) positioning.

Each factor is assigned a configurable weight, and the resulting composite score is expressed as a percentage from 0 to 100. This score is displayed on the main dashboard and stored in a dedicated indicator buffer for potential use by external Expert Advisors. The module also includes an automatic RSI divergence detection engine that scans for both bullish and bearish divergences over a configurable lookback period, drawing trend lines and labels directly on the chart when divergences are identified.

Module 4: Quad Stochastic Alignment (Kurisko Strategy)

The Quad Stochastic Alignment module is the signature analytical engine of Suite Trinity v3.3. It simultaneously monitors four stochastic oscillators configured at different periodicities, creating a multi-resolution view of market momentum. The four layers range from fast-reacting short-term oscillators to slow-moving long-term oscillators, and the module generates four distinct types of signals based on their collective behavior:

Regular Stochastic Signals are produced when the fastest stochastic crosses out of oversold or overbought territory while a configurable minimum number of the remaining stochastics confirm the same extreme condition. This identifies moments when short-term momentum is reversing with broader confirmation.

Super Signals represent the highest-conviction setup. They require all four stochastic oscillators to be simultaneously in oversold (or overbought) territory, with the fastest stochastic beginning to reverse direction. These signals are further filtered through three optional confirmation layers: an RSI filter that verifies momentum alignment, an ADX filter that confirms sufficient trend strength, and an EMA trend filter that ensures the signal aligns with the broader directional bias. Super Signals are visually distinguished with prominent gold markers on the chart.

Momentum Zone Signals detect a unique condition where all four stochastic oscillators converge within the neutral zone (between 30 and 70) with a tight spread between them, and all four are moving in the same direction. This identifies moments of synchronized momentum buildup across all timeframe layers, often preceding significant directional moves.

Quad Cross Signals identify the rare condition where all four K lines simultaneously cross above (or below) their respective D lines, with at least three of the four having been on the opposite side in the previous bar. This represents an extreme confluence of momentum reversal across all analytical layers.

A configurable cooldown system prevents signal repetition within a specified number of bars, ensuring that the chart remains clean and each signal carries meaningful weight.

Trading Profiles

Suite Trinity v3.3 includes three pre-configured trading profiles that automatically optimize all internal parameters for specific trading styles. The Scalping profile (M1-M15) uses faster stochastic periods, tighter filter thresholds, and shorter EMA periods for rapid signal generation. The DayTrading profile (M15-H1) provides balanced settings suitable for intraday trading. The Swing profile (H4-W1) employs slower oscillators, wider filters, and longer EMA periods for position trading. A Custom profile allows full manual control over every parameter.

Dashboard System

The indicator features three independent, movable, and minimizable dashboard panels rendered with a modern pastel color palette and professional typography:

The Main Dashboard displays over 20 real-time data points including current price, spread in pips, countdown timer to bar close, relative volume ratio, RSI value, trend direction with directional indicators, multi-timeframe trend summary across three configurable timeframes, ADX strength classification, ATR value, VWAP level, active trading session identification, confidence score, Maximum Adverse Excursion and Maximum Favorable Excursion metrics, trend strength percentage, volatility zone measurement, Average Daily Range over 14 periods, divergence status, consensus signal, last stochastic signal type, active trading profile, and server time.

The MTF Scanner Dashboard provides a comprehensive multi-timeframe consensus view across nine timeframes (M1 through MN1), displaying the directional bias for each timeframe based on a composite evaluation of trend, momentum, and stochastic conditions.

The Quality Score Dashboard presents a single composite quality metric that combines trend strength, confidence score, and multi-timeframe consensus into a percentage score with a visual progress bar and qualitative rating (Excellent, Good, Weak, or Poor).

All three dashboards can be independently repositioned by dragging their header bars, minimized to save screen space, closed and reopened via compact buttons, and their positions and states are automatically saved and restored between sessions using MetaTrader 4 global variables.

Alert System

Suite Trinity v3.3 includes a unified alert system with a 60-second cooldown to prevent alert flooding. Alerts can be delivered through four channels: on-screen popup alerts, sound alerts, push notifications to mobile devices, and email notifications. Both Trend Sniper signals and Stochastic Alignment signals trigger the alert system, with each alert message including the signal type, instrument symbol, timeframe, and timestamp.

Visual Features

The indicator renders a configurable watermark in the lower-right corner of the chart displaying the current symbol and timeframe in large format for quick visual identification. All chart labels use a density control system with three levels (All, Reduced, Minimal) to prevent visual clutter, with a configurable minimum distance between labels. Divergence lines are drawn with dashed styling for clear differentiation from price action. Order blocks use semi-transparent filled rectangles that do not obscure price data.

Technical Specifications

The indicator uses eight drawing buffers for trend arrows, trend line, confidence score, super signals, and stochastic signals. All buffers are accessible to external Expert Advisors for automated strategy development. The maximum number of bars processed is configurable to optimize performance. The indicator uses only ASCII characters throughout its interface to guarantee rendering compatibility across all terminal configurations and regional settings. A one-second timer ensures smooth countdown updates and real-time dashboard refresh without relying solely on incoming ticks.

Compatibility

Suite Trinity v3.3 is compatible with MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and later. It operates on all instruments, all timeframes, and all broker configurations. The indicator does not place trades and functions exclusively as an analytical tool.

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Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 4" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие импульсы ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Последни
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Индикаторы
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4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
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Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
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Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
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