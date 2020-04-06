Quantum Scalper Engine
- Experts
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Versione: 5.0
- Aggiornato: 25 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions.
It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods.
Core Features
-
Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts.
-
Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined rules and account history.
-
Exit Management – Includes trailing stop, breakeven, and partial exit options.
-
Orderflow & Volatility Control – Detects spread spikes, large candles, or high volatility to temporarily pause new trades.
-
Sentiment & Correlation Filters – Blocks trades when external conditions (e.g., related symbol divergence, news windows) conflict with a setup.
-
Session Control – Restricts trading to user-defined hours (e.g., London and New York overlap).
-
On-Chart GUI – Allows toggling modules and monitoring key risk/trade stats directly from the chart.
Detailed Modules
-
Liquidity Zone Detection – Identifies wick-heavy rejection areas to filter low-quality entries.
-
Risk Engine – Supports fixed lot, balance-based %, or dynamic adjustment linked to recent results.
-
Exit Grid & Breakeven – Uses step-based trailing and breakeven triggers for risk control.
-
Predictive Filters – Monitors volatility and orderflow anomalies to avoid high-risk environments.
-
Session Awareness – Configurable for high-liquidity trading hours only.
-
Sentiment Filters – Optional news and correlation-based restrictions.
-
GUI Dashboard – Displays live metrics and control switches.
Input Parameters (Examples)
-
Risk Mode (Fixed Lot / % Risk)
-
Max Spread & Slippage
-
Trading Sessions
-
Liquidity Filter Sensitivity
-
Trailing Stop Start & Distance
-
Breakeven Activation
-
Max Open Trades
-
Magic Number & Order Comment
Usage Notes
-
Recommended for major FX pairs and popular indices.
-
Works best with low-spread ECN brokers.
-
Suitable for intraday scalping on lower timeframes (M1–M15).
-
Demo and strategy tester evaluation recommended before live use.