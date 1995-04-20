Automatic RSI Cyclic with Signals

This is an advanced version of my RSI Cyclic indicator. The other version is already a very powerful tool but it requires a manual change of the dominant cycle each time it is used and it is not obvious or easy to do and it does not offer signals.

This version uses a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to automatically detect the current dominant cycle and uses it as new input for the indicator each tick which dynamically updates the chart.

It can be used without the signals simply looking at the color of the plotted CRSI line which turns green if the asset is oversold and red if overbought but it also offers the following signals that can be turned on in the input page:

  • Inwards Cross: it plots an arrow on the main chart every time the CRSI line crosses the upper or lower bands from the outside to the inside.
  • Outwars Cross: it plota an arrow on the main chart every time the CRSI line crosses the upper or lower bands from the inside to the outside.
  • Double Cross: it plots a bigger arrow on the main chart every time the CRSI line crosses the upper band from the outside to the inside and then the lower band from the inside to the outside, which is a major down trend signal. Or the other way around for an up trend signal.
  • All crosses: it plots all arrows said above.


Important:

Besides the desired signals, it is necessary to specify in input the number of bars (must be a multiple of 2) that the indicator uses to calculate the current dominant cycle. A consequence of this is that when added to the chart it starts plotting the indicator from the current bar on with no lag but it does not show results for historical bars. If interested in historical bars you will have to launch it in a back test.

