Golderon MT4

Golderon EA – A Specialized Algorithmic Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD)💰

MT5 version here

Introducing Golderon EA, a fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) meticulously engineered for trading gold (XAU/USD). This expert system is the result of extensive research, advanced algorithmic modeling, and precise optimization based on over ten years of real historical market data.

Golderon EA implements an intradaily swing trading strategy, optimized for M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, identifying high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk control.

🔍 Key Features of Golderon EA

  • Tailored for the Gold Market
    Golderon is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It has been specifically designed to adapt to the unique volatility and behavioral patterns of the gold market.

  • High Signal Accuracy
    Utilizing advanced entry logic and signal filtering, the system achieves a remarkable average ratio of approximately 40:1 for profitable vs. unprofitable entries. In case of suboptimal entry, Golderon either waits or opens a carefully managed position in the same direction.

  • Strict Position Control
    The system limits exposure to a maximum of three concurrent trades in the same direction, preserving account balance stability and minimizing drawdown.

  • Integrated Risk Management
    Built-in logic ensures timely stop-loss adjustments and dynamic capital protection during volatile market conditions.

☝️For optimal performance, Golderon EA requires a trading account with a leverage of at least 1:100

⚙️Optional settings:

  • Trading time GMT
  • Base lot size and lot multiplier
  • TakeProfit, partial TakeProfit and trailing TakeProfit
  • StopLoss and trailing StopLoss
  • Trade close timer

Detailed Description of Some Functions:

Execution order type - enter the trade volume fill type as required by your broker.

Lot – the basic trade size in lots.

Autolot balance – the basic trade size will be adjusted according to the account balance.

Example: Lot = 0.02, Autolot balance = 400 … If your account has 2000,- then the lot size will be 0.1 (2000 ÷ 400 = 5 × 0.02 = 0.1 Lot)

Lot xmultiple of the lot for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

Min. distance – the minimum distance for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

TP2 – target Take Profit, profit in points at which the entire trade will be closed.

TP1 – profit in points at which only part of the trade will be closed.

Example: TP1 Lot % = 50, TP1 = 300, TP2 = 2000 … At a profit of 300 points, 50% of the trade will be closed. The remaining part will be closed at TP2 with a profit of 2000 points, or at SL (Trailing SL).

Trailing TP – if the trade is in a loss, the distance to TP2 will be gradually reduced.

Example: Trailing TP start loss = 500, Trailing TP distance = 800 … starting from a loss of 500 points, set TP2 at a distance of 800 points from the current price (i.e., +300 points in profit). At a 600-point loss, set TP2 at 800 points from the current price (i.e., +200 points in profit), etc. The minimum set TP2 profit is the value of BE+ below.

SL on BE – at a defined profit in points, set SL to the specified profit of BE+.

Example: SL on BE = 150, BE+ = 10 … at a profit of 150 points, set SL (secure the trade) to a profit of 10 points.

Trailing SL – if the trade is in profit, the distance to SL will be gradually reduced (limiting the potential loss).

Example: Trailing SL start profit = 200, Trailing SL distance = 300 … starting from a profit of 200 points, set SL at a distance of 300 points from the current price (i.e., -100 points in loss). At a 300-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., 0 points in loss). At a 400-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., +100 points in profit), etc.

Time closing – 150 … closes the trade after 150 minutes from opening, if the trade is not secured against loss and also not in loss.

NOTE: The above functions will only be executed if only one trade is open. If multiple trades in the same direction are open, only the "TP all trades" function will be executed.

TP all trades = 10 … sets a common TP2 for all trades in the same direction. All trades will close simultaneously at this shared TP2 profit in points.

 


