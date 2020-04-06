GridFollowWithMartingale

SmartGoldBotFixed EA — Adaptive Recovery Trading System

SmartGoldBotFixed is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4.
It combines progressive trade scaling, dynamic risk control, and profit-locking logic to capture consistent returns in volatile markets.

This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions with a built-in recovery system and configurable trade direction.
The algorithm has been optimized to limit exposure while maximizing daily profit potential.

Key Features

  • Progressive Recovery Logic – Opens additional positions only under controlled price steps to recover temporary drawdowns.

  • Dual Risk Management Mode – Choose between:

    • Percentage-based risk (default: 50% of balance)

    • Fixed amount risk (default: $1000)

  • Flexible Trade Mode

    • BUY only

    • SELL only

    • AUTO (Buy or Sell based on first trigger)

  • Adjustable Parameters

    • StartLot – initial trade lot size

    • StepAgainst – distance (in pips) to open next recovery trade

    • ProfitMultiplier – target profit threshold before closing all trades

    • MaxPositions – limits the number of open trades (default: 4)

    • RecoveryThreshold – controls when the EA stops trading after large equity drawdowns

  • Safety Features

    • Built-in drawdown limiter

    • Auto-normalized lot sizing per broker limits

    • Magic number separation for multiple chart usage


Recommended Account Setup

  • Minimum Balance: USD 2,000

  • Account Type: ECN / RAW spread (preferably <20ms execution)

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)


Performance Summary

  • Average Daily Profit: USD 300–500 (based on $2,000 starting balance)

  • Expected Monthly Growth: 25–40% (depending on volatility and broker conditions)

  • Max Positions: 4 (uses progressive lot sizing: 0.01 + 0.02 + 0.04 + 0.08)

  • Profit Closure: All trades closed once total profit target is reached.

The EA’s risk control logic ensures that position scaling remains within the configured capital exposure, either by fixed USD risk or percentage of account balance.


Parameter Overview

Parameter Description
StartLot The initial lot size for the first trade (default: 0.01)
PriceOffset Distance in pips to place initial Buy/Sell Stop orders
StepAgainst Distance in pips before opening next recovery order
StepIncrease Additional distance added per new recovery order
ProfitMultiplier Multiplier of initial lot profit target (e.g., 110 = 110%)
MinModifyDistance Minimum distance before modifying pending orders
MaxPositions Maximum number of simultaneous trades (default: 4)
RecoveryThreshold Percentage of balance drawdown that triggers stop trading
RiskType RISK_PERCENTAGE or RISK_AMOUNT
RiskPercent Risk per cycle as % of account balance (default: 50%)
RiskAmount Fixed USD risk per cycle (default: 1000)
TradeDirection MODE_BUY , MODE_SELL , or MODE_BUYORSELL
MagicNumber Unique ID for this EA instance
Slippage Max slippage in points when executing orders


Important Notes

  • This EA does not use grid or martingale in a traditional sense — it applies controlled recovery steps capped by a maximum number of positions.

  • Suitable for both manual and fully automated trading environments.

  • Always test in demo before live deployment.

  • Recommended VPS for 24/7 uptime.


Example Setup

  • Initial Balance: $2000

  • StartLot: 0.01

  • Risk Type: Percentage (50%)

  • Expected 24h Range: +$300 to +$500

  • Max Drawdown: <20% (depends on volatility)

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (recommended), or other metals with caution


Summary

✅ Adaptive and consistent
✅ Built-in capital protection
✅ Dynamic risk management
✅ Optimized for Gold trading volatility

SmartGoldBotFixed EATrade with intelligence, protect with precision.


