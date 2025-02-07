Swing Breakout EA

How the Strategy Works:

  1. Detects strong price momentum by identifying consecutive highs or lows.  
  2. Waits for a healthy retracement, ensuring the move is not overextended.  
  3. Confirms the breakout and enters at the right moment to maximize potential gains.

Benefits of Swing Breakout EA:

  • Fully Automated & Stress-Free – Let the EA do the work while you focus on other aspects of trading.
  • Save on VPS fees – This EA only needs to be loaded/refreshed on the charts to process market orders.
  • Prop Firm Ready – Can Pass any Swing Account Challenge. (FTMO Swing Account and 5ers Funded programs are Recommended.)
  • Smart Entry Strategy – Avoids false breakouts by confirming momentum before execution.  
  • Built-in Risk Management – Uses ATR-based stop loss & take profit for dynamic trade sizing.  

Why Choose Swing Breakout EA?

  • No Martingale or Grid – A solid risk-conscious strategy with no dangerous money management techniques.
  • Best for Trend Traders – Designed for markets that exhibit strong price swings on the Daily Timeframe to minimize market noise.
  • Trades Major Forex Pairs & Metals – Optimized for EUR/USD, GBP/JPY and XAUUSD.
  • No Over-Optimization – Designed for real market adaptability instead of curve-fitting.

Try it out Today:

Also, Feel free to send me a DM, looking forward to hearing from you.


Settings for the back-test and forward test results shown below:

  • Symbol: EURUSD, GBPJPY or XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Daily
  • Date: 2018.01.01 - 2025.03.16
  • Modelling: 1 minute OHLC
  • Deposit: $100000
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Risk: 2% (fixed risk)



