Swing Breakout EA

5

How the Strategy Works:

  1. Detects strong price momentum by identifying consecutive highs or lows.  
  2. Waits for a healthy retracement, ensuring the move is not overextended.  
  3. Confirms the breakout and enters at the right moment to maximize potential gains.

Benefits of Swing Breakout EA:

  • Fully Automated & Stress-Free – Let the EA do the work while you focus on other aspects of trading.
  • Save on VPS fees – This EA only needs to be loaded/refreshed on the charts to process market orders.
  • Prop Firm Ready – Can Pass any Swing Account Challenge. (FTMO Swing Account and 5ers Funded programs are Recommended.)
  • Smart Entry Strategy – Avoids false breakouts by confirming momentum before execution.  
  • Built-in Risk Management – Uses ATR-based stop loss & take profit for dynamic trade sizing.  

Why Choose Swing Breakout EA?

  • No Martingale or Grid – A solid risk-conscious strategy with no dangerous money management techniques.
  • Best for Trend Traders – Designed for markets that exhibit strong price swings on the Daily Timeframe to minimize market noise.
  • Trades Major Forex Pairs & Metals – Optimized for EUR/USD, GBP/JPY and XAUUSD.
  • No Over-Optimization – Designed for real market adaptability instead of curve-fitting.

Try it out Today:

Also, Feel free to send me a DM, looking forward to hearing from you.


Settings for the back-test and forward test results shown below:

  • Symbol: EURUSD, GBPJPY or XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Daily
  • Date: 2018.01.01 - 2025.03.16
  • Modelling: 1 minute OHLC
  • Deposit: $100000
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Risk: 2% (fixed risk)



Recensioni 3
mftrader
197
mftrader 2025.08.29 15:41 
 

I'm currently testing the Swing Breakout EA and find its swing trading approach clean and promising. The author kindly provided a free trial version, which has been executing trades smoothly. It's surprising that this EA has received little attention so far, as this is the first review. While profitability will take months to fully evaluate, the strategy seems solid. I’d encourage others to give it a try and share their experiences. Great effort by the developer!

