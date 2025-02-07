Swing Breakout EA
- 专家
- George Kamwanga
- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 28 三月 2025
- 激活: 5
How the Strategy Works:
- Detects strong price momentum by identifying consecutive highs or lows.
- Waits for a healthy retracement, ensuring the move is not overextended.
- Confirms the breakout and enters at the right moment to maximize potential gains.
Benefits of Swing Breakout EA:
- Fully Automated & Stress-Free – Let the EA do the work while you focus on other aspects of trading.
- Save on VPS fees – This EA only needs to be loaded/refreshed on the charts to process market orders.
- Prop Firm Ready – Can Pass any Swing Account Challenge. (FTMO Swing Account and 5ers Funded programs are Recommended.)
- Smart Entry Strategy – Avoids false breakouts by confirming momentum before execution.
- Built-in Risk Management – Uses ATR-based stop loss & take profit for dynamic trade sizing.
Why Choose Swing Breakout EA?
- No Martingale or Grid – A solid risk-conscious strategy with no dangerous money management techniques.
- Best for Trend Traders – Designed for markets that exhibit strong price swings on the Daily Timeframe to minimize market noise.
- Trades Major Forex Pairs & Metals – Optimized for EUR/USD, GBP/JPY and XAUUSD.
- No Over-Optimization – Designed for real market adaptability instead of curve-fitting.
Try it out Today:
- How to install demo / paid: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to test: https: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
Also, Feel free to send me a DM, looking forward to hearing from you.
